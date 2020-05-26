Episode 261
New Releases and More for May 26, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Camp, Fairest, The Ship We Built, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; W.W. Norton; and TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein (now scheduled for release November 3)
Fairest: A Memoir by Meredith Talusan
Camp by L. C. Rosen
The Ship We Built by Lexie Bean
Hollywood Park: A Memoir by Mikel Jollett
This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman by Ilhan Omar
Parachutes by Kelly Yang
Out Now: Queer We Go Again! by Saundra Mitchell
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho
The Once and Future Witches by Alix Harrow
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Every Missing Piece by Melanie Conklin
Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor
Perfectly Confident: How to Calibrate Your Decisions Wisely by Don A. Moore
The Long Fix: Solving America’s Health Care Crisis with Strategies that Work for Everyone by Vivian Lee
Hideaway: A Novel by Nora Roberts
The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World by Patrik Svensson
The Nixie of the Mill-Pond and Other European Stories by Kel McDonald & Kate Ashwin
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta
Nine Moons by Gabriela Wiener, Jessica Powell (translator)
Sea Change by Nancy Kress
Hair to Dye For: DIY Tutorials for Modern Mermaids, Creative Cosplay, and Everyday Glamour by Ash Fortis
Everything, Vol. 1 by Christopher Cantwell and I.N.J. Culbard
Galaxies: Inside the Universe’s Star Cities by David J. Eicher
The Bone Thief (Bone Charmer) by Breeana Shields
Beginning with Cannonballs: A Novel by Jill McCroskey Coupe
How to Read Nonfiction Like a Professor: A Smart, Irreverent Guide to Biography, History, Journalism, Blogs, and Everything in Between by Thomas C Foster
Love in the Blitz: The Long-Lost Letters of a Brilliant Young Woman to Her Beloved on the Front by Eileen Alexander
Minor Detail by Adania Shibli, Elisabeth Jaquette (translator)
Salient by Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr.
Nowhere on Earth by Nick Lake
Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food by Gina Rae La Cerva
Fair Warning by Michael Connelly
Stay Gold by Tobly McSmith
Strayed by Carlos Giffoni, Juan Doe
The Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends by Robb Pearlman
Everything’s Not Fine by Sarah Carlson
The Stolen Daughter by ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Recipe for Persuasion: A Novel by Sonali Dev
The Jewel Thief by Jeannie Mobley
The Archer At Dawn by Swati Teerdhala
Wild City: A Brief History of New York City in 40 Animals by Thomas Hynes
Out of Body by Jeffrey Ford
Camp Murderface by Saundra Mitchell, Josh Berk
Last Chance Summer by Shannon Klare
East Coast Girls by Kerry Kletter
The Prisoner’s Wife by Maggie Brookes
Yours, Jean by Lee Martin
Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner
Lifting Belly: An Erotic Poem (Counterpoints) by Gertrude Stein
Girls of Summer: A Novel by Nancy Thayer
The Paper Girl of Paris by Jordyn Taylor
Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge
Sister Dear by Hannah Mary McKinnon
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
Index Cards: Selected Essays by Moyra Davey
Sunshield: A Novel by Emily B. Martin
Red Dress in Black and White: A novel by Elliot Ackerman
Worse Angels (An Isaiah Coleridge Novel) by Laird Barron
The Jane Austen Society: A Novel by Natalie Jenner
All My Mother’s Lovers: A Novel by Ilana Masad
Home Home by Lisa Allen-Agostini
What You Don’t See (A Chicago Mystery) by Tracy Clark
Killer Chardonnay (A Colorado Wine Mystery #1) by Kate Lansing
The Death of Jesus: A Novel by J. M. Coetzee
This is a Book About Dumplings by Brendan Pang
This Is One Way to Dance: Essays (Crux: The Georgia Series in Literary Nonfiction Ser.) by Sejal Shah
The Fashion Book by Phaidon Editors
The High Moments by Sara-Ella Ozbek
The Last Hunt by Deon Meyer
Of Mice and Minestrone: Hap and Leonard: The Early Years by Joe R. Lansdale
Alligator and Other Stories by Dima Alzayat
Inquire Within by In-Q
The Darkling Halls of Ivy by Lawrence Block