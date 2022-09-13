New Releases and More for September 13, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Bliss Montage, How Not To Drown in a Glass of Water, People Person, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma
Severance by Ling Ma
People Person by Candice Carty-Williams
Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
A Very Typical Family by Sierra Godfrey
Our Shadows Have Claws edited by Yamile Saied Méndez, Amparo Ortiz, Illustrated by Ricardo López Ortiz
Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Merci Suárez Can’t Dance by Meg Medina
People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn
Bad Fat Black Girl: Notes from a Trap Feminist by Sesali Bowen
Assembly by Natasha Brown
Five Decembers by James Kestrel
Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee
The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba
More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon
The Best Short Stories 2022: The O. Henry Prize Winners by Valeria Luiselli and Jenny Minton Quigley
Alive At The End of the World by Saeed Jones
Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency by Chen Chen
Normal Distance: Poems by Elisa Gabbert
The Make-Up Test by Jenny L. Howe
Lucky Girl, How I Became A Horror Writer: A Krampus Story by M. Rickert
Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa
The Book Haters’ Book Club by Gretchen Anthony
The Secret Life of Fungi: Discoveries from a Hidden World by Aliya Whiteley
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, Robert Bononno (translator)
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies: A Lyric Essay by Julian Aguon
Full Immersion by Gemma Amor
Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv
Hysterical: A Memoir by Elissa Bassist
Iveliz Explains It All by Andrea Beatriz Arango, Alyssa Bermudez (Illustrator)
The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II by Buzz Bissinger
I Walk Between the Raindrops: Stories by T.C. Boyle
The House Party by Rita Cameron
Marple: Twelve New Mysteries (Miss Marple Mysteries) by Agatha Christie
Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco
Woman Without Shame: Poems by Sandra Cisneros
Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides by Geoffrey L. Cohen
Small Deaths by Rijula Das
Notorious Sorcerer (The Burnished City, 1) by Davinia Evans
Meet Me Halfway by Anika Fajardo
The Ballad of Never After (Once Upon a Broken Heart Book 2) by Stephanie Garber
The Ski Jumpers by Peter Geye
Lungfish by Meghan Gilliss
Always the First to Die by R.J. Jacobs
The Birdcatcher by Gayl Jones
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh
The Depths by Nicole Lesperance
All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien
Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison by Ben Macintyre
Lessons by Ian McEwan
Ledge: The Glacian Trilogy, Book I by Stacey McEwan
Merci Suárez Plays It Cool by Meg Medina
The Stars Did Wander Darkling by Colin Meloy
Life’s Work: A Memoir by David Milch
What If? 2 : Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions by Randall Munroe
Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions: A Novel in Interlocking Stories by Omolola Ijeoma Ogunyemi
Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime by Joe Pompeo
Painting Beyond Walls by David Rhodes
A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan
I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers
Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships by Nina Totenberg
The Butcher and The Wren by Alaina Urquhart
Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self by Andrea Wulf