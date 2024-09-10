New Releases and More for September 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Impossible Creatures, Scam Goddess, We Need No Wings, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell

Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes by Laci Mosley

The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn, Volume 1 by Tri Vuong

A Pinecone! by Helen Yoon

What Time the Sexton’s Spade Doth Rust by Alan Bradley

So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison

We Need No Wings by Ann Davila Cardinal

The Scarlet Throne (The False Goddess, #1) by Amy Leow

Zetas Till We Die by Amber and Danielle Brown

What We’re Reading:

The Book of Life by Deborah Harkness

Lucy Undying by Kiersten White

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin

Helga by Catherine Yu

Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein

More Books Out This Week:

A Way to Be Happy by Caroline Adderson

Bright I Burn by Molly Aitken

The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper by Roland Allen

This World Is Not Yours by Kemi Ashing-Giwa

Till the Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-Montes

Rage: On Being Queer, Black, Brilliant…and Completely Over It by Lester Fabian Brathwaite

Sky Full of Elephants by Cebo Campbell

Ida, in Love and in Trouble by Veronica Chambers

Ordinary Disasters: How I Stopped Being a Model Minority by Anne Anlin Cheng

Story of a Heart: Two Families, One Heart, and a Medical Miracle by Rachel Clarke

William by Mason Coile

Guillotine by Delilah S. Dawson

Reservoir Bitches: Stories by Dahlia de la Cerda, Julia Sanches and Heather Cleary (translators)

Exposure by Ava Dellaira

Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm by DeMar DeRozan, Dave Zarum

Dear Dickhead by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)

The Women Behind the Door by Roddy Doyle

Olive Days by Jessica Elisheva Emerson

Casket Case by Lauren Evans

Good Night, Sleep Tight by Brian Evenson

Vilest Things (Flesh & False Gods Book 2) by Chloe Gong

The Royals Upstairs by Karina Halle

The Examiner by Janice Hallett

Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari

First in the Family: A Story of Survival, Recovery, and the American Dream by Jessica Hoppe

The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife by Anna Johnston

Death at the Sanatorium by Ragnar Jónasson

Sage Warrior: Wake to Oneness, Practice Pleasure, Choose Courage, Become Victory (The Revolutionary Love Project) by Valarie Kaur

Not the Killing Kind by Maria Kelson

Nightmare of a Trip by Maureen Kilmer

Old Wounds by Logan-Ashley Kisner

Somewhere Beyond the Sea: The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

Theodora Hendrix and the Curious Case of the Cursed Beetle by Jordan Kopy, Chris Jevons

Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle

Desert Echoes by Abdi Nazemian

How to Hide in Plain Sight by Emma Noyes

Cult Following: The Extreme Sects That Capture Our Imaginations—and Take Over Our Lives by J. W. Ocker

Countess by Suzan Palumbo

Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro

Quarterlife by Devika Rege

Next Stop by Benjamin Resnick

Passiontide by Monique Roffey

The Devil by Name by Keith Rosson

The Rising: The Twenty-Year Battle to Rebuild the World Trade Center by Larry Silverstein

The Sing Sing Files: One Journalist, Six Innocent Men, and a Twenty-Year Fight for Justice by Dan Slepian

Double Exposure by Elissa R. Sloan

Bone of the Bone: Essays on America from a Daughter of the Working Class by Sarah Smarsh

The Shadow Key by Susan Stokes-Chapman

Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout

Songs for the Brokenhearted by Ayelet Tsabari

Lola by Karla Arenas Valenti

Magically Black and Other Essays by Jerald Walker

Strive: Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome by Venus Williams

The Mesmerist by Caroline Woods