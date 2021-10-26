New Releases and More for October 26, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Where They Wait, Being Seen, Donut Fall in Love, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Where They Wait by Scott Carson

Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism by Elsa Sjunneson

Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau

Read This to Get Smarter: about Race, Class, Gender, Disability, and More by Blair Imani

Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall & Lisa Sterle

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris

Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life by Alan Cumming

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders

Quantum Girl Theory by Erin Kate Ryan

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Trashlands by Alison Stine

Killing It by Christian A. Dumais

The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman

Cairo Circles by Doma Mahmoud

Winter Recipes from the Collective: Poems by Louise Glück

How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, Bruno Navasky (translator)

Getaway With Murder by Diane Kelly

People Want to Live by Farah Ali

The Lie About the Truck: Survivor, Reality TV, and the Endless Gaze by Sallie Tisdale

I Have Something to Tell You by Susan Lewis

Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell by Jude Stewart

The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery by Ross Douthat

Fan Club by Erin Mayer

The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA by Jorge L. Contreras

We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera

Em: A Novel by Kim Thuy and Sheila Fischman (translator)

Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen

She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women by Jennifer Wright

Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane by Paul Auster

Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen: A Novel of Victorian Cookery and Friendship by Annabel Abbs

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 16 by Jeff Kinney

Sisters of the Great War by Suzanne Feldman

Oedipus Trilogy: New Versions of Sophocles’ Oedipus the King, Oedipus at Colonus, and Antigone by Sophocles and Bryan Doerries

How to Live. What to Do: In Search of Ourselves in Life and Literature by Josh Cohen

Sorry Not Sorry by Alyssa Milano

On Girlhood: 15 Stories from the Well-Read Black Girl Library by Glory Edim

Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse by Melissa Lozada-Oliva

Mr. Beethoven by Paul Griffiths

Pighearted by Alex Perry

Murder at Mallowan Hall by Colleen Cambridge

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller

The Unheard by Nicci French

Her Honor: My Life on the Bench…What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It by LaDoris Hazzard Cordell

As the Wicked Watch: The First Jordan Manning Novel by Tamron Hall

Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson

Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults): 17 First-Person Stories for Today by Alice Wong

Feeling & Knowing: Making Minds Conscious by Antonio Damasio

The Bookshop of Dust and Dreams by Mindy Thompson

Cascade: Stories by Craig Davidson

Lemon by Kwon Yeo-sun, Janet Hong (translator)

A Long Way from Douala by Max Lobe, Ros Schwartz (translator)

The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel by Kati Marton

The Wicked Widow by Beatriz Williams

Horror and Huge Expenses by Robert Perišic and Will Firth