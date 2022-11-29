New Releases and More for November 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Butts, House of Yesterday, A Heart That Works, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke

House of Yesterday by Deeba Zargarpur

Tell Me How to Be by Neel Patel

Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales

A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney

She and Her Cat by Makoto Shinkai, Naruki Nagakawa, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)

All the Blood We Share: A Novel of the Bloody Benders of Kansas by Camilla Bruce

Sunburn by Andi Watson and Simon Gane

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

White on White by Aysegül Savas

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir by Sharon Gless

The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalized Eighteenth-Century London by Catherine Ostler

Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms by Jamar J. Perry

Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera

Factory Girls by Michelle Gallen

WHAT WE’RE READING:

White Out by Nicola Yoon, Dhonielle Clayton, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nic Stone, and Tiffany D. Jackson

The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Alone with You in the Ether: A Love Story by Olivie Blake

A Coastline Is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel

A Wilderness of Stars by Shea Ernshaw

The Two Doctors Górski by Isaac Fellman

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes

A Quiet Life by Ethan Joella

Eat Your Mind: The Radical Life and Work of Kathy Acker by Jason McBride

Winterland by Rae Meadows

A World of Curiosities (Chief Inspector Gamache) by Louise Penny

How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future by Maria Ressa

The Mexican Witch Lifestyle: Brujeria Spells, Tarot, and Crystal Magic by Valeria Ruelas

Because the World is Round by Jane Saginaw

Belittled Women by Amanda Sellet

Saint: A Novel (The World of the Narrows) by Adrienne Young