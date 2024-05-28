New Releases and More for May 28, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Ninetails: Nine Tales, Dreadful, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris
Ninetails: Nine Tales by Sally Wen Mao
Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis
Pretty: A Memoir by KB Brookins
Housemates by Emma Copley Eisenberg
Someplace Generous: An Inclusive Romance Anthology edited by Elaina Ellis & Amber Flame
The Book-Makers: A History of the Book in Eighteen Lives by Adam Smyth
The Conscious Style Guide : A Flexible Approach to Language That Includes, Respects, and Empowers by Karen Yin
Paperback Releases:
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig
The Measure by Nikki Erlick
A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T. J. Newman
The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
Mister Magic by Kiersten White
Burn the Negative by Josh Winning
Making a Scene by Constance Wu
Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi
What We’re Reading:
The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Faith Schaffer
Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Old Soul by Susan Barker
The Witchstone by Henry H. Neff
More Books Out This Week:
Accordion Eulogies: A Memoir of Music, Migration, and Mexico by Noé Álvarez
The Fireborne Blade by Charlotte Bond
The Only Light Left Burning by Erik J. Brown
College Girl, Missing: The True Story of How a Young Woman Disappeared in Plain Sight by Shawn Cohen
A Witch’s Guide to Burning by Aminder Dhaliwal
A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon by Kevin Fedarko
Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers by Frank Figliuzzi
If Something Happens to Me by Alex Finlay
Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth
The Editor: How Publishing Legend Judith Jones Shaped Culture in America by Sara B. Franklin
Evocation: Book I in The Summoner’s Circle by S.T. Gibson
A Good Life by Virginie Grimaldi, Hildegarde Serle (translator
The Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg
All’s Fair in Love and War (Miss Prentice’s Protegees, 1) by Virginia Heath
Stay Dead by April Henry
A Little Kissing Between Friends by Chencia C. Higgins
Noah Frye Gets Crushed by Maggie Horne
Southern Man by Greg Iles
The Default World by Naomi Kanakia
A Last Supper of Queer Apostles: Selected Essays by Pedro Lemebel, edited and translated by Gwendolyn Harper
The Paris Affair by Maureen Marshall
Flawless Girls by Anna-Marie McLemore
Maelstrom: A Prince of Evil by Lorian Merriman
Cloud Puppy by Kelly Leigh Miller
Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli
Don’t Be a Drag by Skye Quinlan
Summer Fridays by Suzanne Rindell
Life’s Too Short: A Memoir by Darius Rucker
The Switch by Lily Samson
Cunning Folk: Life in the Era of Practical Magic by Tabitha Stanmore
A Question of Belonging: Crónicas by Hebe Uhart, Anna Vilner (translator)
The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
I’m a Fool to Want You: Stories by Camila Villada, Kit Maude (translator)
The Winner by Teddy Wayne