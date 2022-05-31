New Releases and More for May 31, 2022
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Yerba Buena, Summer’s Edge, How To Be Eaten, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Summer’s Edge by Dana Mele
Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour
The Evening Hero by Marie Myung-Ok Lee
Private Label by Kelly Yang
An Olive Grove in Ends by Moses McKenzie
How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann
Rainbow Rainbow: Stories by Lydia Conklin
A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera
The Messy Lives of Book People by Phaedra Patrick
The Science of Murder: The Forensics of Agatha Christie by Carla Valentine
Gay Bar: Why We Went Out by Jeremy Atherton Lin
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
Renovated to Death by Frank Anthony Polito
The Stars We Share by Rafe Posey
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
The Cricket in Times Square: Revised and updated edition by George Selden, Garth Williams, foreword by Stacey Lee
Animal by Lisa Tadeo
Pumpkin (Book 3 of Dumplin’) by Julie Murphy
Where the Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
Gone Dark by Amanda Panitch
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Deep in Providence by Riss M. Neilson
Boys Come First by Aaron Foley
This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch: The Joy of Loving Something–Anything–Like Your Life Depends On It by Tabitha Carvan
Black Tide by KC Jones
Hummingbird Heart by Travis Dandro
It Could Be Anyone by Jamie Lynn Hendricks
Tokyo Dreaming by Emiko Jean
Here and Queer: A Queer Girl’s Guide to Life by Rowan Ellis, Jacky Sheridan
Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays by Barry Lopez
Black Oak: Odes Celebrating Powerful Black Men by Harold Green III and Melissa Koby
African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Freedom by David Hackett Fischer
Save Me! (From Myself): Crushes, Cats, and Existential Crises by So Lazo
The Counselors by Jessica Goodman
Out of the Blue by Jason June
Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper
Paradise Close by Lisa Russ Spaar
Sweet, Sweet Revenge by Jonas Jonasson
Man o’ War by Cory McCarthy
Theo Tan and the Fox Spirit by Jesse Q Sutanto
Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa
Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle
The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
On Gin Lane by Brooke Lea Foster
It’s All in How You Fall by Sarah Henning
The Favor by Nora Murphy
Planes by Peter C Baker
Flip the Script by Lyla Lee
Half-Blown Rose by Leesa Cross-Smith
Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez
The Merciless Ones (The Gilded Ones) by Namina Forna
All Signs Point to Yes edited by Cam Montgomery, g. haron davis, Adrianne White
Downton Shabby: One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle by Hopwood DePree
Carolina Moonset by Matt Goldman
Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris
These Prisoning Hills by Christopher Rowe
The Foundling by Ann Leary
Walk the Vanished Earth by Erin Swan
West Side Love Story by Priscilla Oliveras