New Releases and More for October 6, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Once and Future Witches, The Midnight Bargain, Ring Shout, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

In the Study with the Wrench: A Clue Mystery, Book Two by Diana Peterfreund

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark

A Golden Fury by Samantha Cohoe

Tiny Nightmares: Very Short Stories of Horror by Lincoln Michel and Nadxieli Nieto

The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk

I Hope You’re Listening by Tom Ryan

Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman

The Redshirt by Corey Sobel

The Bright Lands by John Fram

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Midnight’s Borders by Suchitra Vijayan

Junk Boy by Tony Abbott

They Never Learn by Layne Fargo

Regal Lemon Tree by Juan José Saer, Sergio Waisman (translator)

How We Go Home: Voices from Indigenous North America (Voice of Witness) by Sara Sinclair

The Gifted, the Talented, and Me by William Sutcliffe

The Magnetic Fields by Andre Breton, Philippe Soupault, Charlotte Mandell (translator)

How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back by Jeff Tweedy

Zoey Punches the Future in the Dick by David Wong

Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine by Ally Brooke

Wishes and Wellingtons by Julie Berry

Lived Experience: Reflections on LGBTQ Life by Delphine Diallo

The Sisters of Straygarden Place by Hayley Chewins

Black Sun (Between Earth and Sky) by Rebecca Roanhorse

How to Decide: Simple Tools for Making Better Choices by Annie Duke

American Utopia by David Byrne and Maira Kalman

A Time for Mercy by John Grisham

Christmas with Kim-Joy: A Festive Collection of Edible Cuteness by Kim-Joy

The Blind Light: A Novel by Stuart Evers

Chance: A Memoir by Uri Shulevitz

A Stitch in Time by Kelley Armstrong

The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book: An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books by Logan Smalley and Stephanie Kent

People You Follow: A Memoir by Hayley Gene Penner

The Lost Love Song: A Novel by Minnie Darke

Three Little Truths by Eithne Shortall

Big Wednesday (Deluxe Anniversary Edition) by Denny Aaberg, John Milius

Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff

This is All Your Fault by Aminah Mae Safi

The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again by Robert D. Putnam

The Heartbeat of Iran: Real Voices Of A Country and Its People by Tara Kangarlou

Friends and Enemies: A Life in Vogue, Prison, & Park Avenue by Barbara Amiel

Culture Warlords: My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy by Talia Lavin

Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron

The Redshirt: A Novel by Corey Sobel

A Lover’s Discourse by Xiaolu Guo

Too Many Times: How To End Gun Violence in a Divided America edited by Melville House

Invisible Girl: A Novel by Lisa Jewell

Attack Surface by Cory Doctorow

Simmer Down by Sarah Smith

She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh

Shelter in Place by David Leavitt

All Lara’s Wars by Wojciech Jagielski, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)

The Last Interview: A Novel by Eshkol Nevo, Sondra Silverston (translator)

You Know I’m No Good by Jessie Ann Foley

What Tech Calls Thinking: An Inquiry into the Intellectual Bedrock of Silicon Valley (FSG Originals x Logic) by Adrian Daub

Absolution: A Novel by Regina Buttner

Negotiations by Destiny O. Birdsong

The Historians: Poems by Eavan Boland

Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley

Goodnight Beautiful: A Novel by Aimee Molloy

Midnight Train to Prague: A Novel by Carol Windley

Mellybean and the Giant Monster by Mike White

The Long Shadow by Anne Buist

The Land by Thomas Maltman

The Lost Shtetl: A Novel by Max Gross

Wave If You Can See Me by Susan Ludvigson

Cat Ninja by Matthew Cody, Yehudi Mercado

The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America by Marcus J. Moore

Cinders and Sparrows by Stefan Bachmann

Lightbringer (The Empirium Trilogy) by Claire Legrand

The Puppetmaster’s Apprentice by Lisa DeSelm

Winter, White and Wicked by Shannon Dittemore

Wishes and Wellingtons by Julie Berry

The Tindalos Asset by Caitlín R. Kiernan

Dracula, Motherf**ker by Alex de Campi, Erica Henderson

Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen by Lara Lee

Ghostland: In Search of a Haunted Country by Edward Parnell

Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

We Saw Scenery: The Early Diaries of Merrill Markoe by Merrill Markoe

All About Us by Tom Ellen

The Emperor’s Wolves (The Wolves of Elantra Book 1) by Michelle Sagara

Come On In: 15 Stories about Immigration and Finding Home by Adi Alsaid

The Truth Project by Dante Medema

Jeeves and the Leap of Faith: A Novel in Homage to P. G. Wodehouse by Ben Schott

Above All Else by Dana Alison Levy

The National Road: Dispatches From a Changing America by Tom Zoellner

Meteorite: How Stones from Outer Space Made Our World by Tim Gregory

Gambling with Armageddon: Nuclear Roulette from Hiroshima to the Cuban Missile Crisis, 1945-1962 by Martin J. Sherwin

Maids by Katie Skelly

Concrete Kids (Pocket Change Collective) by Amyra León

Ramifications by Daniel Saldaña París, Christina MacSweeney (translato

Dance We Do: A Poet Explores Black Dance by Ntozake Shange

Phoenix Extravagant by Yoon Ha Lee

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

Revolutions of All Colors: A Novel by Dewaine Farria