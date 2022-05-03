New Releases and More for May 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Book of Night, I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Trust, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Book of Night by Holly Black

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado

The Change by Kirsten Miller

Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond

Chef’s Kiss by T.J. Alexander

Circa by Devi S. Laskar

The Atlas of Reds and Blues by Devi S. Laskar

Here Goes Nothing by Steve Toltz

By the Book by Jasmine Guillory

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson

The Murder of Mr. Wickham by Claudia Gray

Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C Ford

Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Spear by Nicola Griffith

Making a Scene by Constance Wu

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Stand-In by Lily Chu

Seen and Unseen: Technology, Social Media, and the Fight for Racial Justice by Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster

Seasonal Fears (Alchemical Journeys Book 2) by Seanan McGuire

The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings by Geoff Dyer

Inheritance: A Visual Poem by Elizabeth Acevedo and Andrea Pippins

Valleyesque: Stories by Fernando A. Flores

My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole by Will Jawando

Plans for Sentences by Renee Gladman

The Year of the Horses: A Memoir by Courtney Maum

Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays by Minnie Driver

Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles

The Book Woman’s Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson

The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty by Sy Montgomery

Poguemahone by Patrick McCabe

Companion Piece by Ali Smith

Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass

This Woman’s Work: Essays on Music edited by Kim Gordon and Sinead Gleeson

The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton

The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson

Mother Country by Jacinda Townsend

If You Change Your Mind by Robby Weber

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky

All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett and David Boyd (translators)

When You Call My Name by Tucker Shaw

Freddie vs. The Family Curse by Tracy Badua

You’ve Changed: Fake Accents, Feminism, and Other Comedies from Myanmar by Pyae Moe Thet War

Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older

The Other Mother by Rachel M. Harper

Elektra by Jennifer Saint

The Prince of Nowhere by Rochelle Hassan

Our Little World by Karen Winn

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Acts of Service by Lillian Fishman

We Do What We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart

The Premonitions Bureau: A True Account of Death Foretold by Sam Knight

Little Rabbit by Alyssa Songsiridej

The Devil Himself by Peter Farris

One Day I Shall Astonish the World by Nina Stibbe

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara

Confessions of an Alleged Good Girl by Joya Goffney

Patience Is a Subtle Thief by Abi Ishola-Ayodeji

Line and Light: Poems by Jeffrey Yang

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Homesickness by Colin Barrett

Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance by John Waters