New Releases and More for October 6, 2020

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, Leave the World Behind, White Tears/Brown Scars, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue by V.E. Schwab

Revolutionary Girl Utena: After the Revolution by Chiho Saito

Leave the World Behind: A Novel by Rumaan Alam

Wall Disease: The Psychological Toll of Living Up Against a Border by Jessica Wapner

The Hollow Places: A Novel by T. Kingfisher

White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color by Ruby Hamad

Spoiler Alert: A Novel by Olivia Dade

The Times I Knew I Was Gay by Eleanor Crewes

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Queen of Coin and Whispers by Helen Corcoran

Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Class Act by Jerry Craft

We Were Restless Things by Cole Nagamatsu

The Hole by Hiroko Oyamada

Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld

Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards

The Turncoat: A Novel by Siegfried Lenz, John Cullen (translator)

Mrs. Murakami’s Garden by Mario Bellatin, Heather Cleary (translator)

The Piano Student by Lea Singer and Elisabeth Lauffer (translator)

I Hope This Helps: Comics and Cures for 21st Century Panic by Tommy Siegel

Blackthorn’s Botanical Brews: Herbal Potions, Magical Teas, and Spirited Libations by Amy Blackthorn

Becoming Muhammad Ali by James Patterson, Kwame Alexander

The Look of the Book: Jackets, Covers, and Art at the Edges of Literature by Peter Mendelsund and David J. Alworth

Cuyahoga by Pete Beatty

Apple: (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth

Spell Starter (A Caster Novel) by Elsie Chapman

ESCAPEs by Daniel Tunnard

A Jedi, You Will Be by Preeti Chhibber and Mike Deas

The Martyrdom of Collins Catch the Bear by Gerry Spence

Lon Chaney Speaks by Pat Dorian

Ruby by Nina Allan

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren

Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten

The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design by Roman Mars

Sweet Dreams: The Story of the New Romantics by Dylan Jones

Win at All Costs: Inside Nike Running and Its Culture of Deception by Matt Hart

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo, Daniel J. Zollinger (Illustrator)

Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf by Hayley Krischer

A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future by Sir David Attenborough

The Exphoria Code by Antony Johnston

Zero Zone: A Novel by Scott O’Connor

This Thing Called Life: Prince’s Odyssey, On and Off the Record by Neal Karlen

Bland Fanatics: Essays by Pankaj Mishra

Every Breath You Take: Exploring the Science of Our Changing Atmosphere by Mark Broomfield

The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System by Paul Murdin

Grieving: Dispatches from a Wounded Country by Cristina Rivera Garza, Sarah Booker (translator)

Earthlings: A Novel by Sayaka Murata

An Illustrated History of UFOs by Adam Allsuch Boardman

Chicago’s Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City by Carl Smith

Never Turn Back: A Novel by Christopher Swann

Decoding the World: A Road Map for the Questioner by Po Bronson and Arvind Gupta

The Bladebone: Book Four of the Khorasan Archives by Ausma Zehanat Khan

Pale Morning Light with Violet Swan: A Novel of a Life in Art by Deborah Reed

The Mirror: Broken Wish by Julie C. Dao

Out!: How to Be Your Authentic Self by Miles McKenna

The Searcher: A Novel by Tana French

Murder on Cold Street (The Lady Sherlock Series Book 5) by Sherry Thomas

Vagina Problems: Endometriosis, Painful Sex, and Other Taboo Topics by Lara Parker

Eleanor: A Life by David Michaelis

Why Didn’t We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland by Issac J. Bailey

The Tower of Nero (The Trials of Apollo 5) by Rick Riordan

Trowbridge Road by Marcella Pixley

Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change by Maggie Smith

Hush: A Novel by Dylan Farrow

Dear Child: A Novel by Romy Hausmann

An Incomplete List of Names: Poems by Michael Torres

The Inspector of Strange and Unexplained Deaths by Olivier Barde-Cabucon, Louise Lalaurie Rogers (translator)

Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce

Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown by Anaïs Mitchell

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

A Measure of Belonging: Writers of Color on the New American South edited by Cinelle Barnes

Why Birds Sing: A Novel by Nina Berkhout

Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman

When We Were Young & Brave: A Novel by Hazel Gaynor

That Was Now, This Is Then: Poems by Vijay Seshadri

The Nightworkers: A Novel by Brian Selfon

The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard by John Birdsall

Bright and Dangerous Objects by Anneliese Mackintosh

Snow: A Novel by John Banville

Lincoln’s Lie: A True Civil War Caper Through Fake News, Wall Street, and the White House by Elizabeth Mitchell

The Traveller and Other Stories by Stuart Neville

Jubilee by Jennifer Givhan

High Skies by Tracy Daugherty

Confessions on the 7:45 by Lisa Unger

Closer to Nowhere by Ellen Hopkins

The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi by Ngugi wa Thiong’o

The Voice of Sheila Chandra by Kazim Ali

The Code for Love and Heartbreak by Jillian Cantor

Deepfake by Sarah Darer Littman

The Wrong Kind of Woman: A Novel by Sarah McCraw Crow

The Blessing and the Curse: The Jewish People and Their Books in the Twentieth Century by Adam Kirsch

Flooded: Requiem for Johnstown by Ann E. Burg

Consensual Hex by Amanda Harlowe

The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom by H. W. Brands

One Way or Another by Kara McDowell

Kingdom of Sea and Stone by Mara Rutherford

The Devil and the Dark Water by Stuart Turton

Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker

Alone in the Woods by Rebecca Behrens

Every Now and Then by Lesley Kagen

The Prince of Mournful Thoughts and Other Stories (Pitt Drue Heinz Lit Prize) by Ms. Caroline Kim

The Fragile Earth: Writing from The New Yorker on Climate Change by David Remnick, Henry Finder

Return of the Thief by Megan Whalen Turner

The Archive of the Forgotten (A Novel from Hell’s Library Book 2) by A. J. Hackwith

Blazewrath Games by Amparo Ortiz

You Will Love What You Have Killed (Biblioasis International Translation Series) by Kevin Lambert, Donald Winkler (translator)

Eventide by Sarah Goodman

Daughter of Black Lake: A Novel by Cathy Marie Buchanan

Grabbed: Poets & Writers on Sexual Assault, Empowerment & Healing edited by Richard Blanco, Caridad Moro, Nikki Moustaki, and Elisa Albo

Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India by Maneet Chauhan, Jody Eddy

Missionaries : A Novel by Phil Klay