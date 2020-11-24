Episode 287
New Releases and More for November 24, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Barely Functional Adult, Ruinsong, Escape Pod, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Sips By; and Spellbreaker by Charlie N. Holmberg.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir
Barely Functional Adult: It’ll All Make Sense Eventually by Meichi Ng
What Cats Want: An illustrated guide for truly understanding your cat by Dr. Yuki Hattori
Escape Pod: The Science Fiction Anthology edited by Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya
Ruinsong by Julia Ember
Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars: Space, Exploration, and Life on Earth by Kate Greene
Seance Tea Party by Reimena Yee
Beetle & the Hollowbones by Aliza Layne
What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon, creator of Your Fat Friend
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo
Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
There’s Only One Danny Garvey by David F. Ross
Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline
The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar
Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant
All Lara’s Wars by Wojciech Jagielski, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)
I Remember Everything: Life Lessons from Dawson’s Creek by Erin Hensley, Julia Callahan, Jillian Barthold
War Lord: A Novel (Saxon Tales) by Bernard Cornwell
Water, Wasted by Alex Branson
In Search of a Name: A Novel by Marjolijn van Heemstra
The Diplomat’s Wife: A Novel by Pam Jenoff
Dark Tides: A Novel by Philippa Gregory
Not Necessarily Rocket Science: A Beginner’s Guide to Life in the Space Age by Kellie Gerardi
Memory Rose into Threshold Speech: The Collected Earlier Poetry: A Bilingual Edition by Paul Celan, Pierre Joris (translator)
Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life by John Gray
How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black
Carving Out a Humanity : Race, Rights, and Redemption by Janet Dewart Bell, Vincent Southerland
Tomorrow Will Be Better: A Novel by Betty Smith
Fishing for Dinosaurs and Other Stories by Joe R. Lansdale
Comes a Pale Rider by Caitlín R. Kiernan
Passing the Baton: Black Women Track Stars and American Identity (Sport and Society) by Cat M. Ariail