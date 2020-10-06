Episode 280
New Releases and More for October 6, 2020
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, Leave the World Behind, White Tears/Brown Scars, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s mystery thriller podcast, Read or Dead; Amazon Publishing; and The Return by Nicholas Sparks.
Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue by V.E. Schwab
Revolutionary Girl Utena: After the Revolution by Chiho Saito
Leave the World Behind: A Novel by Rumaan Alam
Wall Disease: The Psychological Toll of Living Up Against a Border by Jessica Wapner
The Hollow Places: A Novel by T. Kingfisher
White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color by Ruby Hamad
Spoiler Alert: A Novel by Olivia Dade
The Times I Knew I Was Gay by Eleanor Crewes
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Queen of Coin and Whispers by Helen Corcoran
Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Class Act by Jerry Craft
We Were Restless Things by Cole Nagamatsu
The Hole by Hiroko Oyamada
Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld
Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards
The Turncoat: A Novel by Siegfried Lenz, John Cullen (translator)
Mrs. Murakami’s Garden by Mario Bellatin, Heather Cleary (translator)
The Piano Student by Lea Singer and Elisabeth Lauffer (translator)
I Hope This Helps: Comics and Cures for 21st Century Panic by Tommy Siegel
Blackthorn’s Botanical Brews: Herbal Potions, Magical Teas, and Spirited Libations by Amy Blackthorn
Becoming Muhammad Ali by James Patterson, Kwame Alexander
The Look of the Book: Jackets, Covers, and Art at the Edges of Literature by Peter Mendelsund and David J. Alworth
Cuyahoga by Pete Beatty
Apple: (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth
Spell Starter (A Caster Novel) by Elsie Chapman
ESCAPEs by Daniel Tunnard
A Jedi, You Will Be by Preeti Chhibber and Mike Deas
The Martyrdom of Collins Catch the Bear by Gerry Spence
Lon Chaney Speaks by Pat Dorian
Ruby by Nina Allan
In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren
Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten
The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design by Roman Mars
Sweet Dreams: The Story of the New Romantics by Dylan Jones
Win at All Costs: Inside Nike Running and Its Culture of Deception by Matt Hart
The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo, Daniel J. Zollinger (Illustrator)
Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf by Hayley Krischer
A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future by Sir David Attenborough
The Exphoria Code by Antony Johnston
Zero Zone: A Novel by Scott O’Connor
This Thing Called Life: Prince’s Odyssey, On and Off the Record by Neal Karlen
Bland Fanatics: Essays by Pankaj Mishra
Every Breath You Take: Exploring the Science of Our Changing Atmosphere by Mark Broomfield
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System by Paul Murdin
Grieving: Dispatches from a Wounded Country by Cristina Rivera Garza, Sarah Booker (translator)
Earthlings: A Novel by Sayaka Murata
An Illustrated History of UFOs by Adam Allsuch Boardman
Chicago’s Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City by Carl Smith
Never Turn Back: A Novel by Christopher Swann
Decoding the World: A Road Map for the Questioner by Po Bronson and Arvind Gupta
The Bladebone: Book Four of the Khorasan Archives by Ausma Zehanat Khan
Pale Morning Light with Violet Swan: A Novel of a Life in Art by Deborah Reed
The Mirror: Broken Wish by Julie C. Dao
Out!: How to Be Your Authentic Self by Miles McKenna
The Searcher: A Novel by Tana French
Murder on Cold Street (The Lady Sherlock Series Book 5) by Sherry Thomas
Vagina Problems: Endometriosis, Painful Sex, and Other Taboo Topics by Lara Parker
Eleanor: A Life by David Michaelis
Why Didn’t We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland by Issac J. Bailey
The Tower of Nero (The Trials of Apollo 5) by Rick Riordan
Trowbridge Road by Marcella Pixley
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change by Maggie Smith
Hush: A Novel by Dylan Farrow
Dear Child: A Novel by Romy Hausmann
An Incomplete List of Names: Poems by Michael Torres
The Inspector of Strange and Unexplained Deaths by Olivier Barde-Cabucon, Louise Lalaurie Rogers (translator)
Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown by Anaïs Mitchell
The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
A Measure of Belonging: Writers of Color on the New American South edited by Cinelle Barnes
Why Birds Sing: A Novel by Nina Berkhout
Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman
When We Were Young & Brave: A Novel by Hazel Gaynor
That Was Now, This Is Then: Poems by Vijay Seshadri
The Nightworkers: A Novel by Brian Selfon
The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard by John Birdsall
Bright and Dangerous Objects by Anneliese Mackintosh
Snow: A Novel by John Banville
Lincoln’s Lie: A True Civil War Caper Through Fake News, Wall Street, and the White House by Elizabeth Mitchell
The Traveller and Other Stories by Stuart Neville
Jubilee by Jennifer Givhan
High Skies by Tracy Daugherty
Confessions on the 7:45 by Lisa Unger
Closer to Nowhere by Ellen Hopkins
The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi by Ngugi wa Thiong’o
The Voice of Sheila Chandra by Kazim Ali
The Code for Love and Heartbreak by Jillian Cantor
Deepfake by Sarah Darer Littman
The Wrong Kind of Woman: A Novel by Sarah McCraw Crow
The Blessing and the Curse: The Jewish People and Their Books in the Twentieth Century by Adam Kirsch
Flooded: Requiem for Johnstown by Ann E. Burg
Consensual Hex by Amanda Harlowe
The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom by H. W. Brands
One Way or Another by Kara McDowell
Kingdom of Sea and Stone by Mara Rutherford
The Devil and the Dark Water by Stuart Turton
Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker
Alone in the Woods by Rebecca Behrens
Every Now and Then by Lesley Kagen
The Prince of Mournful Thoughts and Other Stories (Pitt Drue Heinz Lit Prize) by Ms. Caroline Kim
The Fragile Earth: Writing from The New Yorker on Climate Change by David Remnick, Henry Finder
Return of the Thief by Megan Whalen Turner
The Archive of the Forgotten (A Novel from Hell’s Library Book 2) by A. J. Hackwith
Blazewrath Games by Amparo Ortiz
You Will Love What You Have Killed (Biblioasis International Translation Series) by Kevin Lambert, Donald Winkler (translator)
Eventide by Sarah Goodman
Daughter of Black Lake: A Novel by Cathy Marie Buchanan
Grabbed: Poets & Writers on Sexual Assault, Empowerment & Healing edited by Richard Blanco, Caridad Moro, Nikki Moustaki, and Elisa Albo
Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India by Maneet Chauhan, Jody Eddy
Missionaries : A Novel by Phil Klay