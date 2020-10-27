New Releases and More for October 27, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Memorial, The Sacrifice of Darkness, The Solitude of Wolverines, and more great books.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; Kingdom of the Wicked, published by Jimmy Patterson Books; and Yen Press.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe: A Handbook for Girl Geeks by Sam Maggs

Memorial by Bryan Washington

Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

A Solitude of Wolverines: A Novel of Suspense (Alex Carter Series Book 1) by Alice Henderson

The Sacrifice of Darkness by Roxane Gay and Tracy Lynne Oliver

Dungeon Critters by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter

A Quick & Easy Guide to Consent by Isabella Rotman and Luke Howard

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Phoenix Must First Burn by Patrice Caldwell

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q Sutanto

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Tower of Fools by Andrzej Sapkowski

Muffled by Jennifer Gennari

Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band by Christian Staebler, Sonia Paoloni, Thibault Balahy

War in the Shadows: Resistance, Deception and Betrayal in Occupied France by Patrick Marnham

Kimiko Does Cancer: A Graphic Memoir by Keet Geniza

The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway by Una Mccormack

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

Thoughts of Dog by Matt Nelson

The Eyes of the Queen (An Agents of the Crown Novel) by Oliver Clements

The Cold Millions: A Novel by Jess Walter

Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life by Christie Tate

Stories from Suffragette City by M.J. Rose and Fiona Davis

Getting to Center: Pathways to Finding Yourself Within the Great Unknown by Marlee Grace

Life with the Afterlife: 13 Truths I Learned about Ghosts by Amy Bruni and Julie Tremaine

Love Your Life: A Novel by Sophie Kinsella

Love Is a Rogue: Wallflowers vs. Rogues by Lenora Bell

Fortune Favors the Dead: A Novel by Stephen Spotswood

Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation by Peter Cozzens

The Sustainable Economy: The Hidden Costs of Climate Change and the Path to a Prosperous Future by Robert S. Devine

Inside Story: A novel by Martin Amis

Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art by Rebecca Wragg Sykes

Face to Face: The Photographs of Camilla McGrath by Camilla McGrath

Warriors of Wing and Flame by Sara B. Larson

Rescue You by Elysia Whisler

In the Deep by Loreth Anne White

The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child, Andrew Child

House of Correction: A Novel by Nicci French

The Forgotten Daughter: A Novel by Joanna Goodman

If the Boot Fits (Cowboys of California) by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction by Joshua Whitehead

Divorcing by Susan Taubes

The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum

Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor, #3) by Jessica Townsend

Gone: A Memoir of Love, Body, and Taking Back My Life by Linda K. Olson

Tall, Duke, and Dangerous: A Hazards of Dukes Novel by Megan Frampton

David Tung Can’t Have a Girlfriend Until He Gets Into an Ivy League College by Ed Lin