Episode 331
New Releases and More for October 5, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Payback’s a Witch, Reprieve, Little Thieves, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Reprieve by James Han Mattson
The Falling Girls by Hayley Krischer
Little Thieves by Margaret Owen
The One You Want to Marry (And Other Identities I’ve Had): A Memoir by Sophie Santos
Cackle by Rachel Harrison
A Dream of a Woman by Casey Plett
The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox
Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Citadel of Whispers (Choose Your Own Adventure) by Kazim Ali
Greedy: Notes from a Bisexual Who Wants Too Much by Jen Winston
What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher
Dance of Death (Pendergast Book 6) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
Briarheart by Mercedes Lackey
A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers by Deborah Tuerkheimer
The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson
The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke
Say Their Names: How Black Lives Came to Matter in America by Curtis Bunn, Michael H. Cottman, Patrice Gaines, Nick Charles, Keith Harriston
1979 by Val McDermid
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
Between Certain Death and a Possible Future: Queer Writing on Growing Up with the AIDS Crisis edited by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore
The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl
The Survivors by Alex Schulman
We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza
Last Girl Ghosted by Lisa Unger
April in Spain by John Banville
An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed by Helene Tursten, Marlaine Delargy (translator)
The Vanished Days by Susanna Kearsley
Such Color: New and Selected Poems by Tracy K. Smith
The Neighbor’s Secret by L. Alison Heller
A Time Outside This Time by Amitava Kumar
Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert
A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow
I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins
Bad Fat Black Girl: Notes from a Trap Feminist by Sesali Bowen
Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi
Fight Night by Miriam Toews
Crossbones by Kimberly Vale
Truffle Hound: On the Trail of the World’s Most Seductive Scent, with Dreamers, Schemers, and Some Extraordinary Dogs by Rowan Jacobsen
Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef
Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo
Thieves, Beasts & Men by Shan Leah
My Famous Brain by Diane Wald
Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America by Keisha N. Blain
Smile: The Story of a Face by Sarah Ruhl
Children of the Fox (Thieves of Shadow Book 1) by Kevin Sands
The Original Glitch by Melanie Moyer
Fireborn by Aisling Fowler
Pencilvania by Stephanie Watson and Sofia Moore
The Savage Kind: A Mystery by John Copenhaver
The Throwback List by Lily Anderson
The House of Dust by Noah Broyles
This Is How I Disappear by Mirion Malle
I’m Dreaming of a Wyatt Christmas by Tiffany Schmidt
What Storm, What Thunder by Miryam A.J. Chanc
A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) by David Sedaris
Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones, Gilly Segal
But You Seemed So Happy: A Marriage, in Pieces and Bits by Kimberly Harrington
The Swank Hotel by Lucy Cori
Search History by Eugene Lim
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
Not Your Average Hot Guy by Gwenda Bond
The Storm of Echoes: Book Four of the Mirror Visitor Quartet (The Mirror Visitor Quartet, 4) by Christelle Dabos and Hildegarde Serle (translator)
A Tale of Two Omars: A Memoir of Family, Revolution, and Coming Out During the Arab Spring by Omar Sharif
In the Crypt with a Candlestick: A Mystery by Daisy Waugh
The Family Tree by Steph Mullin and Nicole Mabry
Everything Within and in Between by Nikki Barthelmess
Deadheading and Other Stories by Beth Gilstrap
When Night Breaks by Janella Angeles