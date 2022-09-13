New Releases and More for September 13, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Bliss Montage, How Not To Drown in a Glass of Water, People Person, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz

Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma

Severance by Ling Ma

People Person by Candice Carty-Williams

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

A Very Typical Family by Sierra Godfrey

Our Shadows Have Claws edited by Yamile Saied Méndez, Amparo Ortiz, Illustrated by Ricardo López Ortiz

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Merci Suárez Can’t Dance by Meg Medina

People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn

Bad Fat Black Girl: Notes from a Trap Feminist by Sesali Bowen

Assembly by Natasha Brown

Five Decembers by James Kestrel

Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee

The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba

More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon

The Best Short Stories 2022: The O. Henry Prize Winners by Valeria Luiselli and Jenny Minton Quigley

Alive At The End of the World by Saeed Jones

Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency by Chen Chen

Normal Distance: Poems by Elisa Gabbert

The Make-Up Test by Jenny L. Howe

Lucky Girl, How I Became A Horror Writer: A Krampus Story by M. Rickert

Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria Mesa

The Book Haters’ Book Club by Gretchen Anthony

The Secret Life of Fungi: Discoveries from a Hidden World by Aliya Whiteley

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas

The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, Robert Bononno (translator)

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies: A Lyric Essay by Julian Aguon

Full Immersion by Gemma Amor

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv

Hysterical: A Memoir by Elissa Bassist

Iveliz Explains It All by Andrea Beatriz Arango, Alyssa Bermudez (Illustrator)

The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II by Buzz Bissinger

I Walk Between the Raindrops: Stories by T.C. Boyle

The House Party by Rita Cameron

Marple: Twelve New Mysteries (Miss Marple Mysteries) by Agatha Christie

Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco

Woman Without Shame: Poems by Sandra Cisneros

Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides by Geoffrey L. Cohen

Small Deaths by Rijula Das

Notorious Sorcerer (The Burnished City, 1) by Davinia Evans

Meet Me Halfway by Anika Fajardo

The Ballad of Never After (Once Upon a Broken Heart Book 2) by Stephanie Garber

The Ski Jumpers by Peter Geye

Lungfish by Meghan Gilliss

Always the First to Die by R.J. Jacobs

The Birdcatcher by Gayl Jones

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh

The Depths by Nicole Lesperance

All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien

Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison by Ben Macintyre

Lessons by Ian McEwan

Ledge: The Glacian Trilogy, Book I by Stacey McEwan

Merci Suárez Plays It Cool by Meg Medina

The Stars Did Wander Darkling by Colin Meloy

Life’s Work: A Memoir by David Milch

What If? 2 : Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions by Randall Munroe

Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions: A Novel in Interlocking Stories by Omolola Ijeoma Ogunyemi

Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime by Joe Pompeo

Painting Beyond Walls by David Rhodes

A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan

I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers

Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships by Nina Totenberg

The Butcher and The Wren by Alaina Urquhart

Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self by Andrea Wulf