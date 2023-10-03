New Releases and More for October 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss How to Say Babylon, A Haunting on the Hill, In the Form of a Question, and more great books!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Autumn is here, which means it’s time to curl up with a great read and get cozy — whatever your version of cozy looks like. Whether it’s romance, creepy reads, modern classics, or escapist reads you crave, TBR can help you find the perfect books for your fall reading, with options curated to your specific reading tastes. Visit mytbr.co to find out more and sign up — it only takes a few minutes!

Books Discussed On the Show:

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair

A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele

The Dead Take the A Train (Carrion City Book 1) by Richard Kadrey & Cassandra Khaw

In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life by Amy Schneider

The Forest Demands Its Due by Kosoko Jackson

The List by Yomi Adegoke

Edenville by Sam Rebelein

Making It So: A Memoir by Patrick Stewart

A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Starling House by Alix E. Harrow

The Rabbit Back Literature Society by Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen, Lola M. Rogers (translator)

Company: Stories by Shannon Sanders

Death Valley by Melissa Broder

Paperback Releases:

A History of Fear by Luke Dumas

Lute by Jennifer Thorne

White Horse by Erika T. Wurth

What We’re Reading:

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh

One Puzzling Afternoon by Emily Critchley

The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

More Books Out This Week:

Glory Be: A Glory Broussard Mystery by Danielle Arceneaux

The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu

Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello

Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon

Monica by Daniel Clowes

Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination, and Humiliation by Sarah Cooper

In Light of All Darkness: Inside the Polly Klaas Kidnapping and the Search for America’s Child by Kim Cross

The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works by Helen Czerski

Bloom by Delilah S. Dawson

The Loneliness Files by Athena Dixon

Let Him In by William Friend

The Hank Show: How a House-Painting, Drug-Running DEA Informant Built the Machine That Rules Our Lives by McKenzie Funk

The Girl Who Cried Diamonds & Other Stories by Rebecca Hirsch Garcia

Standing Heavy by Gauz’, Frank Wynne (translator)

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon

Mister, Mister by Guy Gunaratne

The Oceans and the Stars: A Sea Story, A War Story, A Love Story by Mark Helprin

Lou Reed: The King of New York by Will Hermes

Alebrijes by Donna Barba Higuera

Curious Tides (The Drowned Gods Duology) by Pascale Lacelle

Beholder by Ryan La Sala

Brooklyn Crime Novel by Jonathan Lethem

The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers (The Night Eaters Book #2) by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda

My Darling Girl by Jennifer McMahon

Hell If We Don’t Change Our Ways: A Memoir by Brittany Means

The Broke Hearts by Matt Mendez

Let Me Out by Emmett Nahil and George Williams

Deliver Me by Elle Nash

The Night House by Jo Nesbø, Neil Smith (translator)

A Haunting in Hialeah Gardens by Raul Palma

The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann by Virginia Pye

Knock Knock, Open Wide by Neil Sharpson

The Crypt: Shakedown by Scott Sigler

Kill Show: A True Crime Novel by Daniel Sweren-Becker

The Scandalous Confessions of Lydia Bennet, Witch by Melinda Taub

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy by Nathan Thrall

Midnight Is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead