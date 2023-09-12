New Releases and More for September 12, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Vaster Wilds, The Witch of Wild Things, Roaming, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
The Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gililand
Roaming by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki
Rouge by Mona Awad
Chenneville: A Novel of Murder, Loss, and Vengeance by Paulette Jiles
Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
The Second Chance Hotel by Sierra Godfrey
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
Paperback Releases:
The Best Short Stories 2023: The O. Henry Prize Winners edited by Lauren Groff and Jenny Minton Quigley
Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Megan McDowell (translator)
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu
Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma
Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Conversations with Birds by Priyanka Kumar
Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Witches by Brenda Lozano, Heather Cleary (translator)
What We’re Reading:
Before She Finds Me by Heather Chavez
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
More Books Out This Week:
Perfectly Nice Neighbors by Kia Abdullah
Cocktail by Lisa Alward
Hemlock Island by Kelley Armstrong
Dragtails: Fierce Cocktails Inspired by Drag Royalty by Greg Bailey, Alice Wood, et al.
Threshold: Terminal Lucidity and the Border of Life and Death by Alexander Batthyány
First Gen: A Memoir by Alejandra Campoverdi
The Devil of the Provinces by Juan Cárdenas, Lizzie Davis (translator)
Pockets: An Intimate History of How We Keep Things Close by Hannah Carlson
What Kind of Mother by Clay McLeod Chapman
Larry McMurtry: A Life by Tracy Daugherty
Playing the Witch Card by KJ Dell’Antonia
OKPsyche by Anya Johanna DeNiro
Daughter by Claudia Dey
Wild Geese by Soula Emmanuel
Nails and Eyes by Kaori Fujino, Kendall Heitzman (translator)
Gangsters Don’t Die by Tod Goldberg
Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet by Ben Goldfarb
The Last Island: Discovery, Defiance, and the Most Elusive Tribe on Earth by Adam Goodheart
Glitter and Concrete: A Cultural History of Drag in New York City by Elyssa Maxx Goodman
The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts by Loren Grush
Gin, Turpentine, Pennyroyal, Rue by Christine Higdon
Good Women by Halle Hill
In These Hallowed Halls: A Dark Academia anthology edited by Paul Kane and Marie O’Regan
Bessie by Linda Kass
The Heart of It All by Christian Kiefer
Landscapes by Christine Lai
Seeing Others: How Recognition Works—and How It Can Heal a Divided World by Michèle Lamont
Monstrous by Jessica Lewis
The Death I Gave Him by Em X. Liu
Peach Pit edited by Molly Llewellyn and Kristel Buckley
Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal by Bettina L. Love
The Spanish Diplomat’s Secret: A Mystery by Nev March
Omega Farm: A Memoir by Martha McPhee
Ten Birds That Changed the World by Stephen Moss
Once a Giant: A Story of Victory, Tragedy, and Life After Football by Gary Myers
Bee Bakshi and the Gingerbread Sisters by Emi Pinto
What We Remember Will Be Saved: A Story of Refugees and the Things They Carry by Stephanie Saldaña
Your Lonely Nights Are Over by Adam Sass
Sing a Black Girl’s Song: The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange by Ntozake Shange
Master (The Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry) by Simon Shieh
The Improbable Tales of Baskerville Hall Book 1 by Ali Standish
How I Won a Nobel Prize by Julius Taranto
Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me by Bernie Taupin
The Swayze Year: You’re Not Old, You’re Just Getting Started! by Colleen AF Venable and Meghan Daly
Mammoths at the Gates (The Singing Hills Cycle, 4) by Nghi Vo
The Otherwoods by Justine Pucella Winans