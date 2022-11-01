New Releases and More for November 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss White Horse, The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

White Horse by Erika T. Wurth

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson

The Best American Essays 2022 edited by Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan

The Best American Food Writing 2022 by Sohla El-Waylly, Silvia Killingsworth

The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2022 by Jess Walter, Steph Cha

The Best American Science And Nature Writing 2022 by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jaime Green

The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse, John Joseph Adams

The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor

DPS Only! by Velinxi

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow

Case Study by Graeme Macrae Burnet

Small Game by Blair Braverman

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed

A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross

The Appeal by Janice Hallett

Zorrie by Laird Hunt

The Perishing by Natashia Deón

Thank You, Mr. Nixon: Stories by Gish Jen

Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories by Lily King

These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett

Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble (Winner Bakes All Book 2) by Alexis Hall

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

The Rumor Game by Dhonielle Clayton, Sona Charaipotra

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

My Pinup by Hilton Als

When Franny Stands Up by Eden Robins

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

The Things We Do to Our Friends by Heather Darwent

The Between by Tananarive Due

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Cyclettes by Tree Abraham

Meredith, Alone by Claire Alexander

Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends: (A Graphic Novel) by Nicole Andelfinger (Adapter), Francine Pascal (Author), Claudia Aguirre (Illustrator)

To Fill a Yellow House by Sussie Anie

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono

Days Come and Go by Hemley Boum, Nchanji Njamnsi (Translator)

Jasmine Zumideh Needs a Win by Susan Azim Boyer

Màgòdiz by Gabe Calderón

Salt and Sugar by Rebecca Carvalho

Seasparrow (Graceling Realm) by Kristin Cashore

The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi

Toad by Katherine Dunn

Dr. No by Percival Everett

The Grand Affair: John Singer Sargent in His World by Paul Fisher

Sugaring Off by Gillian French

The Couple at the Table by Sophie Hannah

The Cloisters by Katy Hays

The Islands: Stories by Dionne Irving

The World We Make (The Great Cities) by N. K. Jemisin

The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy

Foster by Claire Keegan

No F*cks Given: Naughty Words to Live By by Sarah Knight

Artist by Yeong-shin Ma and Janet Hong

Gilded Mountain by Kate Manning

A Restless Truth (The Last Binding #2) by Freya Marske

This is Our Place by Vitor Martins

Ocean’s Echo by Everina Maxwell

Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century by Roseanne Montillo

Saha by Cho Nam-Joo, Jamie Chang (translator)

Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli

The Prisoner by B.A. Paris

A Cat At the End of the World by Robert Perišic, Vesna Maric (translator)

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

We Are the Light by Matthew Quick

Art Is Life: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night by Jerry Saltz

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee, Anton Hur (translator)

Concentrate: Poems by Courtney Faye Taylor

Little by David Treuer

Requiem for the Massacre: A Black History on the Conflict, Hope, and Fallout of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by RJ Young