Episode 309
New Releases and More for May 4, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Realm Breaker, Luck of the Titanic, Great Circle, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard
Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Last Gate of the Emperor by Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen and Kwame Mbalia
Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours by Sarah Sentilles
Find You First by Linwood Barclay
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Counting Down with You by Tashie Bhuiya
Fault Lines by Emily Itami
Please Please Tell Me Now: The Duran Duran Story by Stephen Davis
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Negative Space (SFWP Literary Awards) by Lilly Dancyger
The Parted Earth by Anjali Enjeti
An Ordinary Age: Finding Your Way in a World That Expects Exceptional by Rainesford Stauffer
On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed
Sacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black
Billionaires by Darryl Cunningham
Seven Demons by Aidan Truhen
Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
Prom House by Chelsea Mueller
Living in Data: A Citizen’s Guide to a Better Information Future by Jer Thorp
Nothing Personal: An Essay by James Baldwin
The Girl Who Died by Ragnar Jonasson
The Hummingbirds’ Gift : Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings by Sy Montgomery
The Glorious Guinness Girls by Emily Hourican
Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Suzanne Simard
The Secret Talker by Geling Yan
Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World by Philip Hoare
Films of Endearment: A Mother, a Son and the 80s Films That Defined Us by Michael Koresky
My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption by Ian Manuel
Monkey Boy by Francisco Goldman
Remake the World: Essays, Reflections, Rebellions by Astra Taylor
The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis
Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale
Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry by The Library of Congress, Joy Harjo
Mergers and Acquisitions Or, Everything I Know About Love I Learned on the Wedding Pages by Cate Doty
Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
The Dead Husband by Carter Wilson
Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney
African Europeans: An Untold History by Olivette Otele
The Mysteries by Marisa Silver
The Siren by Katherine St. John
Firebreak by Nicole Kornher-Stace
Bad Lawyer: A Memoir of Law and Disorder by Anna Dorn
Arsenic and Adobo (Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery #1) by Mia P. Manansala
Seeing Sideways: A Memoir of Music and Motherhood Part of: American Music by Kristin Hersh
Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life by Julianna Margulies
The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He
Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber
The Renunciations: Poems by Donika Kelly
Leda and the Swan by Anna Caritj
Second Place by Rachel Cusk
A Lonely Man by Chris Power
The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews
Take Me Home Tonight by Morgan Matson
Summer on the Bluffs: A Novel (Oak Bluffs) by Sunny Hostin
Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan and Robin Stevenson
The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel
Finding Junie Kim by Ellen Oh
The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba by Chanel Cleeton
Pop Song: Adventures in Art & Intimacy by Larissa Pham
Family Law by Gin Phillips
Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit by Lyanda Lynn Haupt
The Bookshop of Second Chances by Jackie Fraser
The Black Ghost by Monica Gallagher, Alex Segura, Marco Finnegan
The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff
Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield
Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey by Erin Entrada Kelly
It Had to Be You by Georgia Clark
Everybody: A Book about Freedom by Olivia Laing
Just Last Night by Mhairi McFarlane
Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black and White by Kitt Shapiro with Patricia Levy