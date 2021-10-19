New Releases and More for October 19, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Nothing But Blackened Teeth, Within These Wicked Walls, The Plant Hunter, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw

When Things Get Dark: Stories inspired by Shirley Jackson edited by Ellen Datlow

Bad Girls Never Say Die by Jennifer Mathieu

The Plant Hunter: A Scientist’s Quest for Nature’s Next Medicines by Cassandra Leah Quave

Ferryman by Claire McFall

The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream by Charles Spencer

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn

This Is Our Rainbow: 16 Stories of Her, Him, Them, and Us by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

Havana Year Zero by Karla Suárez, Christina MacSweeney

The Book of the Dead (Agent Pendergast 7) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

City of Shattered Light by Claire Winn

Sistersong by Lucy Holland

Glimmer by Marjorie B Kellogg

LaserWriter II by Tamara Shopsin

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen

Sleepless by Romy Hausmann

Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno

This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods

Just Thieves by Gregory Galloway

The House of Rust by Khadija Abdalla Bajaber

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene

Neglect by Kim Wozencraft

Dust & Grim by Chuck Wendig

Rise Up!: How You Can Join the Fight Against White Supremacy by Crystal Marie Fleming

Nina Simone’s Gum by Warren Ellis

The Shadow Prince by David Anthony Durham

Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission by Eileen M. Collins

Nightwatch on the Hinterlands by K. Eason

The Devil’s Treasure by Mary Gaitskill

A Dangerous Place by Chelsea B. DesAutels

Keeping It Real by Paula Chase

Chemical Valley by David Huebert

I Will Die in a Foreign Land by Kalani Pickhart

Girly Drinks: A Women’s History of Drinking by Mallory O’Meara

Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me by Jamie Foxx

I Love You, Call Me Back: Poems by Sabrina Benaim

Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather by Mark Seal

Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution by Woody Holton

The Last Checkmate by Gabriella Saab

Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora [A Cookbook] by Bryant Terry

The Hidden Child by Louise Fein

The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams

The Italian by Shukri Mabkhout, Miled Faiza (Translator), Karen McNeil (Translator)

Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique

Concealed by Christina Diaz Gonzalez

Go Home, Ricky! by Gene Kwak

That Dark Infinity by Kate Pentecost

You Had Me at Pet-Nat: A Natural Wine-Soaked Memoir by Rachel Signer

The Days of Afrekete by Asali Solomon

Fifty-Four Things Wrong with Gwendolyn Rogers by Caela Carter

Lies My Memory Told Me by Sacha Wunsch

Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World by Wil Haygood

Barakah Beats by Maleeha Siddiqui

Body Shocks: Extreme Tales of Body Horror by Ellen Datlow

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout

The Circus at the End of the Sea by Lori R. Snyder

Gentrifier: A Memoir by Anne Elizabeth Moore

Well Matched by Jen DeLuca

Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit

Hunting by Stars (A Marrow Thieves Novel) by Cherie Dimaline

Carefree Black Girls: A Celebration of Black Women in Pop Culture by Zeba Blay

Sophie Valroux’s Paris Stars by Samantha Vérant

Once Upon a Wardrobe by Patti Callahan

On Top of Glass: My Stories as a Queer Girl in Figure Skating by Karina Manta