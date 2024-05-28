New Releases and More for May 28, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Ninetails: Nine Tales, Dreadful, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris

Ninetails: Nine Tales by Sally Wen Mao

Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis

Pretty: A Memoir by KB Brookins

Housemates by Emma Copley Eisenberg

Someplace Generous: An Inclusive Romance Anthology edited by Elaina Ellis & Amber Flame

The Book-Makers: A History of the Book in Eighteen Lives by Adam Smyth

The Conscious Style Guide : A Flexible Approach to Language That Includes, Respects, and Empowers by Karen Yin

Paperback Releases:

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig

The Measure by Nikki Erlick

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T. J. Newman

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue

Mister Magic by Kiersten White

Burn the Negative by Josh Winning

Making a Scene by Constance Wu

Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi

What We’re Reading:

The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Faith Schaffer

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

Old Soul by Susan Barker

The Witchstone by Henry H. Neff

More Books Out This Week:

Accordion Eulogies: A Memoir of Music, Migration, and Mexico by Noé Álvarez

The Fireborne Blade by Charlotte Bond

The Only Light Left Burning by Erik J. Brown

College Girl, Missing: The True Story of How a Young Woman Disappeared in Plain Sight by Shawn Cohen

A Witch’s Guide to Burning by Aminder Dhaliwal

A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon by Kevin Fedarko

Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers by Frank Figliuzzi

If Something Happens to Me by Alex Finlay

Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth

The Editor: How Publishing Legend Judith Jones Shaped Culture in America by Sara B. Franklin

Evocation: Book I in The Summoner’s Circle by S.T. Gibson

A Good Life by Virginie Grimaldi, Hildegarde Serle (translator

The Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg

All’s Fair in Love and War (Miss Prentice’s Protegees, 1) by Virginia Heath

Stay Dead by April Henry

A Little Kissing Between Friends by Chencia C. Higgins

Noah Frye Gets Crushed by Maggie Horne

Southern Man by Greg Iles

The Default World by Naomi Kanakia

A Last Supper of Queer Apostles: Selected Essays by Pedro Lemebel, edited and translated by Gwendolyn Harper

The Paris Affair by Maureen Marshall

Flawless Girls by Anna-Marie McLemore

Maelstrom: A Prince of Evil by Lorian Merriman

Cloud Puppy by Kelly Leigh Miller

Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli

Don’t Be a Drag by Skye Quinlan

Summer Fridays by Suzanne Rindell

Life’s Too Short: A Memoir by Darius Rucker

The Switch by Lily Samson

Cunning Folk: Life in the Era of Practical Magic by Tabitha Stanmore

A Question of Belonging: Crónicas by Hebe Uhart, Anna Vilner (translator)

The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden

I’m a Fool to Want You: Stories by Camila Villada, Kit Maude (translator)

The Winner by Teddy Wayne