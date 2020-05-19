New Releases and More for May 19, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Latitudes of Longing, Beach Read, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Latitudes of Longing: A Novel by Shubhangi Swarup

We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez

The Prettiest Star by Carter Sickels

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins

Happy and You Know It by Laura Hankin

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

The Blue Castle by Lucy Montgomery

The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book: Test Your Inner Detective by Solving Some of the World’s Most Difficult Cases by Sinclair McKay

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Sex Matters: How Male-Centric Medicine Endangers Women’s Health and What Women Can Do about It by Alyson McGregor

Yeah, No. Not Happening.: How I Found Happiness Swearing Off Self-Improvement and Saying F*ck It All—and How You Can Too by Karen Karbo

Amora: Stories by Natalia Borges Polesso and Julia Sanches

Stray: A Memoir by Stephanie Danler

The Sunday Girl: A Novel by Pip Drysdale

America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster (The Mind of a Serial Killer, True Crime, and for Readers of Mary Flora Bell or Mindhunter) by Mary Kay McBrayer

Kill the King: A Novel (Caselli and Torre Series Book 3) by Sandrone Dazieri

Un-American: A Soldier’s Reckoning of Our Longest War by Erik Edstrom

How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom by Matt Ridley

The Somerset Girls: A Novel by Lori Foster

Here We Are: My Friendship with Philip Roth by Benjamin Taylor

Creative Care: A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and Elder Care by Anne Basting

Troop 6000: The Girl Scout Troop That Began in a Shelter and Inspired the World by Nikita Stewart

New Bad News (The Linda Bruckheimer Series in Kentucky Literature) by Ryan Ridge

The Wife Stalker: A Novel by Liv Constantine

Weird but Normal: Essays by Mia Mercado

The Tree and the Vine by Dola de Jong, Kristen Gehrman (translator)

This Coven Won’t Break by Isabel Sterling

Brown Album: Essays on Exile and Identity by Porochista Khakpour

Drawing on Walls: A Story of Keith Haring by Matthew Burgess, Josh Cochran

So Forth: Poems by Rosanna Warren

Diary of a Foreigner in Paris by Curzio Malaparte, Stephen Twilley (translator)

How We Change: (And Ten Reasons Why We Don’t) by Ross Ellenhorn

What Happens Next by Claire Swinarski

No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America by Symone D. Sanders

Gods of War: History’s Greatest Military Rivals by James Lacey, Williamson Murray

The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s by Maggie Doherty

Shooting Down Heaven by Jorge Franco, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)

Atomic Women: The Untold Stories of the Scientists Who Helped Create the Nuclear Bomb by Roseanne Montillo

Summer at Meadow Wood by Amy Rebecca Tan

The New Girl: A Novel by Harriet Walker

Drifts: A Novel by Kate Zambreno

Just a Boy and a Girl in a Little Canoe by Sarah Mlynowski

Breath Like Water by Anna Jarzab

Date Me, Bryson Keller! by Kevin van Whye

Keep Saying Their Names: A novel by Simon Stranger

To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor by Jeff Shaara

The Laundress: A Novel by Barbara Sapienza

One Mighty and Irresistible Tide: The Epic Struggle Over American Immigration, 1924-1965 by Jia Lynn Yang

Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld

On Ajayi Crowther Street by Elnathan John, Alaba Onajin

Cryptography: The Key to Digital Security, How It Works, and Why It Matters by Keith Martin

Things You Would Know If You Grew Up Around Here by Nancy Wayson Dinan

Boys of Alabama: A Novel by Genevieve Hudson

Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities by Andre Perry

These Women by Ivy Pochoda

The Silence: A Novel by Susan Allott

A Week at the Shore: A Novel by Barbara Delinsky

The Next Great Jane by K.L. Going

Brave Girl, Quiet Girl: A Novel by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Tropic of Violence: A Novel by Nathacha Appanah, Geoffrey Strachan (translator)

A Taste of Sage: A Novel by Yaffa S. Santos

The Queen’s Secret: A Novel of England’s World War II Queen by Karen Harper

The Golden Thirteen: How Black Men Won the Right to Wear Navy Gold by Dan Goldberg

My Vanishing Country: A Memoir by Bakari Sellers

Chefs’ Fridges: More Than 35 World-Renowned Cooks Reveal What They Eat at Home by Carrie Solomon, Adrian Moore

Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State by Barton Gellman

The Stringbags by Garth Ennis and PJ Holden

Empire of the Black Sea: The Rise and Fall of the Mithridatic World by Duane W. Roller