New Releases and More for May 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Raw Dog, Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea, Drowning, and more great books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig

Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs by Jamie Loftus

Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T. J. Newman

Her Good Side by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Horse Barbie: A Memoir by Geena Rocero

Hey Hun: Sales, Sisterhood, Supremacy, and The Other Lies Behind Multilevel Marketing by Emily Lynn Paulson

Beware the Woman by Megan Abbott

Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa

Paperback Releases:

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler

Man o’ War by Cory McCarthy

Gallant by V. E. Schwab

The Shore by Katie Runde

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo

Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez

Florida Woman by Deb Rogers

The Gay Best Friend by Nicolas DiDomizio

The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Alison Goodman

Diary of a Tuscan Bookshop: A Memoir by Alba Donati

The Museum of Ordinary People by Mike Gayle

What We’re Reading:

The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado

Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go

Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain

More Books Out This Week:

Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea

Chef’s Choice (Chef’s Kiss) by TJ Alexander

Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night by Lisa Belkin

The Male Gazed by Manuel Betancourt

Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly by Marie Bostwick

Gossamer Summer by H. M. Bouwman

Graceland by Nancy Crochiere

When the Vibe Is Right by Sarah Dass

Spare Parts (Young Readers’ Edition): The True Story of Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and an Impossible Dream by Joshua Davis and Reyna Grande

The Light at the End of the World by Siddhartha Deb

Time Out by Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Carlyn Greenwald

Girls Like Girls by Hayley Kiyoko

Big Gay Wedding by Byron Lane

Gnome Is Where Your Heart Is by Casey Lyall

Bread and Circus by Airea D. Matthews

Even If the Sky is Falling edited by Taj McCoy

Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds by Hetty Lui McKinnon

Onyeka and the Rise of the Rebels by Tolá Okogwu

The Melancholy of Summer by Louisa Onomé

Lesbian Love Story: A Memoir In Archives by Amelia Possanza

Tegan and Sara: Junior High by Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Tillie Walden (Illustrator)

How to Stay Productive When the World Is Ending: Productivity, Burnout, and Why Everyone Needs to Relax More Except You by Reductress

The Celebrants by Steven Rowley

No Perfect Places by Steven Salvatore

The Moonlit Vine by Elizabeth Santiago

A Very Gay Book: An Inaccurate Resource for Gay Scholars by Jenson Titus, Nic Scheppard

The Overnights: An Ashe Cayne Novel by Ian K. Smith

The House on Via Gemito by Domenico Starnone, Oonagh Stransky (translator)

Once More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman

Witch King by Martha Wells

Lia Park and the Heavenly Heirlooms by Jenna Yoon