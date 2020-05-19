Episode 260
New Releases and More for May 19, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Latitudes of Longing, Beach Read, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Latitudes of Longing: A Novel by Shubhangi Swarup
We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez
The Prettiest Star by Carter Sickels
Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins
Happy and You Know It by Laura Hankin
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
The Blue Castle by Lucy Montgomery
The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book: Test Your Inner Detective by Solving Some of the World’s Most Difficult Cases by Sinclair McKay
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Sex Matters: How Male-Centric Medicine Endangers Women’s Health and What Women Can Do about It by Alyson McGregor
Yeah, No. Not Happening.: How I Found Happiness Swearing Off Self-Improvement and Saying F*ck It All—and How You Can Too by Karen Karbo
Amora: Stories by Natalia Borges Polesso and Julia Sanches
Stray: A Memoir by Stephanie Danler
The Sunday Girl: A Novel by Pip Drysdale
America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster (The Mind of a Serial Killer, True Crime, and for Readers of Mary Flora Bell or Mindhunter) by Mary Kay McBrayer
Kill the King: A Novel (Caselli and Torre Series Book 3) by Sandrone Dazieri
Un-American: A Soldier’s Reckoning of Our Longest War by Erik Edstrom
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom by Matt Ridley
The Somerset Girls: A Novel by Lori Foster
Here We Are: My Friendship with Philip Roth by Benjamin Taylor
Creative Care: A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and Elder Care by Anne Basting
Troop 6000: The Girl Scout Troop That Began in a Shelter and Inspired the World by Nikita Stewart
New Bad News (The Linda Bruckheimer Series in Kentucky Literature) by Ryan Ridge
The Wife Stalker: A Novel by Liv Constantine
Weird but Normal: Essays by Mia Mercado
The Tree and the Vine by Dola de Jong, Kristen Gehrman (translator)
This Coven Won’t Break by Isabel Sterling
Brown Album: Essays on Exile and Identity by Porochista Khakpour
Drawing on Walls: A Story of Keith Haring by Matthew Burgess, Josh Cochran
So Forth: Poems by Rosanna Warren
Diary of a Foreigner in Paris by Curzio Malaparte, Stephen Twilley (translator)
How We Change: (And Ten Reasons Why We Don’t) by Ross Ellenhorn
What Happens Next by Claire Swinarski
No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America by Symone D. Sanders
Gods of War: History’s Greatest Military Rivals by James Lacey, Williamson Murray
The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s by Maggie Doherty
Shooting Down Heaven by Jorge Franco, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)
Atomic Women: The Untold Stories of the Scientists Who Helped Create the Nuclear Bomb by Roseanne Montillo
Summer at Meadow Wood by Amy Rebecca Tan
The New Girl: A Novel by Harriet Walker
Drifts: A Novel by Kate Zambreno
Just a Boy and a Girl in a Little Canoe by Sarah Mlynowski
Breath Like Water by Anna Jarzab
Date Me, Bryson Keller! by Kevin van Whye
Keep Saying Their Names: A novel by Simon Stranger
To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor by Jeff Shaara
The Laundress: A Novel by Barbara Sapienza
One Mighty and Irresistible Tide: The Epic Struggle Over American Immigration, 1924-1965 by Jia Lynn Yang
Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
On Ajayi Crowther Street by Elnathan John, Alaba Onajin
Cryptography: The Key to Digital Security, How It Works, and Why It Matters by Keith Martin
Things You Would Know If You Grew Up Around Here by Nancy Wayson Dinan
Boys of Alabama: A Novel by Genevieve Hudson
Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities by Andre Perry
These Women by Ivy Pochoda
The Silence: A Novel by Susan Allott
A Week at the Shore: A Novel by Barbara Delinsky
The Next Great Jane by K.L. Going
Brave Girl, Quiet Girl: A Novel by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Tropic of Violence: A Novel by Nathacha Appanah, Geoffrey Strachan (translator)
A Taste of Sage: A Novel by Yaffa S. Santos
The Queen’s Secret: A Novel of England’s World War II Queen by Karen Harper
The Golden Thirteen: How Black Men Won the Right to Wear Navy Gold by Dan Goldberg
My Vanishing Country: A Memoir by Bakari Sellers
Chefs’ Fridges: More Than 35 World-Renowned Cooks Reveal What They Eat at Home by Carrie Solomon, Adrian Moore
Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State by Barton Gellman
The Stringbags by Garth Ennis and PJ Holden
Empire of the Black Sea: The Rise and Fall of the Mithridatic World by Duane W. Roller