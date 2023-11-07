New Releases and More for November 7, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Bookshops & Bonedust, Gorgeous Gruesome Faces, The Liberators, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Bookshops & Bonedust (Legends & Lattes) by Travis Baldree
Gorgeous Gruesome Faces by Linda Cheng
The Liberators by E. J. Koh
Hunt on Dark Waters by Katee Robert
Hot Springs Drive by Lindsay Hunter
A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter
World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music by Jeff Tweedy
The Queer Girl is Going to Be Okay by Dale Walls
Paperback Releases:
Atana and the Firebird by Vivian Zhou
Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood
Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran
The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi
The Ice House by Monica Sherwood
We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman
Blackwater Falls by Ausma Zehanat Khan
A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley
The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra
What We’re Reading:
An Embarrassment of Witches by Sophie Goldstein and Jenn Jordan
The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade by Jared D. Margulies
The Curse of Penryth Hall by Jess Armstrong
More Books Out This Week:
The Future by Naomi Alderman
Correction: Parole, Prison, and the Possibility of Change by Ben Austen
Baumgartner by Paul Auster
Remembrance: Selected Correspondence of Ray Bradbury by Ray Bradbury and Jonathan R. Eller
Data Baby: My Life in a Psychological Experiment by Susannah Breslin
The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook
Again and Again by Jonathan Evison
Excuse Me As I Kiss The Sky (Button Poetry) by Rudy Francisco
American Shield: The Immigrant Sergeant Who Defended Democracy by Aquilino Gonell, Susan Shapiro
A Song over Miskwaa Rapids by Linda LeGarde Grover
Never Wager with a Wallflower by Virginia Heath
The Mantis by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)
Racial Wellness: A Guide to Liberatory Healing for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color by Jacquelyn Ogorchukwu Iyamah
Blood Betrayal (Blackwater Falls Series, 2) by Ausma Zehanat Khan
The Rainbow (Vintage International) by Yasunari Kawabata
The Core of an Onion: Peeling the Rarest Common Food—Featuring More Than 100 Historical Recipes by Mark Kurlansky
The Apartment House on Poppy Hill by Nina LaCour and Sònia Albert
Chaos Terminal (The Midsolar Murders Book 2) by Mur Lafferty
Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education by Stephanie Land
Upcountry by Chin-Sun Lee
The Dubious Pranks of Shaindy Goodman by Mari Lowe
Dolls of Our Lives: Why We Can’t Quit American Girl by Mary Mahoney and Allison Horrocks
A Power Unbound (The Last Binding Book 3) by Freya Marske
The Tatami Time Machine Blues by Tomihiko Morimi, Emily Balistrieri (translation)
Books Make Good Friends by Jane Mount
Enchanted Hill by Emily Bain Murphy
The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
Same Bed Different Dreams by Ed Park
On Community by Casey Plett
Emmett by L. C. Rosen
With or Without You by Eric Smith
Jumpman: The Making and Meaning of Michael Jordan by Johnny Smith
To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul by Tracy K. Smith
Today Tonight Forever by Madeline Kay Sneed
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
Touching the Art by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore
Fancy Meeting You Here by Julie Tieu
The Autists: Women on the Spectrum by Clara Törnvall, Alice E. Olsson (translator)
We Are the Crisis (The Convergence Saga) by Cadwell Turnbull
The View From Down Here: Life as a Young Disabled Woman by Lucy Webster
Iron Flame (The Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros