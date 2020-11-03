New Releases and More for November 3, 2020

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss White Ivy, The Book Collectors, The Best of Me, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

White Ivy: A Novel by Susie Yang

Butter Honey Pig Bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

Homecoming Tales: 15 Inspiring Stories from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

The Best of Me by David Sedaris

The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through a War by Delphine Minoui, Lara Vergnaud (translator)

Too Much Lip: A Novel by Melissa Lucashenko

The Liar’s Guide to the Night Sky by Brianna R. Shrum

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Brain-Changing Strategies to Trauma-Proof Our Schools by Maggie Kline

Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Exquisite Cadavers by Meena Kandasamy

The Creak on the Stairs by Eva Bjorg AEgisdóttir

This Magnificent Dappled Sea: A Novel by David Biro

What You Could Have Won by Rachel Genn

To Be a Man: Stories by Nicole Krauss

Music for the Dead and Resurrected: Poems by Valzhyna Mort

The Girl Who Wasn’t There by Penny Joelson

The Ravens by Kass Morgan, Danielle Paige

The Man in the Microwave Oven: A Mystery (Theo Bogart Mysteries Book 2) by Susan Cox

Particulate Matter by Felicia Luna Lemus

Be My Guest: Reflections on Food, Community, and the Meaning of Generosity by Priya Basil

The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein

Britain at Bay: The Epic Story of the Second World War, 1938-1941 by Alan Allport

The Harpy: A Novel by Megan Hunter

Miss Benson’s Beetle: A Novel by Rachel Joyce

Aphasia: A Novel by Mauro Javier Cárdenas

Bring Me the Head of Quentin Tarantino: Stories by Julián Herbert

The Babur Nama (Everyman’s Library Classics Series) by Babur, Annette Susannah Beveridge, et al.

The Collected Stories of Shirley Hazzard by Shirley Hazzard

Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer

The Museum of Forgotten Memories: A Novel by Anstey Harris

The Preserve: A Novel by Ariel S. Winter

Flight Lines: Across the Globe on a Journey with the Astonishing Ultramarathon Birds by Andrew Darby

Insomnia: Poems by John Kinsella

My Name Will Grow Wide Like a Tree: Selected Poems by Yi Lei, Tracy K. Smith (Translator), Changtai Bi (Translator)

Serena Says by Tanita S. Davis

The Dirty South: A Thriller (Charlie Parker) by John Connolly

The Russian Pink: A Novel by Matthew Hart