Episode 284
New Releases and More for November 3, 2020
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss White Ivy, The Book Collectors, The Best of Me, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
White Ivy: A Novel by Susie Yang
Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
Homecoming Tales: 15 Inspiring Stories from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary
The Best of Me by David Sedaris
The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through a War by Delphine Minoui, Lara Vergnaud (translator)
Too Much Lip: A Novel by Melissa Lucashenko
The Liar’s Guide to the Night Sky by Brianna R. Shrum
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Brain-Changing Strategies to Trauma-Proof Our Schools by Maggie Kline
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Exquisite Cadavers by Meena Kandasamy
The Creak on the Stairs by Eva Bjorg AEgisdóttir
This Magnificent Dappled Sea: A Novel by David Biro
What You Could Have Won by Rachel Genn
To Be a Man: Stories by Nicole Krauss
Music for the Dead and Resurrected: Poems by Valzhyna Mort
The Girl Who Wasn’t There by Penny Joelson
The Ravens by Kass Morgan, Danielle Paige
The Man in the Microwave Oven: A Mystery (Theo Bogart Mysteries Book 2) by Susan Cox
Particulate Matter by Felicia Luna Lemus
Be My Guest: Reflections on Food, Community, and the Meaning of Generosity by Priya Basil
The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein
Britain at Bay: The Epic Story of the Second World War, 1938-1941 by Alan Allport
The Harpy: A Novel by Megan Hunter
Miss Benson’s Beetle: A Novel by Rachel Joyce
Aphasia: A Novel by Mauro Javier Cárdenas
Bring Me the Head of Quentin Tarantino: Stories by Julián Herbert
The Babur Nama (Everyman’s Library Classics Series) by Babur, Annette Susannah Beveridge, et al.
The Collected Stories of Shirley Hazzard by Shirley Hazzard
Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer
The Museum of Forgotten Memories: A Novel by Anstey Harris
The Preserve: A Novel by Ariel S. Winter
Flight Lines: Across the Globe on a Journey with the Astonishing Ultramarathon Birds by Andrew Darby
Insomnia: Poems by John Kinsella
My Name Will Grow Wide Like a Tree: Selected Poems by Yi Lei, Tracy K. Smith (Translator), Changtai Bi (Translator)
Serena Says by Tanita S. Davis
The Dirty South: A Thriller (Charlie Parker) by John Connolly
The Russian Pink: A Novel by Matthew Hart