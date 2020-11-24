New Releases and More for November 24, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Barely Functional Adult, Ruinsong, Escape Pod, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir

Barely Functional Adult: It’ll All Make Sense Eventually by Meichi Ng

What Cats Want: An illustrated guide for truly understanding your cat by Dr. Yuki Hattori

Escape Pod: The Science Fiction Anthology edited by Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Ruinsong by Julia Ember

Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars: Space, Exploration, and Life on Earth by Kate Greene

Seance Tea Party by Reimena Yee

Beetle & the Hollowbones by Aliza Layne

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon, creator of Your Fat Friend

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo

Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

There’s Only One Danny Garvey by David F. Ross

Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar

Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant

All Lara’s Wars by Wojciech Jagielski, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)

I Remember Everything: Life Lessons from Dawson’s Creek by Erin Hensley, Julia Callahan, Jillian Barthold

War Lord: A Novel (Saxon Tales) by Bernard Cornwell

Water, Wasted by Alex Branson

In Search of a Name: A Novel by Marjolijn van Heemstra

The Diplomat’s Wife: A Novel by Pam Jenoff

Dark Tides: A Novel by Philippa Gregory

Not Necessarily Rocket Science: A Beginner’s Guide to Life in the Space Age by Kellie Gerardi

Memory Rose into Threshold Speech: The Collected Earlier Poetry: A Bilingual Edition by Paul Celan, Pierre Joris (translator)

Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life by John Gray

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Carving Out a Humanity : Race, Rights, and Redemption by Janet Dewart Bell, Vincent Southerland

Tomorrow Will Be Better: A Novel by Betty Smith

Fishing for Dinosaurs and Other Stories by Joe R. Lansdale

Comes a Pale Rider by Caitlín R. Kiernan

Passing the Baton: Black Women Track Stars and American Identity (Sport and Society) by Cat M. Ariail