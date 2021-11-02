Episode 335
New Releases and More for November 2, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss A Marvellous Light, Blue-Skinned Gods, The Collective, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Blue-Skinned Gods by SJ Sindu
The Collective by Alison Gaylin
Briar Girls by Rebecca Kim Wells
A Certain Appeal by Vanessa King
The 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance Comic Book: Revised and Expanded by Gord Hill and Pamela Palmater
Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jamise Harper and Jane Mount
The Reckless Kind by Carly Heath
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
New York, My Village by Uwem Akpan
The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
Vacancy by K. R. Alexander
Brickmakers by Selva Almada
Everything We Didn’t Say by Nicole Baart
Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life by Drew Barrymore
Eternal Night at the Nature Museum by Tyler Barton
Suiza by Bénédicte Belpois, Alison Anderson (translator)
The Uninnocent: Notes on Violence and Mercy by Katharine Blake
The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning by Paul Bloom
Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart, the Wild West’s Most Notorious Woman Bandit by John Boessenecker
Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Shoot the Moonlight Out by William Boyle
Into the Bloodred Woods by Martha Brockenbrough
A Psalm of Storms and Silence by Roseanne A. Brown
Single Black Female by Tracy Brown
Frequently Asked Questions about the Universe by Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson
Fat Angie: Homecoming by e.E. Charlton-Trujillo
Going Viral: A Socially Distant Love Story by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc
Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy by Misty Copeland and Salena Barnes
Noël Coward on (and in) Theatre by Noël Coward and Barry Day
The How: Notes on the Great Work of Meeting Yourself by Yrsa Daley-Ward
Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League by Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo
Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive by Philipp Dettmer
Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora by Saraciea J. Fennell
Carry the Dog by Stephanie Gangi
Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod
I Hate You More by Lucy Gilmore
The God of Lost Words (A Novel from Hell’s Library) by A. J. Hackwith
Burntcoat by Sarah Hall
The Surrogate by Toni Halleen
Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism—and How to Do It by Celeste Headlee
A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley
The Ghost Tracks: The San Antonio Supernatural Detective Agency by Celso Hurtado
Lean Your Loneliness Slowly Against Mine by Klara Hveberg, Alison McCullough (Translator)
Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa
The Prince of the Skies by Antonio Iturbe, Lilit Thwaites (translator)
Solid Ivory: A Memoir by James Ivory
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Santa in the City by Tiffany D. Jackson and Reggie Brown
The Pilot’s Daughter by Meredith Jaeger
The Story of More (Adapted for Young Adults): How We Got to Climate Change and Where We Go from Here by Hope Jahren
Under an Outlaw Moon by Dietrich Kalteis
Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer by Rax King
The Family by Naomi Krupitsky
The Making of Incarnation by Tom McCarthy
Pity the Beast by Robin McLean
Gilded by Marissa Meyer
The Easy Life in Kamusari by Shion Miura, Juliet Winters Carpenter (translator)
All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris
Faith: Greater Heights by Julie Murphy
The Education of Corporal John Musgrave: A Memoir by John Musgrave
Something More Than Night by Kim Newman
God of Mercy by Okezie Nwoka
Cupcake by Cookie O’Gorman
You Can’t Be Serious by Kal Penn
The London House by Katherine Reay
Seven Dirty Secrets by Natalie D. Richards
Bar Maid by Daniel Roberts
Dreams Lie Beneath by Rebecca Ross
The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak
Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart
Tiny Dancer by Siena Cherson Siegel and Mark Siegel
You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith
Havana Year Zero by Karla Suárez, Christina MacSweeney (translator)
Miss Moriarty, I Presume? (The Lady Sherlock Series Book 6) by Sherry Thomas
The Donut Trap by Julie Tieu
The Farmer’s Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm by Sarah Vogel
Brothers of the Wind by Tad Williams
1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir by Ai Weiwei
Still Life by Sarah Winman
Win Me Something by Kyle Lucia Wu
New Year by Juli Zeh, Alta L. Price (translator)