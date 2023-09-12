New Releases and More for September 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Vaster Wilds, The Witch of Wild Things, Roaming, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

The Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gililand

Roaming by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki

Rouge by Mona Awad

Chenneville: A Novel of Murder, Loss, and Vengeance by Paulette Jiles

Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon

The Second Chance Hotel by Sierra Godfrey

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

Paperback Releases:

The Best Short Stories 2023: The O. Henry Prize Winners edited by Lauren Groff and Jenny Minton Quigley

Godkiller by Hannah Kaner

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Megan McDowell (translator)

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu

Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Conversations with Birds by Priyanka Kumar

Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen

Witches by Brenda Lozano, Heather Cleary (translator)

What We’re Reading:

Before She Finds Me by Heather Chavez

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

More Books Out This Week:

Perfectly Nice Neighbors by Kia Abdullah

Cocktail by Lisa Alward

Hemlock Island by Kelley Armstrong

Dragtails: Fierce Cocktails Inspired by Drag Royalty by Greg Bailey, Alice Wood, et al.

Threshold: Terminal Lucidity and the Border of Life and Death by Alexander Batthyány

First Gen: A Memoir by Alejandra Campoverdi

The Devil of the Provinces by Juan Cárdenas, Lizzie Davis (translator)

Pockets: An Intimate History of How We Keep Things Close by Hannah Carlson

What Kind of Mother by Clay McLeod Chapman

Larry McMurtry: A Life by Tracy Daugherty

Playing the Witch Card by KJ Dell’Antonia

OKPsyche by Anya Johanna DeNiro

Daughter by Claudia Dey

Wild Geese by Soula Emmanuel

Nails and Eyes by Kaori Fujino, Kendall Heitzman (translator)

Gangsters Don’t Die by Tod Goldberg

Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet by Ben Goldfarb

The Last Island: Discovery, Defiance, and the Most Elusive Tribe on Earth by Adam Goodheart

Glitter and Concrete: A Cultural History of Drag in New York City by Elyssa Maxx Goodman

The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts by Loren Grush

Gin, Turpentine, Pennyroyal, Rue by Christine Higdon

Good Women by Halle Hill

In These Hallowed Halls: A Dark Academia anthology edited by Paul Kane and Marie O’Regan

Bessie by Linda Kass

The Heart of It All by Christian Kiefer

Landscapes by Christine Lai

Seeing Others: How Recognition Works—and How It Can Heal a Divided World by Michèle Lamont

Monstrous by Jessica Lewis

The Death I Gave Him by Em X. Liu

Peach Pit edited by Molly Llewellyn and Kristel Buckley

Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal by Bettina L. Love

The Spanish Diplomat’s Secret: A Mystery by Nev March

Omega Farm: A Memoir by Martha McPhee

Ten Birds That Changed the World by Stephen Moss

Once a Giant: A Story of Victory, Tragedy, and Life After Football by Gary Myers

Bee Bakshi and the Gingerbread Sisters by Emi Pinto

What We Remember Will Be Saved: A Story of Refugees and the Things They Carry by Stephanie Saldaña

Your Lonely Nights Are Over by Adam Sass

Sing a Black Girl’s Song: The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange by Ntozake Shange

Master (The Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry) by Simon Shieh

The Improbable Tales of Baskerville Hall Book 1 by Ali Standish

How I Won a Nobel Prize by Julius Taranto

Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me by Bernie Taupin

The Swayze Year: You’re Not Old, You’re Just Getting Started! by Colleen AF Venable and Meghan Daly

Mammoths at the Gates (The Singing Hills Cycle, 4) by Nghi Vo

The Otherwoods by Justine Pucella Winans