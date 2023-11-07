This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Bookshops & Bonedust, Gorgeous Gruesome Faces, The Liberators, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Bookshops & Bonedust (Legends & Lattes) by Travis Baldree

Gorgeous Gruesome Faces by Linda Cheng

The Liberators by E. J. Koh

Hunt on Dark Waters by Katee Robert

Hot Springs Drive by Lindsay Hunter

A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter

World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music by Jeff Tweedy

The Queer Girl is Going to Be Okay by Dale Walls

Paperback Releases:

Atana and the Firebird by Vivian Zhou

Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood

Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran

The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi

The Ice House by Monica Sherwood

We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman

Blackwater Falls by Ausma Zehanat Khan

A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley

The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra

What We’re Reading:

An Embarrassment of Witches by Sophie Goldstein and Jenn Jordan

The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade by Jared D. Margulies

The Curse of Penryth Hall by Jess Armstrong

More Books Out This Week:

​​The Future by Naomi Alderman

Correction: Parole, Prison, and the Possibility of Change by Ben Austen

Baumgartner by Paul Auster

Remembrance: Selected Correspondence of Ray Bradbury by Ray Bradbury and Jonathan R. Eller

Data Baby: My Life in a Psychological Experiment by Susannah Breslin

The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook

Again and Again by Jonathan Evison

Excuse Me As I Kiss The Sky (Button Poetry) by Rudy Francisco

American Shield: The Immigrant Sergeant Who Defended Democracy by Aquilino Gonell, Susan Shapiro

A Song over Miskwaa Rapids by Linda LeGarde Grover

Never Wager with a Wallflower by Virginia Heath

The Mantis by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)

Racial Wellness: A Guide to Liberatory Healing for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color by Jacquelyn Ogorchukwu Iyamah

Blood Betrayal (Blackwater Falls Series, 2) by Ausma Zehanat Khan

The Rainbow (Vintage International) by Yasunari Kawabata

The Core of an Onion: Peeling the Rarest Common Food—Featuring More Than 100 Historical Recipes by Mark Kurlansky

The Apartment House on Poppy Hill by Nina LaCour and Sònia Albert

Chaos Terminal (The Midsolar Murders Book 2) by Mur Lafferty

Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education by Stephanie Land

Upcountry by Chin-Sun Lee

The Dubious Pranks of Shaindy Goodman by Mari Lowe

Dolls of Our Lives: Why We Can’t Quit American Girl by Mary Mahoney and Allison Horrocks

A Power Unbound (The Last Binding Book 3) by Freya Marske

The Tatami Time Machine Blues by Tomihiko Morimi, Emily Balistrieri (translation)

Books Make Good Friends by Jane Mount

Enchanted Hill by Emily Bain Murphy

The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez

Same Bed Different Dreams by Ed Park

On Community by Casey Plett

Emmett by L. C. Rosen

With or Without You by Eric Smith

Jumpman: The Making and Meaning of Michael Jordan by Johnny Smith

To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul by Tracy K. Smith

Today Tonight Forever by Madeline Kay Sneed

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Touching the Art by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore

Fancy Meeting You Here by Julie Tieu

The Autists: Women on the Spectrum by Clara Törnvall, Alice E. Olsson (translator)

We Are the Crisis (The Convergence Saga) by Cadwell Turnbull

The View From Down Here: Life as a Young Disabled Woman by Lucy Webster

Iron Flame (The Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros