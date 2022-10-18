New Releases and More for October 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Seven Empty Houses, Maybe an Artist, The Diaries of Alan Rickman, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin, Megan McDowell (Translator)

The Employees: A workplace novel of the 22nd century by Olga Ravn and Martin Aitken

Maybe an Artist by Liz Montague

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things by Maya Prasad

Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen

Nothing Sung and Nothing Spoken by Nita Tyndall

Lonely Castle in the Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura, Philip Gabriel (Translator)

The Wolf Suit by Sid Sharp

We Are the Scribes by Randi Pink

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America by Mayukh Sen

The President and the Frog by Carolina De Robertis

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

The Pessimists by Bethany Ball

The Days of Afrekete by Asali Solomon

Mordew by Alex Pheby

Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life by Alan Cumming

Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske

The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai

Unicornado: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson

The Tiger and the Cage: A Memoir of a Body in Crisis by Emma Bolden

Lech by Sara Lippmann

Freestyle: A Graphic Novel by Gale Galligan

Built to Last by Erin Hahn

Sensory: Life on the Spectrum: An Autistic Comics Anthology by Rebecca Ollerton

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Just Like Magic by Sarah Hogle

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Love from Mecca to Medina by S. K. Ali

When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar

Road of the Lost by Nafiza Azad

Outside Nowhere by Adam Borba

Singer Distance by Ethan Chatagnier

Diaghilev’s Empire: How the Ballets Russes Enthralled the World by Rupert Christiansen

Tell Me No Lies by Andrea Contos

In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Coverup, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press by Katherine Corcoran

Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad by Matthew F. Delmont

Honey and Me by Meira Drazin

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard by Tom Felton

The Favor by Nicci French

Revenge of the Librarians by Tom Gauld

Uncanny Times (Huntsmen Book 1) by Laura Anne Gilman

Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble (Winner Bakes All Book 2) by Alexis Hall

The Last Chairlift by John Irving

Zara’s Rules for Finding Hidden Treasure by Hena Khan, Wastana Haikal (Illustrator)

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb

When We Had Wings: A Story of the Angels of Bataan by Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris, Susan Meissner

Prunella and the Cursed Skull Ring by Matthew Loux

Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me by Ralph Macchio

README.txt: A Memoir by Chelsea Manning

Night of the Raven, Dawn of the Dove by Rati Mehrotra

The Consequences: Stories by Manuel Muñoz

The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir by Paul Newman, David Rosenthal (Editor)

I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman

Self-Portrait with Nothing by Aimee Pokwatka

Harbinger: Poems (National Poetry Series) by Shelley Puhak

Thot by Chanté Reid

Poster Girl by Veronica Roth

Liberation Day: Stories by George Saunders

Where Black Stars Rise by Nadia Shammas and Marie Enger

Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro

The Family Game by Catherine Steadman

Lady Joker, Volume 2 Kaoru Takamura; translated by Allison Markin Powell and Marie Iida

Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition by Amber Tamblyn

Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World by Irene Vallejo, Charlotte Whittle (Translator)

The Writers: Portraits by Laura Wilson