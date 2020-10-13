Episode 281
New Releases and More for October 6, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Once and Future Witches, The Midnight Bargain, Ring Shout, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s mystery thriller podcast, Read or Dead; Ritual; and Sourcebooks.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
In the Study with the Wrench: A Clue Mystery, Book Two by Diana Peterfreund
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
A Golden Fury by Samantha Cohoe
Tiny Nightmares: Very Short Stories of Horror by Lincoln Michel and Nadxieli Nieto
The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk
I Hope You’re Listening by Tom Ryan
Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
The Redshirt by Corey Sobel
The Bright Lands by John Fram
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Midnight’s Borders by Suchitra Vijayan
Junk Boy by Tony Abbott
They Never Learn by Layne Fargo
Regal Lemon Tree by Juan José Saer, Sergio Waisman (translator)
How We Go Home: Voices from Indigenous North America (Voice of Witness) by Sara Sinclair
The Gifted, the Talented, and Me by William Sutcliffe
The Magnetic Fields by Andre Breton, Philippe Soupault, Charlotte Mandell (translator)
How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back by Jeff Tweedy
Zoey Punches the Future in the Dick by David Wong
Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine by Ally Brooke
Wishes and Wellingtons by Julie Berry
Lived Experience: Reflections on LGBTQ Life by Delphine Diallo
The Sisters of Straygarden Place by Hayley Chewins
Black Sun (Between Earth and Sky) by Rebecca Roanhorse
How to Decide: Simple Tools for Making Better Choices by Annie Duke
American Utopia by David Byrne and Maira Kalman
A Time for Mercy by John Grisham
Christmas with Kim-Joy: A Festive Collection of Edible Cuteness by Kim-Joy
The Blind Light: A Novel by Stuart Evers
Chance: A Memoir by Uri Shulevitz
A Stitch in Time by Kelley Armstrong
The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book: An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books by Logan Smalley and Stephanie Kent
People You Follow: A Memoir by Hayley Gene Penner
The Lost Love Song: A Novel by Minnie Darke
Three Little Truths by Eithne Shortall
Big Wednesday (Deluxe Anniversary Edition) by Denny Aaberg, John Milius
Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff
This is All Your Fault by Aminah Mae Safi
The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again by Robert D. Putnam
The Heartbeat of Iran: Real Voices Of A Country and Its People by Tara Kangarlou
Friends and Enemies: A Life in Vogue, Prison, & Park Avenue by Barbara Amiel
Culture Warlords: My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy by Talia Lavin
Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron
A Lover’s Discourse by Xiaolu Guo
Too Many Times: How To End Gun Violence in a Divided America edited by Melville House
Invisible Girl: A Novel by Lisa Jewell
Attack Surface by Cory Doctorow
Simmer Down by Sarah Smith
She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs by Sarah Smarsh
Shelter in Place by David Leavitt
All Lara’s Wars by Wojciech Jagielski, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)
The Last Interview: A Novel by Eshkol Nevo, Sondra Silverston (translator)
You Know I’m No Good by Jessie Ann Foley
What Tech Calls Thinking: An Inquiry into the Intellectual Bedrock of Silicon Valley (FSG Originals x Logic) by Adrian Daub
Absolution: A Novel by Regina Buttner
Negotiations by Destiny O. Birdsong
The Historians: Poems by Eavan Boland
Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley
Goodnight Beautiful: A Novel by Aimee Molloy
Midnight Train to Prague: A Novel by Carol Windley
Mellybean and the Giant Monster by Mike White
The Long Shadow by Anne Buist
The Land by Thomas Maltman
The Lost Shtetl: A Novel by Max Gross
Wave If You Can See Me by Susan Ludvigson
Cat Ninja by Matthew Cody, Yehudi Mercado
The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America by Marcus J. Moore
Cinders and Sparrows by Stefan Bachmann
Lightbringer (The Empirium Trilogy) by Claire Legrand
The Puppetmaster’s Apprentice by Lisa DeSelm
Winter, White and Wicked by Shannon Dittemore
The Tindalos Asset by Caitlín R. Kiernan
Dracula, Motherf**ker by Alex de Campi, Erica Henderson
Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen by Lara Lee
Ghostland: In Search of a Haunted Country by Edward Parnell
Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald
The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen
We Saw Scenery: The Early Diaries of Merrill Markoe by Merrill Markoe
All About Us by Tom Ellen
The Emperor’s Wolves (The Wolves of Elantra Book 1) by Michelle Sagara
Come On In: 15 Stories about Immigration and Finding Home by Adi Alsaid
The Truth Project by Dante Medema
Jeeves and the Leap of Faith: A Novel in Homage to P. G. Wodehouse by Ben Schott
Above All Else by Dana Alison Levy
The National Road: Dispatches From a Changing America by Tom Zoellner
Meteorite: How Stones from Outer Space Made Our World by Tim Gregory
Gambling with Armageddon: Nuclear Roulette from Hiroshima to the Cuban Missile Crisis, 1945-1962 by Martin J. Sherwin
Maids by Katie Skelly
Concrete Kids (Pocket Change Collective) by Amyra León
Ramifications by Daniel Saldaña París, Christina MacSweeney (translato
Dance We Do: A Poet Explores Black Dance by Ntozake Shange
Phoenix Extravagant by Yoon Ha Lee
Ghosts by Dolly Alderton
Revolutions of All Colors: A Novel by Dewaine Farria