New Releases and More for October 31, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Reformatory, The Space Between Here & Now, Edith Holler, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
The Space Between Here & Now by Sarah Suk
Edith Holler by Edward Carey
An Ordinary Violence by Adriana Chartrand
Nestlings by Nat Cassidy
When We Become Ours edited by Shannon Gibney and Nicole Chung
A Season of Monstrous Conceptions by Lina Rather
The Evolving Truth of Ever-Stronger Will by Maya McGregor
Paperback Releases:
The Paleontologist by Luke Dumas
A Shining by Jon Fosse and Damion Searls
Black Punk Now by Chris L. Terry, James Spooner
Toad by Katherine Dunn
An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan
Flight by Lynn Steger Strong
The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill
A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai
What We’re Reading:
Howl by Shaun David Hutchinson
Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra
More Books Out This Week:
The Glutton by A.K. Blakemore
Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex, and Politics Collided by Scott Eyman
The Sun Sets in Singapore by Kehinde Fadipe
The Winterton Deception 1: Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson
Blood Sisters by Vanessa Lillie
The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection by Zach M. Stafford
On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain by Ronald C. White
Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond by Henry Winkler
People to Follow by Olivia Worley