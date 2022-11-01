New Releases and More for November 1, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss White Horse, The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
White Horse by Erika T. Wurth
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
The Best American Essays 2022 edited by Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan
The Best American Food Writing 2022 by Sohla El-Waylly, Silvia Killingsworth
The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2022 by Jess Walter, Steph Cha
The Best American Science And Nature Writing 2022 by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jaime Green
The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse, John Joseph Adams
The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor
DPS Only! by Velinxi
The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka
Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun
How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
Case Study by Graeme Macrae Burnet
Small Game by Blair Braverman
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed
A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross
The Appeal by Janice Hallett
Zorrie by Laird Hunt
The Perishing by Natashia Deón
Thank You, Mr. Nixon: Stories by Gish Jen
Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories by Lily King
These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett
Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble (Winner Bakes All Book 2) by Alexis Hall
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
The Rumor Game by Dhonielle Clayton, Sona Charaipotra
Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson
My Pinup by Hilton Als
When Franny Stands Up by Eden Robins
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
The Things We Do to Our Friends by Heather Darwent
The Between by Tananarive Due
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Cyclettes by Tree Abraham
Meredith, Alone by Claire Alexander
Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends: (A Graphic Novel) by Nicole Andelfinger (Adapter), Francine Pascal (Author), Claudia Aguirre (Illustrator)
To Fill a Yellow House by Sussie Anie
Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono
Days Come and Go by Hemley Boum, Nchanji Njamnsi (Translator)
Jasmine Zumideh Needs a Win by Susan Azim Boyer
Màgòdiz by Gabe Calderón
Salt and Sugar by Rebecca Carvalho
Seasparrow (Graceling Realm) by Kristin Cashore
The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi
Toad by Katherine Dunn
Dr. No by Percival Everett
The Grand Affair: John Singer Sargent in His World by Paul Fisher
Sugaring Off by Gillian French
The Couple at the Table by Sophie Hannah
The Cloisters by Katy Hays
The Islands: Stories by Dionne Irving
The World We Make (The Great Cities) by N. K. Jemisin
The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy
Foster by Claire Keegan
No F*cks Given: Naughty Words to Live By by Sarah Knight
Artist by Yeong-shin Ma and Janet Hong
Gilded Mountain by Kate Manning
A Restless Truth (The Last Binding #2) by Freya Marske
This is Our Place by Vitor Martins
Ocean’s Echo by Everina Maxwell
Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century by Roseanne Montillo
Saha by Cho Nam-Joo, Jamie Chang (translator)
Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli
The Prisoner by B.A. Paris
A Cat At the End of the World by Robert Perišic, Vesna Maric (translator)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
We Are the Light by Matthew Quick
Art Is Life: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night by Jerry Saltz
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee, Anton Hur (translator)
Concentrate: Poems by Courtney Faye Taylor
Little by David Treuer
Requiem for the Massacre: A Black History on the Conflict, Hope, and Fallout of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by RJ Young