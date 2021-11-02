New Releases and More for November 2, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss A Marvellous Light, Blue-Skinned Gods, The Collective, and more great books.

And don’t forget to check out our new podcast Adaptation Nation! Subscribe on your podcatcher of choice.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske

Blue-Skinned Gods by SJ Sindu

The Collective by Alison Gaylin

Briar Girls by Rebecca Kim Wells

A Certain Appeal by Vanessa King

The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book: Revised and Expanded by Gord Hill and Pamela Palmater

Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jamise Harper and Jane Mount

The Reckless Kind by Carly Heath

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

New York, My Village by Uwem Akpan

The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

Vacancy by K. R. Alexander

Brickmakers by Selva Almada

Everything We Didn’t Say by Nicole Baart

Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life by Drew Barrymore

Eternal Night at the Nature Museum by Tyler Barton

Suiza by Bénédicte Belpois, Alison Anderson (translator)

The Uninnocent: Notes on Violence and Mercy by Katharine Blake

The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning by Paul Bloom

Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart, the Wild West’s Most Notorious Woman Bandit by John Boessenecker

Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen

Shoot the Moonlight Out by William Boyle

Into the Bloodred Woods by Martha Brockenbrough

A Psalm of Storms and Silence by Roseanne A. Brown

Single Black Female by Tracy Brown

Frequently Asked Questions about the Universe by Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson

Fat Angie: Homecoming by e.E. Charlton-Trujillo

Going Viral: A Socially Distant Love Story by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy by Misty Copeland and Salena Barnes

Noël Coward on (and in) Theatre by Noël Coward and Barry Day

The How: Notes on the Great Work of Meeting Yourself by Yrsa Daley-Ward

Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League by Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo

Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive by Philipp Dettmer

Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora by Saraciea J. Fennell

Carry the Dog by Stephanie Gangi

Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod

I Hate You More by Lucy Gilmore

The God of Lost Words (A Novel from Hell’s Library) by A. J. Hackwith

Burntcoat by Sarah Hall

The Surrogate by Toni Halleen

Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism—and How to Do It by Celeste Headlee

A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley

The Ghost Tracks: The San Antonio Supernatural Detective Agency by Celso Hurtado

Lean Your Loneliness Slowly Against Mine by Klara Hveberg, Alison McCullough (Translator)

Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa

The Prince of the Skies by Antonio Iturbe, Lilit Thwaites (translator)

Solid Ivory: A Memoir by James Ivory

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson

Santa in the City by Tiffany D. Jackson and Reggie Brown

The Pilot’s Daughter by Meredith Jaeger

The Story of More (Adapted for Young Adults): How We Got to Climate Change and Where We Go from Here by Hope Jahren

Under an Outlaw Moon by Dietrich Kalteis

Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer by Rax King

The Family by Naomi Krupitsky

The Making of Incarnation by Tom McCarthy

Pity the Beast by Robin McLean

Gilded by Marissa Meyer

The Easy Life in Kamusari by Shion Miura, Juliet Winters Carpenter (translator)

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris

Faith: Greater Heights by Julie Murphy

The Education of Corporal John Musgrave: A Memoir by John Musgrave

Something More Than Night by Kim Newman

God of Mercy by Okezie Nwoka

Cupcake by Cookie O’Gorman

You Can’t Be Serious by Kal Penn

The London House by Katherine Reay

Seven Dirty Secrets by Natalie D. Richards

Bar Maid by Daniel Roberts

Dreams Lie Beneath by Rebecca Ross

The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak

Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart

Tiny Dancer by Siena Cherson Siegel and Mark Siegel

You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith

Havana Year Zero by Karla Suárez, Christina MacSweeney (translator)

Miss Moriarty, I Presume? (The Lady Sherlock Series Book 6) by Sherry Thomas

The Donut Trap by Julie Tieu

The Farmer’s Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm by Sarah Vogel

Brothers of the Wind by Tad Williams

1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir by Ai Weiwei

Still Life by Sarah Winman

Win Me Something by Kyle Lucia Wu

New Year by Juli Zeh, Alta L. Price (translator)