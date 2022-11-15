New Releases and More for November 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss They’re Going To Love You, The Lies We Tell, Pride and Protest, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter

Making Love with the Land: Essays by Joshua Whitehead

The Lies We Tell by Katie Zhao

Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency by Andy Greenberg

Pride and Protest by Nikki Payne

Heart of the Sun Warrior (Celestial Kingdom Book 2) by Sue Lynn Tan

Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Even Greater Mistakes: Stories by Charlie Jane Anders

Super Volcanoes: What They Reveal about Earth and the Worlds Beyond by Robin George Andrews

New York, My Village by Uwem Akpan

The Last Winter: The Scientists, Adventurers, Journeymen, and Mavericks Trying to Save the World by Porter Fox

The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon

Scorpica by G.R. Macallister

Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, Anton Hur (translator)

Pulling the Wings Off Angels by K. J. Parker

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade

The Custom of the Country by Edith Wharton, Sofia Coppola

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Now Is Not the Time To Panic by Kevin Wilson

Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather

The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw

Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

I’m Wearing Tunics Now: On Growing Older, Better, and a Hell of a Lot Louder by Wendi Aarons

They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us by Hanif Abdurraqib

Authentically, Izzy by Pepper Basham

Stories No One Hopes Are about Them (Iowa Short Fiction Award) by A. J. Bermudez

Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic edited by Valerie Boyd

The Anchor Brewing Story: America’s First Craft Brewery and San Francisco’s Original Anchor Steam Beer by David Burkhart and Fritz Maytag

The Double Agent by William Christie

Maus Now: Selected Writing by Hillary Chute

Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind by Pinky Cole

Reader, I Murdered Him by Betsy Cornwell

Beneath the Burning Wave (The Mu Chronicles) by Jennifer Hayashi Danns

Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths

I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise: A Life of Bunny Mellon by Mac Griswold

Welcome to the Game by Craig Henderson

Strega by Johanne Lykke Holm, Saskia Vogel (Translator)

Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius by Nick Hornby

The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz

Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

How to Live with Objects: A Guide to More Meaningful Interiors by Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer

The Great Air Race: Glory, Tragedy, and the Dawn of American Aviation by John Lancaster

The Wilderwomen by Ruth Emmie Lang

The Phantomwise Tarot: A 78-Card Deck and Guidebook by Erin Morgenstern

How to Survive Everything by Ewan Morrison

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama

Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas

I Am the Light of This World by Michael Parker

Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes by Robin Pecknold

Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, Zelda Knight

The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-earth by J. R. R. Tolkien

Idol, Burning by Rin Usami, Asa Yoneda (translator)

The Call of the Wrens by Jenni L Walsh

Wayward: A Novel (Wanderers Book 2) by Chuck Wendig