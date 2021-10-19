Episode 333
New Releases and More for October 19, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Nothing But Blackened Teeth, Within These Wicked Walls, The Plant Hunter, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw
When Things Get Dark: Stories inspired by Shirley Jackson edited by Ellen Datlow
Bad Girls Never Say Die by Jennifer Mathieu
The Plant Hunter: A Scientist’s Quest for Nature’s Next Medicines by Cassandra Leah Quave
Ferryman by Claire McFall
The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream by Charles Spencer
Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn
This Is Our Rainbow: 16 Stories of Her, Him, Them, and Us by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper
Havana Year Zero by Karla Suárez, Christina MacSweeney
The Book of the Dead (Agent Pendergast 7) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
City of Shattered Light by Claire Winn
Sistersong by Lucy Holland
Glimmer by Marjorie B Kellogg
LaserWriter II by Tamara Shopsin
Little Thieves by Margaret Owen
Sleepless by Romy Hausmann
Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno
This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods
Just Thieves by Gregory Galloway
The House of Rust by Khadija Abdalla Bajaber
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene
Neglect by Kim Wozencraft
Dust & Grim by Chuck Wendig
Rise Up!: How You Can Join the Fight Against White Supremacy by Crystal Marie Fleming
Nina Simone’s Gum by Warren Ellis
The Shadow Prince by David Anthony Durham
Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission by Eileen M. Collins
Nightwatch on the Hinterlands by K. Eason
The Devil’s Treasure by Mary Gaitskill
A Dangerous Place by Chelsea B. DesAutels
Keeping It Real by Paula Chase
Chemical Valley by David Huebert
I Will Die in a Foreign Land by Kalani Pickhart
Girly Drinks: A Women’s History of Drinking by Mallory O’Meara
Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me by Jamie Foxx
I Love You, Call Me Back: Poems by Sabrina Benaim
Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather by Mark Seal
Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution by Woody Holton
The Last Checkmate by Gabriella Saab
Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora [A Cookbook] by Bryant Terry
The Hidden Child by Louise Fein
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams
The Italian by Shukri Mabkhout, Miled Faiza (Translator), Karen McNeil (Translator)
Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique
Concealed by Christina Diaz Gonzalez
Go Home, Ricky! by Gene Kwak
That Dark Infinity by Kate Pentecost
You Had Me at Pet-Nat: A Natural Wine-Soaked Memoir by Rachel Signer
The Days of Afrekete by Asali Solomon
Fifty-Four Things Wrong with Gwendolyn Rogers by Caela Carter
Lies My Memory Told Me by Sacha Wunsch
Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World by Wil Haygood
Barakah Beats by Maleeha Siddiqui
Body Shocks: Extreme Tales of Body Horror by Ellen Datlow
Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout
The Circus at the End of the Sea by Lori R. Snyder
Gentrifier: A Memoir by Anne Elizabeth Moore
Well Matched by Jen DeLuca
Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit
Hunting by Stars (A Marrow Thieves Novel) by Cherie Dimaline
Carefree Black Girls: A Celebration of Black Women in Pop Culture by Zeba Blay
Sophie Valroux’s Paris Stars by Samantha Vérant
Once Upon a Wardrobe by Patti Callahan
On Top of Glass: My Stories as a Queer Girl in Figure Skating by Karina Manta