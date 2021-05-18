New Releases and More for May 18, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Tokyo Ever After, Perfectly Parvin, Light Perpetual, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean

Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi

Light Perpetual by Francis Spufford

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake (Winner Bakes All Book 1) by Alexis Hall

The Marvelous Mirza Girls by Sheba Karim

The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory

Ophie’s Ghosts by Justina Ireland

WHAT WE’RE READING:

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

An Occasionally Happy Family by Cliff Burke

Jelly by Clare Rees

Long Lost by Jacqueline West

Fictional Father by Joe Ollmann

The Book of Not (Nervous Conditions Series) by Tsitsi Dangarembga

The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

The Clover Girls by Viola Shipman

The Break-Up Book Club by Wendy Wax

Attrib. and Other Stories by Eley Williams

The Double Life of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966 by Clinton Heylin

Phase Six by Jim Shepard

Fence: Disarmed by Sarah Rees Brennan

Among the Hedges by Sara Mesa, Megan McDowell (translator)

A Pandemic in Residence: Essays from a Detroit Hospital by Selina Mahmood

Strange Children by Sadie Hoagland

Made in Korea by Sarah Suk

The Window Seat: Notes from a Life in Motion by Aminatta Forna

Day Zero by C. Robert Cargill

The Summer Job by Lizzy Dent

Shipped by Meredith Tate

Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend: Advice on Queer Dating, Love, and Friendship by Maddy Court, Kelsey Wroten

Water: A Biography by Giulio Boccaletti

The Vanishing Point by Elizabeth Brundage

The Quiet Boy by Ben H. Winters

How to Save a Life by Eva Carter

Mister Impossible by Maggie Stiefvater

Don’t Breathe a Word by Jordyn Taylor

Tante Eva by Paula Bomer

The Betrayals by Bridget Collins

On the Hook by Francisco X. Stork

Fat and Queer: An Anthology of Trans and Queer Bodies and Lives edited by by Miguel M. Morales, Bruce Owens Grimm, and Tiff Ferentini

Off the Record by Camryn Garrett

Highway Blue by Ailsa McFarlane

May the Best Man Win by ZR Ellor

Shards of Earth (The Final Architects Trilogy Book 1) by Adrian Tchaikovsky

The Atmospherians by Alex McElroy

Dead Souls by Sam Riviere

Full Spectrum: How the Science of Color Made Us Modern by Adam Roger

The Stars We Share by Rafe Posey

The Lights of Prague by Nicole Jarvis

Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP, New York, 1987-1993 by Sarah Schulman

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir by Brian Broome

Happy Endings by Thien-Kim Lam

Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas by Josh Malerman

The Hunting Wives by May Cobb

On Violence and On Violence Against Women by Jacqueline Rose

Last Summer at the Golden Hotel by Elyssa Friedland

It Goes Like This by Miel Moreland

Nervous System by Lina Meruane, Megan McDowell (translator)

Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey

That Thing about Bollywood by Supriya Kelkar

America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s by Elizabeth Hinton