This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Reformatory, The Space Between Here & Now, Edith Holler, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

The Space Between Here & Now by Sarah Suk

Edith Holler by Edward Carey

An Ordinary Violence by Adriana Chartrand

Nestlings by Nat Cassidy

When We Become Ours edited by Shannon Gibney and Nicole Chung

A Season of Monstrous Conceptions by Lina Rather

The Evolving Truth of Ever-Stronger Will by Maya McGregor

Paperback Releases:

The Paleontologist by Luke Dumas

A Shining by Jon Fosse and Damion Searls

Black Punk Now by Chris L. Terry, James Spooner

Toad by Katherine Dunn

An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan

Flight by Lynn Steger Strong

The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill

A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai

What We’re Reading:

Howl by Shaun David Hutchinson

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra

More Books Out This Week:

The Glutton by A.K. Blakemore

Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex, and Politics Collided by Scott Eyman

The Sun Sets in Singapore by Kehinde Fadipe

The Winterton Deception 1: Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson

Blood Sisters by Vanessa Lillie

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection by Zach M. Stafford

On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain by Ronald C. White

Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond by Henry Winkler

People to Follow by Olivia Worley