New Releases and More for May 26, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Camp, Fairest, The Ship We Built, and more great books.

This episode was sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; W.W. Norton; and TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein (now scheduled for release November 3)

Fairest: A Memoir by Meredith Talusan

Camp by L. C. Rosen

The Ship We Built by Lexie Bean

Hollywood Park: A Memoir by Mikel Jollett

This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman by Ilhan Omar

Parachutes by Kelly Yang

Out Now: Queer We Go Again! by Saundra Mitchell

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho

The Once and Future Witches by Alix Harrow

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Every Missing Piece by Melanie Conklin

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor

Perfectly Confident: How to Calibrate Your Decisions Wisely by Don A. Moore

The Long Fix: Solving America’s Health Care Crisis with Strategies that Work for Everyone by Vivian Lee

Hideaway: A Novel by Nora Roberts

The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World by Patrik Svensson

The Nixie of the Mill-Pond and Other European Stories by Kel McDonald & Kate Ashwin

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

Nine Moons by Gabriela Wiener, Jessica Powell (translator)

Sea Change by Nancy Kress

Hair to Dye For: DIY Tutorials for Modern Mermaids, Creative Cosplay, and Everyday Glamour by Ash Fortis

Everything, Vol. 1 by Christopher Cantwell and I.N.J. Culbard

Galaxies: Inside the Universe’s Star Cities by David J. Eicher

The Bone Thief (Bone Charmer) by Breeana Shields

Beginning with Cannonballs: A Novel by Jill McCroskey Coupe

How to Read Nonfiction Like a Professor: A Smart, Irreverent Guide to Biography, History, Journalism, Blogs, and Everything in Between by Thomas C Foster

Love in the Blitz: The Long-Lost Letters of a Brilliant Young Woman to Her Beloved on the Front by Eileen Alexander

Minor Detail by Adania Shibli, Elisabeth Jaquette (translator)

Salient by Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr.

Concordance by Susan Howe

Nowhere on Earth by Nick Lake

Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food by Gina Rae La Cerva

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

Stay Gold by Tobly McSmith

Strayed by Carlos Giffoni, Juan Doe

The Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends by Robb Pearlman

Everything’s Not Fine by Sarah Carlson

The Stolen Daughter by ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Recipe for Persuasion: A Novel by Sonali Dev

The Jewel Thief by Jeannie Mobley

The Archer At Dawn by Swati Teerdhala

Wild City: A Brief History of New York City in 40 Animals by Thomas Hynes

Out of Body by Jeffrey Ford

Camp Murderface by Saundra Mitchell, Josh Berk

Last Chance Summer by Shannon Klare

East Coast Girls by Kerry Kletter

The Prisoner’s Wife by Maggie Brookes

Yours, Jean by Lee Martin

Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner

Lifting Belly: An Erotic Poem (Counterpoints) by Gertrude Stein

Girls of Summer: A Novel by Nancy Thayer

The Paper Girl of Paris by Jordyn Taylor

Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge

Sister Dear by Hannah Mary McKinnon

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch

Index Cards: Selected Essays by Moyra Davey

Sunshield: A Novel by Emily B. Martin

Red Dress in Black and White: A novel by Elliot Ackerman

Worse Angels (An Isaiah Coleridge Novel) by Laird Barron

The Jane Austen Society: A Novel by Natalie Jenner

All My Mother’s Lovers: A Novel by Ilana Masad

Home Home by Lisa Allen-Agostini

What You Don’t See (A Chicago Mystery) by Tracy Clark

Killer Chardonnay (A Colorado Wine Mystery #1) by Kate Lansing

The Death of Jesus: A Novel by J. M. Coetzee

This is a Book About Dumplings by Brendan Pang

This Is One Way to Dance: Essays (Crux: The Georgia Series in Literary Nonfiction Ser.) by Sejal Shah

The Fashion Book by Phaidon Editors

The High Moments by Sara-Ella Ozbek

The Last Hunt by Deon Meyer

Of Mice and Minestrone: Hap and Leonard: The Early Years by Joe R. Lansdale

Alligator and Other Stories by Dima Alzayat

Inquire Within by In-Q

The Darkling Halls of Ivy by Lawrence Block