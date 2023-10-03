New Releases and More for October 3, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss How to Say Babylon, A Haunting on the Hill, In the Form of a Question, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair
A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele
The Dead Take the A Train (Carrion City Book 1) by Richard Kadrey & Cassandra Khaw
In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life by Amy Schneider
The Forest Demands Its Due by Kosoko Jackson
The List by Yomi Adegoke
Edenville by Sam Rebelein
Making It So: A Memoir by Patrick Stewart
A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Starling House by Alix E. Harrow
The Rabbit Back Literature Society by Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen, Lola M. Rogers (translator)
Company: Stories by Shannon Sanders
Death Valley by Melissa Broder
Paperback Releases:
A History of Fear by Luke Dumas
Lute by Jennifer Thorne
White Horse by Erika T. Wurth
What We’re Reading:
Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
One Puzzling Afternoon by Emily Critchley
The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
More Books Out This Week:
Glory Be: A Glory Broussard Mystery by Danielle Arceneaux
The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu
Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello
Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon
Monica by Daniel Clowes
Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination, and Humiliation by Sarah Cooper
In Light of All Darkness: Inside the Polly Klaas Kidnapping and the Search for America’s Child by Kim Cross
The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works by Helen Czerski
Bloom by Delilah S. Dawson
The Loneliness Files by Athena Dixon
Let Him In by William Friend
The Hank Show: How a House-Painting, Drug-Running DEA Informant Built the Machine That Rules Our Lives by McKenzie Funk
The Girl Who Cried Diamonds & Other Stories by Rebecca Hirsch Garcia
Standing Heavy by Gauz’, Frank Wynne (translator)
The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
Mister, Mister by Guy Gunaratne
The Oceans and the Stars: A Sea Story, A War Story, A Love Story by Mark Helprin
Lou Reed: The King of New York by Will Hermes
Alebrijes by Donna Barba Higuera
Curious Tides (The Drowned Gods Duology) by Pascale Lacelle
Beholder by Ryan La Sala
Brooklyn Crime Novel by Jonathan Lethem
The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers (The Night Eaters Book #2) by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda
My Darling Girl by Jennifer McMahon
Hell If We Don’t Change Our Ways: A Memoir by Brittany Means
The Broke Hearts by Matt Mendez
Let Me Out by Emmett Nahil and George Williams
Deliver Me by Elle Nash
The Night House by Jo Nesbø, Neil Smith (translator)
A Haunting in Hialeah Gardens by Raul Palma
The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann by Virginia Pye
Knock Knock, Open Wide by Neil Sharpson
The Crypt: Shakedown by Scott Sigler
Kill Show: A True Crime Novel by Daniel Sweren-Becker
The Scandalous Confessions of Lydia Bennet, Witch by Melinda Taub
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy by Nathan Thrall
Midnight Is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead