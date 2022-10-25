New Releases and More for October 25, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Anywhere You Run, The Call Out, Unprotected, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris
Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey
Prunella and the Cursed Skull Ring by Matthew Loux
Thieves by Lucie Bryon
The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy
The Call-Out: A Novel in Rhyme by Cat Fitzpatrick
Strike the Zither by Joan He
Fetish: A Collection of Victorian Erotic Stories by Anonymous
Toil and Trouble: A Women’s History of the Occult by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson
Unprotected: A Memoir by Billy Porter
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Collective by Alison Gaylin
You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith
Go Home, Ricky! by Gene Kwak
The Children on the Hill by Jennifer McMahon
The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley
Frankie & Bug by Gayle Forman
The Boxing Baroness: A Witty Regency Historical Romance by Minerva Spencer
The Stand-Up Groomsman by Jackie Lau
A Touch of Moonlight by Yaffa S. Santos
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao
At Midnight: 15 Beloved Fairy Tales Reimagined edited by Dahlia Adler
Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss, Anne Posten (translator)
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Into the Windwracked Wilds (The Up-and-Under Book 3) by A. Deborah Baker
We Find Our Way by Reyna Biddy
Tutankhamun and the Tomb that Changed the World by Bob Brier
Nebula Vibrations by Annie Carl
Solenoid by Mircea Cărtărescu, Sean Cotter (translator)
Ghost Town by Kevin Chen, Darryl Sterk (translator)
The Scratch Daughters by Hannah Abigail Clarke
The Logos by Mark de Silva
The Ransomware Hunting Team : A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime by Renee Dudley, Daniel Golden
The Sevenfold Hunters by Rose Egal
Marlowe Banks, Redesigned by Jacqueline Firkins
Such a Pretty Girl by T. Greenwood
Vanishing Hour by Laura Griffin
Scenes of Subjection: Terror, Slavery, and Self-Making in Nineteenth-Century America by Saidiya Hartman
Waypoints: My Scottish Journey by Sam Heughan
Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman
Is Mother Dead (Verso Fiction) by Vigdis Hjorth
Heretic: A Memoir by Jeanna Kadlec
Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17) by Jeff Kinney
They Were Here Before Us by Eric Larocca
Fold in the Cheese: An Unofficial Guide to Splendiferous Entertaining for Fans of Schitt’s Creek by Parker Long
Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës by Devoney Looser
Sign Here by Claudia Lux
The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García, Linda Antonsson
Working Girls: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Professional Womanhood by Trixie Mattel and Katya
The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy
Pickleball Is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding Your Obsession by Erin McHugh
The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson by Jeff Pearlman
Come Back in September: A Literary Education on West Sixty-seventh Street, Manhattan by Darryl Pinckney
Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds
A Seed in the Sun by Aida Salazar
The White Mosque: A Memoir by Sofia Samatar
The Rabbit’s Gift by Jessica Vitalis