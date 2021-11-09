New Releases and More for November 9, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Sentence, The Undertakers, O Beautiful, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

The Undertakers (A Murder & Magic Novel) by Nicole Glover

O Beautiful by Jung Yun

Miss Moriarty, I Presume? (The Lady Sherlock Series) by Sherry Thomas

Forging a Nightmare by Patricia A. Jackson

Body and Soul Food by Abby Collette

Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy

Skin of the Sea Book by Natasha Bowen

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Christmas Spark by Diana Biller

Casino Royale by Ian Fleming

Rosebud by Paul Cornell

Misery by Stephen King

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Send Help!: A Collection of Marooned Cartoons by Jon Adams and Ellis Rosen

Volunteers: Growing Up in the Forever War by Jerad W. Alexander

Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness by Bill Bailey

Between the Lines: Stories from the Underground by Uli Beutter Cohen

The Writer’s Cats by Muriel Barbery, Maria Guitart (Illustrator), Alison Anderson (Translator)

Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution by H. W. Brands

Murder Book: A Graphic Memoir of a True Crime Obsession by Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell

Atlas of the Invisible: Maps and Graphics That Will Change How You See the World by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti

The Hunger of Crows by Richard Chiappone

Power Hungry: Women of the Black Panther Party and Freedom Summer and Their Fight to Feed a Movement by Suzanne Cope

Just Haven’t Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens

The Perishing by Natashia Deón

What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year by Charles Finch

Never by Ken Follett

All of Us Villains by Christine Lynn Herman & Amanda Foody

The Way We Weren’t by Phoebe Fox

They Called Us “Lucky”: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit by Ruben Gallego with Jim DeFelice

You Better Be Lightning by Andrea Gibson

The Hidden by Melanie Golding

Heard It in a Love Song by Tracey Garvis Graves

The Transcendentalists and Their World by Robert A. Gross

Swashbucklers by Dan Hanks

The Reckless Kind by Carly Heath

Never Fall for Your Fiancée by Virginia Heath

A Blizzard of Polar Bears: A Novel of Suspense by Alice Henderson

On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times by Michael Ignatieff

The World of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and Teresa Patterson

Five Tuesdays in Winter by Lily King

Original Sisters: Portraits of Tenacity and Courage (Pantheon Graphic Library) by Anita Kunz

Year of the Reaper by Makiia Lucier

Tenderness by Alison Macleod

Doctors and Friends by Kimmery Martin

Sway with Me by Syed M. Masood

Margot Mertz Takes It Down by Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy

Candidly Cline by Kathryn Ormsbee

The Library: A Fragile History by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen

Miss Dior: A Story of Courage and Couture by Justine Picardie

The Archivist by Rex Pickett

Admit This to No One: Collected Stories by Leslie Pietrzyk

Unguarded by Scottie Pippen and Michael Arkush

Indigo: Arm Wrestling, Snake Saving, and Some Things In Between by Padgett Powell

The Forgotten Memories of Vera Glass by Anna Priemaza

The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown’s Official Guide by Julia Quinn

My Body by Emily Ratajkowski

The Wedding Ringer by Kerry Rea

Workhorse: My Sublime and Absurd Years in New York City’s Restaurant Scene by Kim Reed

The Dangers of an Ordinary Night by Lynne Reeves

The Unseen Body: A Doctor’s Journey Through the Hidden Wonders of Human Anatomy by Jonathan Reisman

Normal People: The Scripts by Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson

SuperSight: What Augmented Reality Means for Our Lives, Our Work, and the Way We Imagine the Future by David Rose

Roxy by Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman

This Weightless World by Adam Soto

Led Zeppelin: The Biography by Bob Spitz

Trust by Domenico Starnone, Jhumpa Lahiri (translator)

The Cottage by Lisa Stone

Catch the Light by Kate Sweeney

The Secret Next Door by Rebecca Taylor

You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente

Midnight Hour: A chilling anthology of crime fiction from 20 authors of color by Abby L. Vandiver

Look For Me and I’ll Be Gone: Stories by John Edgar Wideman

Final Spin by Jocko Willink

Nazaré (Spectacular Fiction) by JJ Amaworo Wilson

The Book of Timothy: The Devil, My Brother, and Me by Joan Nockels Wilson

Arch of Bone by Jane Yolen and Ruth Sanderson