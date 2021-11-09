Episode 336
New Releases and More for November 9, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Sentence, The Undertakers, O Beautiful, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
The Undertakers (A Murder & Magic Novel) by Nicole Glover
O Beautiful by Jung Yun
Miss Moriarty, I Presume? (The Lady Sherlock Series) by Sherry Thomas
Forging a Nightmare by Patricia A. Jackson
Body and Soul Food by Abby Collette
Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy
Skin of the Sea Book by Natasha Bowen
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Christmas Spark by Diana Biller
Casino Royale by Ian Fleming
Rosebud by Paul Cornell
Misery by Stephen King
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Send Help!: A Collection of Marooned Cartoons by Jon Adams and Ellis Rosen
Volunteers: Growing Up in the Forever War by Jerad W. Alexander
Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness by Bill Bailey
Between the Lines: Stories from the Underground by Uli Beutter Cohen
The Writer’s Cats by Muriel Barbery, Maria Guitart (Illustrator), Alison Anderson (Translator)
Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution by H. W. Brands
Murder Book: A Graphic Memoir of a True Crime Obsession by Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell
Atlas of the Invisible: Maps and Graphics That Will Change How You See the World by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti
The Hunger of Crows by Richard Chiappone
Power Hungry: Women of the Black Panther Party and Freedom Summer and Their Fight to Feed a Movement by Suzanne Cope
Just Haven’t Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens
The Perishing by Natashia Deón
What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year by Charles Finch
Never by Ken Follett
All of Us Villains by Christine Lynn Herman & Amanda Foody
The Way We Weren’t by Phoebe Fox
They Called Us “Lucky”: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit by Ruben Gallego with Jim DeFelice
You Better Be Lightning by Andrea Gibson
The Hidden by Melanie Golding
Heard It in a Love Song by Tracey Garvis Graves
The Transcendentalists and Their World by Robert A. Gross
Swashbucklers by Dan Hanks
The Reckless Kind by Carly Heath
Never Fall for Your Fiancée by Virginia Heath
A Blizzard of Polar Bears: A Novel of Suspense by Alice Henderson
On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times by Michael Ignatieff
The World of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and Teresa Patterson
Five Tuesdays in Winter by Lily King
Original Sisters: Portraits of Tenacity and Courage (Pantheon Graphic Library) by Anita Kunz
Year of the Reaper by Makiia Lucier
Tenderness by Alison Macleod
Doctors and Friends by Kimmery Martin
Sway with Me by Syed M. Masood
Margot Mertz Takes It Down by Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy
Candidly Cline by Kathryn Ormsbee
The Library: A Fragile History by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen
Miss Dior: A Story of Courage and Couture by Justine Picardie
The Archivist by Rex Pickett
Admit This to No One: Collected Stories by Leslie Pietrzyk
Unguarded by Scottie Pippen and Michael Arkush
Indigo: Arm Wrestling, Snake Saving, and Some Things In Between by Padgett Powell
The Forgotten Memories of Vera Glass by Anna Priemaza
The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown’s Official Guide by Julia Quinn
My Body by Emily Ratajkowski
The Wedding Ringer by Kerry Rea
Workhorse: My Sublime and Absurd Years in New York City’s Restaurant Scene by Kim Reed
The Dangers of an Ordinary Night by Lynne Reeves
The Unseen Body: A Doctor’s Journey Through the Hidden Wonders of Human Anatomy by Jonathan Reisman
Normal People: The Scripts by Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson
SuperSight: What Augmented Reality Means for Our Lives, Our Work, and the Way We Imagine the Future by David Rose
Roxy by Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman
This Weightless World by Adam Soto
Led Zeppelin: The Biography by Bob Spitz
Trust by Domenico Starnone, Jhumpa Lahiri (translator)
The Cottage by Lisa Stone
Catch the Light by Kate Sweeney
The Secret Next Door by Rebecca Taylor
You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao
Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente
Midnight Hour: A chilling anthology of crime fiction from 20 authors of color by Abby L. Vandiver
Look For Me and I’ll Be Gone: Stories by John Edgar Wideman
Final Spin by Jocko Willink
Nazaré (Spectacular Fiction) by JJ Amaworo Wilson
The Book of Timothy: The Devil, My Brother, and Me by Joan Nockels Wilson
Arch of Bone by Jane Yolen and Ruth Sanderson