Episode 285
New Releases and More for November 10, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Moonflower Murders, The Office of Historical Corrections, Mimi Lee Reads Between the Lines, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans
Moonflower Murders: A Novel by Anthony Horowitz
A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey
How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America by Kiese Laymon
South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War by Alice L Baumgartner
Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon, and the Things That Last by Wright Thompson
Mimi Lee Gets a Clue (A Sassy Cat Mystery Book 1) by Jennifer J. Chow
Mimi Lee Reads Between the Lines (A Sassy Cat Mystery Book 2) by Jennifer J. Chow
Love & Olives by Jenna Evans Welch
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily Danforth
Who is Maud Dixon? By Alexandra Andrews
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May
I Would Leave Me If I Could.: A Collection of Poetry by Halsey
The Cowboy Way: Stories of the Old West by Elmer Kelton
Master of One by Danielle Bennett and Jaida Jones
Watching the Devil Dance by William Toffan
Stories I Forgot to Tell You by Dorothy Gallagher
Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider’s Guide to Jeopardy! by Claire McNear
The Queen’s Council Rebel Rose by Emma Theriault
The Cancer Code: A Revolutionary New Understanding of a Medical Mystery by Dr. Jason Fung
Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life by Katherine E. Standefer
Cobble Hill: A Novel by Cecily von Ziegesar
XX by Rian Hughes
Loved and Wanted: A Memoir of Choice, Children, and Womanhood by Christa Parravani
At Night All Blood Is Black: A Novel by David Diop, Anna Moschovakis (translator)
Prefecture D: Four Novellas by Hideo Yokoyama, Jonathan Lloyd-Davies (translator)
Somewhere in the Unknown World: A Collective Refugee Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang
An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables by Deborah Madison
Dearly: New Poems by Margaret Atwood
Magic: A History: From Alchemy to Witchcraft, from the Ice Age to the Present by Chris Gosden
Garner’s Quotations: A Modern Miscellany by Dwight Garner
Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway by Michael Riedel
The Rush’s Edge by Ginger Smith
Metropolis: A History of the City, Humankind’s Greatest Invention by Ben Wilson
Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of the Mind by Peter Godfrey-Smith
Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis by Jeffrey H. Jackson
7 Good Reasons Not to Grow Up by Jimmy Gownley
One Life by Megan Rapinoe
Teen Killers Club by Lily Sparks
Tsarina by Ellen Alpsten
One Night Two Souls Went Walking by Ellen Cooney
The Fires of Vengeance (The Burning (2)) by Evan Winter
Kraft: A Novel by Jonas Lüscher, Tess Lewis (translator)
The Archer by Paulo Coelho, Christoph Niemann (Illustrator), Margaret Jull Costa (Translator)
Black Hole Survival Guide by Janna Levin
Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War by John “Chick” Donohue, J. T. Molloy
This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing by Jacqueline Winspear
The Butchers’ Blessing by Ruth Gilligan
Little Threats by Emily Schultz
The Arrest: A Novel by Jonathan Lethem
Nobody Ever Asked Me about the Girls: Women, Music, and Fame by Lisa Robinson
What We Didn’t Expect by Melody Schreiber
Written in the Stars: A Novel by Alexandria Bellefleur
I Ain’t Marching Anymore: Dissenters, Deserters, and Objectors to America’s Wars by Chris Lombardi
Patti Smith on Patti Smith: Interviews and Encounters edited by Aidan Levy
The Decameron Project: 29 New Stories from the Pandemic by The New York Times
The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist by Anthony M. Amore
Fossil Men: The Quest for the Oldest Skeleton and the Origins of Humankind by Kermit Pattison
The Care of Strangers by Ellen Michaelson
Accidental Archaeologists: True Stories of Unexpected Discoveries by Sarah Albee
Friend Me by Sheila M. Averbuch
Don’t Judge Me by Lisa Schroeder
Refraction by Christopher Hinz
Revolutions of All Colors: A Novel (Veterans Writing Award) by Dewaine Farria
The Surprising Power of a Good Dumpling by Wai Chim
Lies Like Poison by Chelsea Pitcher
Here the Whole Time by Vitor Martins, Larissa Helena (translator)
Those Who Prey by Jennifer Moffett
How I Learned to Understand the World: A Memoir by Hans Rosling
The Factory Witches of Lowell by C.S. Malerich
Harmada by João Gilberto Noll, Edgar Garbelotto (translator)
Inheritance by Taylor Johnson
Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho
Sasha Masha by Agnes Borinsky
The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly
The Ballad of Tubs Marshfield by Cara Hoffman
Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao
The Kingdom by Jo Nesbo
Secret Santa: A Horror for the Holidays Novel by Andrew Shaffer
Chasing Lucky by Jenn Bennett
The Last American Hero: The Remarkable Life of John Glenn by Alice L. George
We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace by Denise Kiernan
The Sediments of Time: My Lifelong Search for the Past by Meave Leakey, Samira Leakey
What Kind of Woman: Poems by Kate Baer
Nucleation by Kimberly Unger