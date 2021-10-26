Episode 334
New Releases and More for October 26, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Where They Wait, Being Seen, Donut Fall in Love, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Where They Wait by Scott Carson
Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism by Elsa Sjunneson
Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau
Read This to Get Smarter: about Race, Class, Gender, Disability, and More by Blair Imani
Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall & Lisa Sterle
All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris
Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life by Alan Cumming
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders
Quantum Girl Theory by Erin Kate Ryan
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Trashlands by Alison Stine
Killing It by Christian A. Dumais
The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman
Cairo Circles by Doma Mahmoud
Winter Recipes from the Collective: Poems by Louise Glück
How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, Bruno Navasky (translator)
Getaway With Murder by Diane Kelly
People Want to Live by Farah Ali
The Lie About the Truck: Survivor, Reality TV, and the Endless Gaze by Sallie Tisdale
I Have Something to Tell You by Susan Lewis
Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell by Jude Stewart
The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery by Ross Douthat
Fan Club by Erin Mayer
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA by Jorge L. Contreras
We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera
Em: A Novel by Kim Thuy and Sheila Fischman (translator)
Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women by Jennifer Wright
Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane by Paul Auster
Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen: A Novel of Victorian Cookery and Friendship by Annabel Abbs
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 16 by Jeff Kinney
Sisters of the Great War by Suzanne Feldman
Oedipus Trilogy: New Versions of Sophocles’ Oedipus the King, Oedipus at Colonus, and Antigone by Sophocles and Bryan Doerries
How to Live. What to Do: In Search of Ourselves in Life and Literature by Josh Cohen
Sorry Not Sorry by Alyssa Milano
On Girlhood: 15 Stories from the Well-Read Black Girl Library by Glory Edim
Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse by Melissa Lozada-Oliva
Mr. Beethoven by Paul Griffiths
Pighearted by Alex Perry
Murder at Mallowan Hall by Colleen Cambridge
The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
The Unheard by Nicci French
Her Honor: My Life on the Bench…What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It by LaDoris Hazzard Cordell
As the Wicked Watch: The First Jordan Manning Novel by Tamron Hall
Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson
Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults): 17 First-Person Stories for Today by Alice Wong
Feeling & Knowing: Making Minds Conscious by Antonio Damasio
The Bookshop of Dust and Dreams by Mindy Thompson
Cascade: Stories by Craig Davidson
Lemon by Kwon Yeo-sun, Janet Hong (translator)
A Long Way from Douala by Max Lobe, Ros Schwartz (translator)
The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel by Kati Marton
The Wicked Widow by Beatriz Williams
Horror and Huge Expenses by Robert Perišic and Will Firth