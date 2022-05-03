New Releases and More for May 3, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Book of Night, I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Trust, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Book of Night by Holly Black
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
Trust by Hernan Diaz
Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado
The Change by Kirsten Miller
Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond
Chef’s Kiss by T.J. Alexander
Circa by Devi S. Laskar
The Atlas of Reds and Blues by Devi S. Laskar
Here Goes Nothing by Steve Toltz
By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson
The Murder of Mr. Wickham by Claudia Gray
Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C Ford
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Spear by Nicola Griffith
Making a Scene by Constance Wu
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Stand-In by Lily Chu
Seen and Unseen: Technology, Social Media, and the Fight for Racial Justice by Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster
Seasonal Fears (Alchemical Journeys Book 2) by Seanan McGuire
The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings by Geoff Dyer
Inheritance: A Visual Poem by Elizabeth Acevedo and Andrea Pippins
Valleyesque: Stories by Fernando A. Flores
My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole by Will Jawando
Plans for Sentences by Renee Gladman
The Year of the Horses: A Memoir by Courtney Maum
Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays by Minnie Driver
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles
The Book Woman’s Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson
The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty by Sy Montgomery
Poguemahone by Patrick McCabe
Companion Piece by Ali Smith
Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass
This Woman’s Work: Essays on Music edited by Kim Gordon and Sinead Gleeson
The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton
The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson
Mother Country by Jacinda Townsend
If You Change Your Mind by Robby Weber
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky
All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett and David Boyd (translators)
When You Call My Name by Tucker Shaw
Freddie vs. The Family Curse by Tracy Badua
You’ve Changed: Fake Accents, Feminism, and Other Comedies from Myanmar by Pyae Moe Thet War
Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older
The Other Mother by Rachel M. Harper
Elektra by Jennifer Saint
The Prince of Nowhere by Rochelle Hassan
Our Little World by Karen Winn
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Acts of Service by Lillian Fishman
We Do What We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart
The Premonitions Bureau: A True Account of Death Foretold by Sam Knight
Little Rabbit by Alyssa Songsiridej
The Devil Himself by Peter Farris
One Day I Shall Astonish the World by Nina Stibbe
The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara
Confessions of an Alleged Good Girl by Joya Goffney
Patience Is a Subtle Thief by Abi Ishola-Ayodeji
Line and Light: Poems by Jeffrey Yang
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Homesickness by Colin Barrett
Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance by John Waters