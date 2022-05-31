New Releases and More for May 31, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Yerba Buena, Summer’s Edge, How To Be Eaten, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Summer’s Edge by Dana Mele

Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour

The Evening Hero by Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Private Label by Kelly Yang

An Olive Grove in Ends by Moses McKenzie

How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann

Rainbow Rainbow: Stories by Lydia Conklin

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera

The Messy Lives of Book People by Phaedra Patrick

The Science of Murder: The Forensics of Agatha Christie by Carla Valentine

Gay Bar: Why We Went Out by Jeremy Atherton Lin

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

Renovated to Death by Frank Anthony Polito

The Stars We Share by Rafe Posey

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

The Cricket in Times Square: Revised and updated edition by George Selden, Garth Williams, foreword by Stacey Lee

Animal by Lisa Tadeo

Pumpkin (Book 3 of Dumplin’) by Julie Murphy

Where the Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

Gone Dark by Amanda Panitch

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Deep in Providence by Riss M. Neilson

Boys Come First by Aaron Foley

This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch: The Joy of Loving Something–Anything–Like Your Life Depends On It by Tabitha Carvan

Black Tide by KC Jones

Hummingbird Heart by Travis Dandro

It Could Be Anyone by Jamie Lynn Hendricks

Tokyo Dreaming by Emiko Jean

Here and Queer: A Queer Girl’s Guide to Life by Rowan Ellis, Jacky Sheridan

Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays by Barry Lopez

Black Oak: Odes Celebrating Powerful Black Men by Harold Green III and Melissa Koby

African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Freedom by David Hackett Fischer

Save Me! (From Myself): Crushes, Cats, and Existential Crises by So Lazo

The Counselors by Jessica Goodman

Out of the Blue by Jason June

Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper

Paradise Close by Lisa Russ Spaar

Sweet, Sweet Revenge by Jonas Jonasson

Man o’ War by Cory McCarthy

Theo Tan and the Fox Spirit by Jesse Q Sutanto

Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa

Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle

The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz

On Gin Lane by Brooke Lea Foster

It’s All in How You Fall by Sarah Henning

The Favor by Nora Murphy

Planes by Peter C Baker

Flip the Script by Lyla Lee

Half-Blown Rose by Leesa Cross-Smith

Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez

The Merciless Ones (The Gilded Ones) by Namina Forna

All Signs Point to Yes edited by Cam Montgomery, g. haron davis, Adrianne White

Downton Shabby: One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle by Hopwood DePree

Carolina Moonset by Matt Goldman

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

These Prisoning Hills by Christopher Rowe

The Foundling by Ann Leary

Walk the Vanished Earth by Erin Swan

West Side Love Story by Priscilla Oliveras