New Releases and More for May 2, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Chain-Gang All-Stars, Imogen, Obviously, The Salt Grows Heavy, and more.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli
The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg
Your Plantation Prom Is Not Okay by Kelly McWilliams
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Gone to the Wolves by John Wray
Margo Zimmerman Gets the Girl by Brianna R. Shrum and Sara Waxelbaum
Paperback Releases:
Life Ceremony: Stories by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
Trust by Hernan Diaz
The Other Mother by Rachel M. Harper
After the Lights Go Out by John Vercher
We Do What We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart
Hide by Kiersten White
A Very Typical Family by Sierra Godfrey
The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian
We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu
Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays by Minnie Driver
Out of the Corner: A Memoir by Jennifer Grey
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson
Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse
Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
What We’re Reading:
The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom by Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris
Bean the Stretchy Dragon: A Sally & Bean Adventure by Ari Stocrate
Swim Home to the Vanished by Brendan Shay Basham
More Books Out This Week:
La Tercera by Gina Apostol
No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister
Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden by Camille T. Dungy
Only Only Marisol Rainey by Erin Entrada Kelly
Hula by Jasmin Iolani Hakes
The Daydreams by Laura Hankin
The Night Flowers by Sara Herchenroether
Ellie Engle Saves Herself by Leah Johnson
Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything by Michio Kaku
The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane
Paper Names by Susie Luo
Lucky Girl by Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu
The Rope Artist by Fuminori Nakamura, Sam Bett (translator)
Honeybees and Distant Thunder by Riku Onda, Philip Gabriel (translator)
A History of Burning by Janika Oza
Lost Places: and Other Stories by Sarah Pinsker
We Are Too Many: A Memoir [Kind of] by Hannah Pittard
Shy by Max Porter
Young Queer America: Real Stories and Faces of LGBTQ+ Youth by Maxwell Poth
The Sun and the Star: A Nico di Angelo Adventure by Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro
Lion’s Legacy by L. C. Rosen
Sugar, Spice, and Can’t Play Nice by Annika Sharma
Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral by Ben Smith
Dear Chrysanthemums: A Novel in Stories by Fiona Sze-Lorrain
We Don’t Swim Here by Vincent Tirado
Lying in the Deep by Diana Urban
The Nigerwife by Vanessa Walters
The Humble Lover by Edmund White