Episode 283
New Releases and More for October 27, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Memorial, The Sacrifice of Darkness, The Solitude of Wolverines, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe: A Handbook for Girl Geeks by Sam Maggs
Memorial by Bryan Washington
Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
A Solitude of Wolverines: A Novel of Suspense (Alex Carter Series Book 1) by Alice Henderson
The Sacrifice of Darkness by Roxane Gay and Tracy Lynne Oliver
Dungeon Critters by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter
A Quick & Easy Guide to Consent by Isabella Rotman and Luke Howard
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Phoenix Must First Burn by Patrice Caldwell
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q Sutanto
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Tower of Fools by Andrzej Sapkowski
Muffled by Jennifer Gennari
Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band by Christian Staebler, Sonia Paoloni, Thibault Balahy
War in the Shadows: Resistance, Deception and Betrayal in Occupied France by Patrick Marnham
Kimiko Does Cancer: A Graphic Memoir by Keet Geniza
The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway by Una Mccormack
Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
Thoughts of Dog by Matt Nelson
The Eyes of the Queen (An Agents of the Crown Novel) by Oliver Clements
The Cold Millions: A Novel by Jess Walter
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life by Christie Tate
Stories from Suffragette City by M.J. Rose and Fiona Davis
Getting to Center: Pathways to Finding Yourself Within the Great Unknown by Marlee Grace
Life with the Afterlife: 13 Truths I Learned about Ghosts by Amy Bruni and Julie Tremaine
Love Your Life: A Novel by Sophie Kinsella
Love Is a Rogue: Wallflowers vs. Rogues by Lenora Bell
Fortune Favors the Dead: A Novel by Stephen Spotswood
Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation by Peter Cozzens
The Sustainable Economy: The Hidden Costs of Climate Change and the Path to a Prosperous Future by Robert S. Devine
Inside Story: A novel by Martin Amis
Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art by Rebecca Wragg Sykes
Face to Face: The Photographs of Camilla McGrath by Camilla McGrath
Warriors of Wing and Flame by Sara B. Larson
Rescue You by Elysia Whisler
In the Deep by Loreth Anne White
The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child, Andrew Child
House of Correction: A Novel by Nicci French
The Forgotten Daughter: A Novel by Joanna Goodman
If the Boot Fits (Cowboys of California) by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction by Joshua Whitehead
Divorcing by Susan Taubes
The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum
Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor, #3) by Jessica Townsend
Gone: A Memoir of Love, Body, and Taking Back My Life by Linda K. Olson
Tall, Duke, and Dangerous: A Hazards of Dukes Novel by Megan Frampton
David Tung Can’t Have a Girlfriend Until He Gets Into an Ivy League College by Ed Lin