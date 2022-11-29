New Releases and More for November 29, 2022
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Butts, House of Yesterday, A Heart That Works, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke
House of Yesterday by Deeba Zargarpur
Tell Me How to Be by Neel Patel
Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales
A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney
She and Her Cat by Makoto Shinkai, Naruki Nagakawa, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
All the Blood We Share: A Novel of the Bloody Benders of Kansas by Camilla Bruce
Sunburn by Andi Watson and Simon Gane
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
White on White by Aysegül Savas
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir by Sharon Gless
The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalized Eighteenth-Century London by Catherine Ostler
Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms by Jamar J. Perry
Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera
Factory Girls by Michelle Gallen
WHAT WE’RE READING:
White Out by Nicola Yoon, Dhonielle Clayton, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nic Stone, and Tiffany D. Jackson
The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Alone with You in the Ether: A Love Story by Olivie Blake
A Coastline Is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel
A Wilderness of Stars by Shea Ernshaw
The Two Doctors Górski by Isaac Fellman
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes
A Quiet Life by Ethan Joella
Eat Your Mind: The Radical Life and Work of Kathy Acker by Jason McBride
Winterland by Rae Meadows
A World of Curiosities (Chief Inspector Gamache) by Louise Penny
How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future by Maria Ressa
The Mexican Witch Lifestyle: Brujeria Spells, Tarot, and Crystal Magic by Valeria Ruelas
Because the World is Round by Jane Saginaw
Belittled Women by Amanda Sellet
Saint: A Novel (The World of the Narrows) by Adrienne Young