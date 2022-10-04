New Releases and More for October 4, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Our Missing Hearts, A Scatter of Light, Such Sharp Teeth, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda
A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo
Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
The Future Is Disabled by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha
Jackal by Erin E. Adams
Anne of Greenville by Mariko Tamaki
The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn
Queer Little Nightmares: An Anthology of Monstrous Fiction and Poetry by David Ly and Daniel Zomparelli
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror edited by Joe Vallese
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Edie Richter is Not Alone by Rebecca Handler
The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
On Girlhood: 15 Stories from the Well-Read Black Girl Library edited by Glory Edim
The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert
The Strange Inheritance of Leah Fern by Rita Zoey Chin
Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty
The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal
Blackmail and Bibingka (A Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery) by Mia P. Manansala
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Laid-Back Camp by Afro
Witch King by Martha Wells
Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
The Empress of Time (The Keeper of Night, Book 2) by Kylie Lee Baker
A Minor Chorus by Billy-Ray Belcourt
Sisterhood of Sleuths by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman
Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations by Tabitha Brown
The Witch In The Well by Camilla Bruce
After Dark with Roxie Clark by Brooke Lauren Davis
A Place to Land by Lauren K. Denton
When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke
Freeway: La Movie by Jorge Enrique Lage, Lourdes Molina (translator)
A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson
The Invincible Miss Cust by Penny Haw
The Family Outing: A Memoir by Jessi Hempel
American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis by Adam Hochschild
The Revivalists by Christopher M. Hood
Life Is Everywhere by Lucy Ives
The Antiracist Kid: A Book About Identity, Justice, and Activism by Tiffany Jewell and Nicole Miles
Billie Starr’s Book of Sorries by Deborah E. Kennedy
Bad Girl Reputation by Elle Kennedy
The Night Ship by Jess Kidd
By the Time You Read This I’ll Be Gone (Murder, She Wrote #1) by Stephanie Kuehn
It Rides a Pale Horse by Andy Marino
The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken
I’ve Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton (American Music Series) by Lynn Melnick
The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler
Weasels in the Attic by Hiroko Oyamada, David Boyd (Translator)
Nights of Plague by Orhan Pamuk, Ekin Oklap (translator)
Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Blood Red by Gabriela Ponce, Sarah Booker (translator)
Dark Carnivals: Modern Horror and the Origins of American Empire by W. Scott Poole
Token Black Girl: A Memoir by Danielle Prescod
Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus by David Quammen
Once Upon a December by Amy E. Reichert
Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions by Francesca T. Royster
Life Is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way by Kieran Setiya
When They Tell You To Be Good: A Memoir by Prince Shakur
The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera
Kalyna the Soothsayer by Elijah Kinch Spector
The Haunting of Maddy Clare by Simone St. James
Lute by Jennifer Thorne
Bilbao–New York–Bilbao (Spatial Species) by Kirmen Uribe, Elizabeth Macklin (translator)
A Rover’s Story by Jasmine Warga
Which Side Are You On by Ryan Lee Wong
Making a Scene by Constance Wu
Cocoon by Zhang Yueran, Jeremy Tiang (Translator)