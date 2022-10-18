New Releases and More for October 18, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Seven Empty Houses, Maybe an Artist, The Diaries of Alan Rickman, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin, Megan McDowell (Translator)
The Employees: A workplace novel of the 22nd century by Olga Ravn and Martin Aitken
Maybe an Artist by Liz Montague
Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman
Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things by Maya Prasad
Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen
Nothing Sung and Nothing Spoken by Nita Tyndall
Lonely Castle in the Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura, Philip Gabriel (Translator)
The Wolf Suit by Sid Sharp
We Are the Scribes by Randi Pink
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America by Mayukh Sen
The President and the Frog by Carolina De Robertis
Reprieve by James Han Mattson
The Pessimists by Bethany Ball
The Days of Afrekete by Asali Solomon
Mordew by Alex Pheby
Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life by Alan Cumming
Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
Unicornado: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson
The Tiger and the Cage: A Memoir of a Body in Crisis by Emma Bolden
Lech by Sara Lippmann
Freestyle: A Graphic Novel by Gale Galligan
Built to Last by Erin Hahn
Sensory: Life on the Spectrum: An Autistic Comics Anthology by Rebecca Ollerton
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Just Like Magic by Sarah Hogle
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Love from Mecca to Medina by S. K. Ali
When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar
Road of the Lost by Nafiza Azad
Outside Nowhere by Adam Borba
Singer Distance by Ethan Chatagnier
Diaghilev’s Empire: How the Ballets Russes Enthralled the World by Rupert Christiansen
Tell Me No Lies by Andrea Contos
In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Coverup, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press by Katherine Corcoran
Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad by Matthew F. Delmont
Honey and Me by Meira Drazin
Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard by Tom Felton
The Favor by Nicci French
Revenge of the Librarians by Tom Gauld
Uncanny Times (Huntsmen Book 1) by Laura Anne Gilman
Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble (Winner Bakes All Book 2) by Alexis Hall
The Last Chairlift by John Irving
Zara’s Rules for Finding Hidden Treasure by Hena Khan, Wastana Haikal (Illustrator)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb
When We Had Wings: A Story of the Angels of Bataan by Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris, Susan Meissner
Prunella and the Cursed Skull Ring by Matthew Loux
Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me by Ralph Macchio
README.txt: A Memoir by Chelsea Manning
Night of the Raven, Dawn of the Dove by Rati Mehrotra
The Consequences: Stories by Manuel Muñoz
The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir by Paul Newman, David Rosenthal (Editor)
I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman
Self-Portrait with Nothing by Aimee Pokwatka
Harbinger: Poems (National Poetry Series) by Shelley Puhak
Thot by Chanté Reid
Poster Girl by Veronica Roth
Liberation Day: Stories by George Saunders
Where Black Stars Rise by Nadia Shammas and Marie Enger
Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro
The Family Game by Catherine Steadman
Lady Joker, Volume 2 Kaoru Takamura; translated by Allison Markin Powell and Marie Iida
Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition by Amber Tamblyn
Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World by Irene Vallejo, Charlotte Whittle (Translator)
The Writers: Portraits by Laura Wilson