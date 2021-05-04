New Releases and More for May 4, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Realm Breaker, Luck of the Titanic, Great Circle, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard

Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Last Gate of the Emperor by Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen and Kwame Mbalia

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon

Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours by Sarah Sentilles

Find You First by Linwood Barclay

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Counting Down with You by Tashie Bhuiya

Fault Lines by Emily Itami

Please Please Tell Me Now: The Duran Duran Story by Stephen Davis

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Negative Space (SFWP Literary Awards) by Lilly Dancyger

The Parted Earth by Anjali Enjeti

An Ordinary Age: Finding Your Way in a World That Expects Exceptional by Rainesford Stauffer

On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed

Sacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black

Billionaires by Darryl Cunningham

Seven Demons by Aidan Truhen

Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian

Prom House by Chelsea Mueller

Living in Data: A Citizen’s Guide to a Better Information Future by Jer Thorp

Nothing Personal: An Essay by James Baldwin

The Girl Who Died by Ragnar Jonasson

The Hummingbirds’ Gift : Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings by Sy Montgomery

The Glorious Guinness Girls by Emily Hourican

Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Suzanne Simard

The Secret Talker by Geling Yan

Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World by Philip Hoare

Films of Endearment: A Mother, a Son and the 80s Films That Defined Us by Michael Koresky

My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption by Ian Manuel

Monkey Boy by Francisco Goldman

Remake the World: Essays, Reflections, Rebellions by Astra Taylor

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis

Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale

Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry by The Library of Congress, Joy Harjo

Mergers and Acquisitions Or, Everything I Know About Love I Learned on the Wedding Pages by Cate Doty

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

The Dead Husband by Carter Wilson

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney

African Europeans: An Untold History by Olivette Otele

The Mysteries by Marisa Silver

The Siren by Katherine St. John

Firebreak by Nicole Kornher-Stace

Bad Lawyer: A Memoir of Law and Disorder by Anna Dorn

Arsenic and Adobo (Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery #1) by Mia P. Manansala

Seeing Sideways: A Memoir of Music and Motherhood Part of: American Music by Kristin Hersh

Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life by Julianna Margulies

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber

The Renunciations: Poems by Donika Kelly

Leda and the Swan by Anna Caritj

Second Place by Rachel Cusk

A Lonely Man by Chris Power

The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews

Take Me Home Tonight by Morgan Matson

Summer on the Bluffs: A Novel (Oak Bluffs) by Sunny Hostin

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan and Robin Stevenson

The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel

Finding Junie Kim by Ellen Oh

The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba by Chanel Cleeton

Pop Song: Adventures in Art & Intimacy by Larissa Pham

Family Law by Gin Phillips

Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit by Lyanda Lynn Haupt

The Bookshop of Second Chances by Jackie Fraser

The Black Ghost by Monica Gallagher, Alex Segura, Marco Finnegan

The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff

Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield

Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey by Erin Entrada Kelly

It Had to Be You by Georgia Clark

Everybody: A Book about Freedom by Olivia Laing

Just Last Night by Mhairi McFarlane

Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black and White by Kitt Shapiro with Patricia Levy