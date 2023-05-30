New Releases and More for May 30, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Raw Dog, Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea, Drowning, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig
Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs by Jamie Loftus
Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T. J. Newman
Her Good Side by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Horse Barbie: A Memoir by Geena Rocero
Hey Hun: Sales, Sisterhood, Supremacy, and The Other Lies Behind Multilevel Marketing by Emily Lynn Paulson
Beware the Woman by Megan Abbott
Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa
Paperback Releases:
The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler
Man o’ War by Cory McCarthy
Gallant by V. E. Schwab
The Shore by Katie Runde
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen
The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez
Florida Woman by Deb Rogers
The Gay Best Friend by Nicolas DiDomizio
The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Alison Goodman
Diary of a Tuscan Bookshop: A Memoir by Alba Donati
The Museum of Ordinary People by Mike Gayle
What We’re Reading:
The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado
Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go
Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain
More Books Out This Week:
Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea
Chef’s Choice (Chef’s Kiss) by TJ Alexander
Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night by Lisa Belkin
The Male Gazed by Manuel Betancourt
Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly by Marie Bostwick
Gossamer Summer by H. M. Bouwman
Graceland by Nancy Crochiere
When the Vibe Is Right by Sarah Dass
Spare Parts (Young Readers’ Edition): The True Story of Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and an Impossible Dream by Joshua Davis and Reyna Grande
The Light at the End of the World by Siddhartha Deb
Time Out by Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Carlyn Greenwald
Girls Like Girls by Hayley Kiyoko
Big Gay Wedding by Byron Lane
Gnome Is Where Your Heart Is by Casey Lyall
Bread and Circus by Airea D. Matthews
Even If the Sky is Falling edited by Taj McCoy
Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds by Hetty Lui McKinnon
Onyeka and the Rise of the Rebels by Tolá Okogwu
The Melancholy of Summer by Louisa Onomé
Lesbian Love Story: A Memoir In Archives by Amelia Possanza
Tegan and Sara: Junior High by Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Tillie Walden (Illustrator)
How to Stay Productive When the World Is Ending: Productivity, Burnout, and Why Everyone Needs to Relax More Except You by Reductress
The Celebrants by Steven Rowley
No Perfect Places by Steven Salvatore
The Moonlit Vine by Elizabeth Santiago
A Very Gay Book: An Inaccurate Resource for Gay Scholars by Jenson Titus, Nic Scheppard
The Overnights: An Ashe Cayne Novel by Ian K. Smith
The House on Via Gemito by Domenico Starnone, Oonagh Stransky (translator)
Once More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman
Witch King by Martha Wells
Lia Park and the Heavenly Heirlooms by Jenna Yoon