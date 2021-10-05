New Releases and More for October 5, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Payback’s a Witch, Reprieve, Little Thieves, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

The Falling Girls by Hayley Krischer

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen

The One You Want to Marry (And Other Identities I’ve Had): A Memoir by Sophie Santos

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

A Dream of a Woman by Casey Plett

The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Citadel of Whispers (Choose Your Own Adventure) by Kazim Ali

Greedy: Notes from a Bisexual Who Wants Too Much by Jen Winston

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

Dance of Death (Pendergast Book 6) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

Briarheart by Mercedes Lackey

A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers by Deborah Tuerkheimer

The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke

Say Their Names: How Black Lives Came to Matter in America by Curtis Bunn, Michael H. Cottman, Patrice Gaines, Nick Charles, Keith Harriston

1979 by Val McDermid

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

Between Certain Death and a Possible Future: Queer Writing on Growing Up with the AIDS Crisis edited by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl

The Survivors by Alex Schulman

We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza

Last Girl Ghosted by Lisa Unger

April in Spain by John Banville

An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed by Helene Tursten, Marlaine Delargy (translator)

The Vanished Days by Susanna Kearsley

Such Color: New and Selected Poems by Tracy K. Smith

The Neighbor’s Secret by L. Alison Heller

A Time Outside This Time by Amitava Kumar

Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert

A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow

I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins

Bad Fat Black Girl: Notes from a Trap Feminist by Sesali Bowen

Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi

Fight Night by Miriam Toews

Crossbones by Kimberly Vale

Truffle Hound: On the Trail of the World’s Most Seductive Scent, with Dreamers, Schemers, and Some Extraordinary Dogs by Rowan Jacobsen

Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo

Thieves, Beasts & Men by Shan Leah

My Famous Brain by Diane Wald

Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America by Keisha N. Blain

Smile: The Story of a Face by Sarah Ruhl

Children of the Fox (Thieves of Shadow Book 1) by Kevin Sands

The Original Glitch by Melanie Moyer

Fireborn by Aisling Fowler

Pencilvania by Stephanie Watson and Sofia Moore

The Savage Kind: A Mystery by John Copenhaver

The Throwback List by Lily Anderson

The House of Dust by Noah Broyles

This Is How I Disappear by Mirion Malle

I’m Dreaming of a Wyatt Christmas by Tiffany Schmidt

What Storm, What Thunder by Miryam A.J. Chanc

A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) by David Sedaris

Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones, Gilly Segal

But You Seemed So Happy: A Marriage, in Pieces and Bits by Kimberly Harrington

The Swank Hotel by Lucy Cori

Search History by Eugene Lim

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson

Not Your Average Hot Guy by Gwenda Bond

The Storm of Echoes: Book Four of the Mirror Visitor Quartet (The Mirror Visitor Quartet, 4) by Christelle Dabos and Hildegarde Serle (translator)

A Tale of Two Omars: A Memoir of Family, Revolution, and Coming Out During the Arab Spring by Omar Sharif

In the Crypt with a Candlestick: A Mystery by Daisy Waugh

The Family Tree by Steph Mullin and Nicole Mabry

Everything Within and in Between by Nikki Barthelmess

Deadheading and Other Stories by Beth Gilstrap

When Night Breaks by Janella Angeles