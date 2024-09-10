New Releases and More for September 10, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Impossible Creatures, Scam Goddess, We Need No Wings, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes by Laci Mosley
The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn, Volume 1 by Tri Vuong
A Pinecone! by Helen Yoon
What Time the Sexton’s Spade Doth Rust by Alan Bradley
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
We Need No Wings by Ann Davila Cardinal
The Scarlet Throne (The False Goddess, #1) by Amy Leow
Zetas Till We Die by Amber and Danielle Brown
What We’re Reading:
The Book of Life by Deborah Harkness
Lucy Undying by Kiersten White
The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin
Helga by Catherine Yu
Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein
More Books Out This Week:
A Way to Be Happy by Caroline Adderson
Bright I Burn by Molly Aitken
The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper by Roland Allen
This World Is Not Yours by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Till the Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-Montes
Rage: On Being Queer, Black, Brilliant…and Completely Over It by Lester Fabian Brathwaite
Sky Full of Elephants by Cebo Campbell
Ida, in Love and in Trouble by Veronica Chambers
Ordinary Disasters: How I Stopped Being a Model Minority by Anne Anlin Cheng
Story of a Heart: Two Families, One Heart, and a Medical Miracle by Rachel Clarke
William by Mason Coile
Guillotine by Delilah S. Dawson
Reservoir Bitches: Stories by Dahlia de la Cerda, Julia Sanches and Heather Cleary (translators)
Exposure by Ava Dellaira
Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm by DeMar DeRozan, Dave Zarum
Dear Dickhead by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)
The Women Behind the Door by Roddy Doyle
Olive Days by Jessica Elisheva Emerson
Casket Case by Lauren Evans
Good Night, Sleep Tight by Brian Evenson
Vilest Things (Flesh & False Gods Book 2) by Chloe Gong
The Royals Upstairs by Karina Halle
The Examiner by Janice Hallett
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari
First in the Family: A Story of Survival, Recovery, and the American Dream by Jessica Hoppe
The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife by Anna Johnston
Death at the Sanatorium by Ragnar Jónasson
Sage Warrior: Wake to Oneness, Practice Pleasure, Choose Courage, Become Victory (The Revolutionary Love Project) by Valarie Kaur
Not the Killing Kind by Maria Kelson
Nightmare of a Trip by Maureen Kilmer
Old Wounds by Logan-Ashley Kisner
Somewhere Beyond the Sea: The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Theodora Hendrix and the Curious Case of the Cursed Beetle by Jordan Kopy, Chris Jevons
Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty
By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle
Desert Echoes by Abdi Nazemian
How to Hide in Plain Sight by Emma Noyes
Cult Following: The Extreme Sects That Capture Our Imaginations—and Take Over Our Lives by J. W. Ocker
Countess by Suzan Palumbo
Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro
Quarterlife by Devika Rege
Next Stop by Benjamin Resnick
Passiontide by Monique Roffey
The Devil by Name by Keith Rosson
The Rising: The Twenty-Year Battle to Rebuild the World Trade Center by Larry Silverstein
The Sing Sing Files: One Journalist, Six Innocent Men, and a Twenty-Year Fight for Justice by Dan Slepian
Double Exposure by Elissa R. Sloan
Bone of the Bone: Essays on America from a Daughter of the Working Class by Sarah Smarsh
The Shadow Key by Susan Stokes-Chapman
Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
Songs for the Brokenhearted by Ayelet Tsabari
Lola by Karla Arenas Valenti
Magically Black and Other Essays by Jerald Walker
Strive: Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome by Venus Williams
The Mesmerist by Caroline Woods