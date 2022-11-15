New Releases and More for November 15, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss They’re Going To Love You, The Lies We Tell, Pride and Protest, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter
Making Love with the Land: Essays by Joshua Whitehead
The Lies We Tell by Katie Zhao
Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency by Andy Greenberg
Pride and Protest by Nikki Payne
Heart of the Sun Warrior (Celestial Kingdom Book 2) by Sue Lynn Tan
Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Even Greater Mistakes: Stories by Charlie Jane Anders
Super Volcanoes: What They Reveal about Earth and the Worlds Beyond by Robin George Andrews
New York, My Village by Uwem Akpan
The Last Winter: The Scientists, Adventurers, Journeymen, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World by Porter Fox
The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon
Scorpica by G.R. Macallister
Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, Anton Hur (translator)
Pulling the Wings Off Angels by K. J. Parker
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
The Custom of the Country by Edith Wharton, Sofia Coppola
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Now Is Not the Time To Panic by Kevin Wilson
Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather
The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
I’m Wearing Tunics Now: On Growing Older, Better, and a Hell of a Lot Louder by Wendi Aarons
They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us by Hanif Abdurraqib
Authentically, Izzy by Pepper Basham
Stories No One Hopes Are about Them (Iowa Short Fiction Award) by A. J. Bermudez
Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic edited by Valerie Boyd
The Anchor Brewing Story: America’s First Craft Brewery and San Francisco’s Original Anchor Steam Beer by David Burkhart and Fritz Maytag
The Double Agent by William Christie
Maus Now: Selected Writing by Hillary Chute
Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind by Pinky Cole
Reader, I Murdered Him by Betsy Cornwell
Beneath the Burning Wave (The Mu Chronicles) by Jennifer Hayashi Danns
Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths
I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise: A Life of Bunny Mellon by Mac Griswold
Welcome to the Game by Craig Henderson
Strega by Johanne Lykke Holm, Saskia Vogel (Translator)
Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius by Nick Hornby
The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
How to Live with Objects: A Guide to More Meaningful Interiors by Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer
The Great Air Race: Glory, Tragedy, and the Dawn of American Aviation by John Lancaster
The Wilderwomen by Ruth Emmie Lang
The Phantomwise Tarot: A 78-Card Deck and Guidebook by Erin Morgenstern
How to Survive Everything by Ewan Morrison
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas
I Am the Light of This World by Michael Parker
Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes by Robin Pecknold
Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, Zelda Knight
The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-earth by J. R. R. Tolkien
Idol, Burning by Rin Usami, Asa Yoneda (translator)
The Call of the Wrens by Jenni L Walsh
Wayward: A Novel (Wanderers Book 2) by Chuck Wendig