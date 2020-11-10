New Releases and More for November 10, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Moonflower Murders, The Office of Historical Corrections, Mimi Lee Reads Between the Lines, and more great books.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Ritual; and We Keep The Dead Close by Becky Cooper.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans

Moonflower Murders: A Novel by Anthony Horowitz

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey

How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America by Kiese Laymon

South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War by Alice L Baumgartner

Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon, and the Things That Last by Wright Thompson

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue (A Sassy Cat Mystery Book 1) by Jennifer J. Chow

Mimi Lee Reads Between the Lines (A Sassy Cat Mystery Book 2) by Jennifer J. Chow

Love & Olives by Jenna Evans Welch

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Plain Bad Heroines by Emily Danforth

Who is Maud Dixon? By Alexandra Andrews

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May

I Would Leave Me If I Could.: A Collection of Poetry by Halsey

The Cowboy Way: Stories of the Old West by Elmer Kelton

Master of One by Danielle Bennett and Jaida Jones

Watching the Devil Dance by William Toffan

Stories I Forgot to Tell You by Dorothy Gallagher

Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider’s Guide to Jeopardy! by Claire McNear

The Queen’s Council Rebel Rose by Emma Theriault

The Cancer Code: A Revolutionary New Understanding of a Medical Mystery by Dr. Jason Fung

Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life by Katherine E. Standefer

Cobble Hill: A Novel by Cecily von Ziegesar

XX by Rian Hughes

Loved and Wanted: A Memoir of Choice, Children, and Womanhood by Christa Parravani

At Night All Blood Is Black: A Novel by David Diop, Anna Moschovakis (translator)

Prefecture D: Four Novellas by Hideo Yokoyama, Jonathan Lloyd-Davies (translator)

Somewhere in the Unknown World: A Collective Refugee Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang

An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables by Deborah Madison

Dearly: New Poems by Margaret Atwood

Magic: A History: From Alchemy to Witchcraft, from the Ice Age to the Present by Chris Gosden

Garner’s Quotations: A Modern Miscellany by Dwight Garner

Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway by Michael Riedel

The Rush’s Edge by Ginger Smith

Metropolis: A History of the City, Humankind’s Greatest Invention by Ben Wilson

Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of the Mind by Peter Godfrey-Smith

Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis by Jeffrey H. Jackson

7 Good Reasons Not to Grow Up by Jimmy Gownley

One Life by Megan Rapinoe

Teen Killers Club by Lily Sparks

Tsarina by Ellen Alpsten

One Night Two Souls Went Walking by Ellen Cooney

The Fires of Vengeance (The Burning (2)) by Evan Winter

Kraft: A Novel by Jonas Lüscher, Tess Lewis (translator)

The Archer by Paulo Coelho, Christoph Niemann (Illustrator), Margaret Jull Costa (Translator)

Black Hole Survival Guide by Janna Levin

Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War by John “Chick” Donohue, J. T. Molloy

This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing by Jacqueline Winspear

The Butchers’ Blessing by Ruth Gilligan

Little Threats by Emily Schultz

The Arrest: A Novel by Jonathan Lethem

Nobody Ever Asked Me about the Girls: Women, Music, and Fame by Lisa Robinson

What We Didn’t Expect by Melody Schreiber

Written in the Stars: A Novel by Alexandria Bellefleur

I Ain’t Marching Anymore: Dissenters, Deserters, and Objectors to America’s Wars by Chris Lombardi

Patti Smith on Patti Smith: Interviews and Encounters edited by Aidan Levy

The Decameron Project: 29 New Stories from the Pandemic by The New York Times

The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist by Anthony M. Amore

Fossil Men: The Quest for the Oldest Skeleton and the Origins of Humankind by Kermit Pattison

The Care of Strangers by Ellen Michaelson

Accidental Archaeologists: True Stories of Unexpected Discoveries by Sarah Albee

Friend Me by Sheila M. Averbuch

Don’t Judge Me by Lisa Schroeder

Refraction by Christopher Hinz

Revolutions of All Colors: A Novel (Veterans Writing Award) by Dewaine Farria

The Surprising Power of a Good Dumpling by Wai Chim

Lies Like Poison by Chelsea Pitcher

Here the Whole Time by Vitor Martins, Larissa Helena (translator)

Those Who Prey by Jennifer Moffett

How I Learned to Understand the World: A Memoir by Hans Rosling

The Factory Witches of Lowell by C.S. Malerich

Harmada by João Gilberto Noll, Edgar Garbelotto (translator)

Inheritance by Taylor Johnson

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho

Sasha Masha by Agnes Borinsky

The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly

The Ballad of Tubs Marshfield by Cara Hoffman

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao

The Kingdom by Jo Nesbo

Secret Santa: A Horror for the Holidays Novel by Andrew Shaffer

Chasing Lucky by Jenn Bennett

The Last American Hero: The Remarkable Life of John Glenn by Alice L. George

We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace by Denise Kiernan

The Sediments of Time: My Lifelong Search for the Past by Meave Leakey, Samira Leakey

What Kind of Woman: Poems by Kate Baer

Nucleation by Kimberly Unger