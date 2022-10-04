New Releases and More for October 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Our Missing Hearts, A Scatter of Light, Such Sharp Teeth, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda

A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison

The Future Is Disabled by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha

Jackal by Erin E. Adams

Anne of Greenville by Mariko Tamaki

The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn

Queer Little Nightmares: An Anthology of Monstrous Fiction and Poetry by David Ly and Daniel Zomparelli

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror edited by Joe Vallese

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Edie Richter is Not Alone by Rebecca Handler

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

On Girlhood: 15 Stories from the Well-Read Black Girl Library edited by Glory Edim

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller

Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert

The Strange Inheritance of Leah Fern by Rita Zoey Chin

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty

The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal

Blackmail and Bibingka (A Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery) by Mia P. Manansala

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Laid-Back Camp by Afro

Witch King by Martha Wells

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese

The Empress of Time (The Keeper of Night, Book 2) by Kylie Lee Baker

A Minor Chorus by Billy-Ray Belcourt

Sisterhood of Sleuths by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman

Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations by Tabitha Brown

The Witch In The Well by Camilla Bruce

After Dark with Roxie Clark by Brooke Lauren Davis

A Place to Land by Lauren K. Denton

When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke

Freeway: La Movie by Jorge Enrique Lage, Lourdes Molina (translator)

A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson

The Invincible Miss Cust by Penny Haw

The Family Outing: A Memoir by Jessi Hempel

American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis by Adam Hochschild

The Revivalists by Christopher M. Hood

Life Is Everywhere by Lucy Ives

The Antiracist Kid: A Book About Identity, Justice, and Activism by Tiffany Jewell and Nicole Miles

Billie Starr’s Book of Sorries by Deborah E. Kennedy

Bad Girl Reputation by Elle Kennedy

The Night Ship by Jess Kidd

By the Time You Read This I’ll Be Gone (Murder, She Wrote #1) by Stephanie Kuehn

It Rides a Pale Horse by Andy Marino

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken

I’ve Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton (American Music Series) by Lynn Melnick

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler

Weasels in the Attic by Hiroko Oyamada, David Boyd (Translator)

Nights of Plague by Orhan Pamuk, Ekin Oklap (translator)

Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Blood Red by Gabriela Ponce, Sarah Booker (translator)

Dark Carnivals: Modern Horror and the Origins of American Empire by W. Scott Poole

Token Black Girl: A Memoir by Danielle Prescod

Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus by David Quammen

Once Upon a December by Amy E. Reichert

Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions by Francesca T. Royster

Life Is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way by Kieran Setiya

When They Tell You To Be Good: A Memoir by Prince Shakur

The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera

Kalyna the Soothsayer by Elijah Kinch Spector

The Haunting of Maddy Clare by Simone St. James

Lute by Jennifer Thorne

Bilbao–New York–Bilbao (Spatial Species) by Kirmen Uribe, Elizabeth Macklin (translator)

A Rover’s Story by Jasmine Warga

Which Side Are You On by Ryan Lee Wong

Making a Scene by Constance Wu

Cocoon by Zhang Yueran, Jeremy Tiang (Translator)