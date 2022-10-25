New Releases and More for October 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Anywhere You Run, The Call Out, Unprotected, and more great books.

Enter to win the giveaway for Reading the Stars: Astrology for Book Lovers by Book Riot!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris

Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey

Prunella and the Cursed Skull Ring by Matthew Loux

Thieves by Lucie Bryon

The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy

The Call-Out: A Novel in Rhyme by Cat Fitzpatrick

Strike the Zither by Joan He

Fetish: A Collection of Victorian Erotic Stories by Anonymous

Toil and Trouble: A Women’s History of the Occult by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson

Unprotected: A Memoir by Billy Porter

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Collective by Alison Gaylin

You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith

Go Home, Ricky! by Gene Kwak

The Children on the Hill by Jennifer McMahon

The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley

Frankie & Bug by Gayle Forman

The Boxing Baroness: A Witty Regency Historical Romance by Minerva Spencer

The Stand-Up Groomsman by Jackie Lau

A Touch of Moonlight by Yaffa S. Santos

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland

White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao

At Midnight: 15 Beloved Fairy Tales Reimagined edited by Dahlia Adler

Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss, Anne Posten (translator)

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Into the Windwracked Wilds (The Up-and-Under Book 3) by A. Deborah Baker

We Find Our Way by Reyna Biddy

Tutankhamun and the Tomb that Changed the World by Bob Brier

Nebula Vibrations by Annie Carl

Solenoid by Mircea Cărtărescu, Sean Cotter (translator)

Ghost Town by Kevin Chen, Darryl Sterk (translator)

The Scratch Daughters by Hannah Abigail Clarke

The Logos by Mark de Silva

The Ransomware Hunting Team : A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime by Renee Dudley, Daniel Golden

The Sevenfold Hunters by Rose Egal

Marlowe Banks, Redesigned by Jacqueline Firkins

Such a Pretty Girl by T. Greenwood

Vanishing Hour by Laura Griffin

Scenes of Subjection: Terror, Slavery, and Self-Making in Nineteenth-Century America by Saidiya Hartman

Waypoints: My Scottish Journey by Sam Heughan

Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman

Is Mother Dead (Verso Fiction) by Vigdis Hjorth

Heretic: A Memoir by Jeanna Kadlec

Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17) by Jeff Kinney

They Were Here Before Us by Eric Larocca

Fold in the Cheese: An Unofficial Guide to Splendiferous Entertaining for Fans of Schitt’s Creek by Parker Long

Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës by Devoney Looser

Sign Here by Claudia Lux

The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García, Linda Antonsson

Working Girls: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Professional Womanhood by Trixie Mattel and Katya

The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy

Pickleball Is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding Your Obsession by Erin McHugh

The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human by Siddhartha Mukherjee

The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson by Jeff Pearlman

Come Back in September: A Literary Education on West Sixty-seventh Street, Manhattan by Darryl Pinckney

Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds

A Seed in the Sun by Aida Salazar

The White Mosque: A Memoir by Sofia Samatar

The Rabbit’s Gift by Jessica Vitalis

Into the Riverlands (The Singing Hills Cycle #3) by Nghi Vo