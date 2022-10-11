New Releases and More for October 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Runaway Restaurant, The Belle of Belgrave Square, Little Eve, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Runaway Restaurant by Tessa Yang

The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal

Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Undercover Latina by Aya de León

Little Eve by Catriona Ward

The Belle of Belgrave Square (Belles of London Book 2) by Mimi Matthews

Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet

Sinister Graves (A Cash Blackbear Mystery Book 3) by Marcie Rendon

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson

A Tale of Two Omars: A Memoir of Family, Revolution, and Coming Out During the Arab Spring by Omar Sharif

The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton

Generation Misfits by Akemi Dawn Bowman

The Family by Naomi Krupitsky

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

The Temps by Andrew DeYoung

My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Adventures in Anxiety by Georgia Pritchett

When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble

Time Is Tight: My Life, Note by Note by Booker T. Jones

Ghostwritten by Ronald Malf

On the Hustle by Adriana Herrera

The Spare Man by Mary Robinette Kowal

Mistakes Were Made by Meryl Wilsner

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Laid Back Camping by Afro

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Impatient by Djaïli Amadou Amal, Emma Ramadan (translator)

Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter’s Reflections on Belonging by Vanessa A. Bee

Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want by Ruha Benjamin

A Horse at Night: On Writing by Amina Cain

The Visible Unseen by Andrea Chapela, Kelsi Vanada (translator)

Princess of Souls by Alexandra Christo

I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Little Book About Why You’re Great by Liz Climo

The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson

Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique

The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water: Making a Life on Moving Water by Chris Dombrowski

Saturnalia by Stephanie Feldman

The Picture Bride by Lee Geum-yi, An Seonjae (translator)

The Socialite’s Guide to Murder: A Pinnacle Hotel Mystery by S. K. Golden

Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions by Temple Grandin

The Other Side of Night by Adam Hamdy

Will Do Magic for Small Change by Andrea Hairston

Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking: From Weeknight Dinners to Celebration Cakes, Let Your Oven Do the Work by Nadiya Hussain

Everyone Hates Kelsie Miller by Meredith Ireland

If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang

When the Dark Spoke to Me by Christabelle Marbun

Bad Vibes Only: (and Other Things I Bring to the Table) by Nora McInerny

What the Jaguar Told Her by Alexandra V. Méndez

The Slowworm’s Song by Andrew Miller

Illuminations: Stories by Alan Moore

The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters by J. W. Ocker

Crime Scene by Cynthia Pelayo

​​Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet by Robert Pinsky

The Confessions of Matthew Strong by Ousmane Power-Greene

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff

Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking (A Caribbean Kitchen Mystery Book 2) by Raquel V. Reyes

A Christmas Candy Killing by Christina Romeril

Before All the World by Moriel Rothman-Zecher

I Miss You, I Hate This by Sara Saedi

Some of Them Will Carry Me by Giada Scodellaro

Pacifique by Sarah L. Taggart

Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran

Jade Is a Twisted Green by Tanya Turton

Edison in the Hood by Nadia Uddin

Out of Esau by Michelle Webster-Hein