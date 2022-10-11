New Releases and More for October 11, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Runaway Restaurant, The Belle of Belgrave Square, Little Eve, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Runaway Restaurant by Tessa Yang
The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal
Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Undercover Latina by Aya de León
Little Eve by Catriona Ward
The Belle of Belgrave Square (Belles of London Book 2) by Mimi Matthews
Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
Sinister Graves (A Cash Blackbear Mystery Book 3) by Marcie Rendon
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
A Tale of Two Omars: A Memoir of Family, Revolution, and Coming Out During the Arab Spring by Omar Sharif
The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton
Generation Misfits by Akemi Dawn Bowman
The Family by Naomi Krupitsky
Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
The Temps by Andrew DeYoung
My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Adventures in Anxiety by Georgia Pritchett
When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble
Time Is Tight: My Life, Note by Note by Booker T. Jones
Ghostwritten by Ronald Malf
On the Hustle by Adriana Herrera
The Spare Man by Mary Robinette Kowal
Mistakes Were Made by Meryl Wilsner
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Laid Back Camping by Afro
Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Impatient by Djaïli Amadou Amal, Emma Ramadan (translator)
Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter’s Reflections on Belonging by Vanessa A. Bee
Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want by Ruha Benjamin
A Horse at Night: On Writing by Amina Cain
The Visible Unseen by Andrea Chapela, Kelsi Vanada (translator)
Princess of Souls by Alexandra Christo
I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Little Book About Why You’re Great by Liz Climo
The Hollow Kind by Andy Davidson
Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique
The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water: Making a Life on Moving Water by Chris Dombrowski
Saturnalia by Stephanie Feldman
The Picture Bride by Lee Geum-yi, An Seonjae (translator)
The Socialite’s Guide to Murder: A Pinnacle Hotel Mystery by S. K. Golden
Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions by Temple Grandin
The Other Side of Night by Adam Hamdy
Will Do Magic for Small Change by Andrea Hairston
Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey
Nadiya’s Everyday Baking: From Weeknight Dinners to Celebration Cakes, Let Your Oven Do the Work by Nadiya Hussain
Everyone Hates Kelsie Miller by Meredith Ireland
If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang
When the Dark Spoke to Me by Christabelle Marbun
Bad Vibes Only: (and Other Things I Bring to the Table) by Nora McInerny
What the Jaguar Told Her by Alexandra V. Méndez
The Slowworm’s Song by Andrew Miller
Illuminations: Stories by Alan Moore
The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters by J. W. Ocker
Crime Scene by Cynthia Pelayo
Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet by Robert Pinsky
The Confessions of Matthew Strong by Ousmane Power-Greene
The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff
Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking (A Caribbean Kitchen Mystery Book 2) by Raquel V. Reyes
A Christmas Candy Killing by Christina Romeril
Before All the World by Moriel Rothman-Zecher
I Miss You, I Hate This by Sara Saedi
Some of Them Will Carry Me by Giada Scodellaro
Pacifique by Sarah L. Taggart
Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran
Jade Is a Twisted Green by Tanya Turton
Edison in the Hood by Nadia Uddin
Out of Esau by Michelle Webster-Hein