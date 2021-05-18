Episode 311
New Releases and More for May 18, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Tokyo Ever After, Perfectly Parvin, Light Perpetual, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean
Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi
Light Perpetual by Francis Spufford
Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake (Winner Bakes All Book 1) by Alexis Hall
The Marvelous Mirza Girls by Sheba Karim
The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory
Ophie’s Ghosts by Justina Ireland
WHAT WE’RE READING:
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
An Occasionally Happy Family by Cliff Burke
Jelly by Clare Rees
Long Lost by Jacqueline West
Fictional Father by Joe Ollmann
The Book of Not (Nervous Conditions Series) by Tsitsi Dangarembga
The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum
Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
The Clover Girls by Viola Shipman
The Break-Up Book Club by Wendy Wax
Attrib. and Other Stories by Eley Williams
The Double Life of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966 by Clinton Heylin
Phase Six by Jim Shepard
Fence: Disarmed by Sarah Rees Brennan
Among the Hedges by Sara Mesa, Megan McDowell (translator)
A Pandemic in Residence: Essays from a Detroit Hospital by Selina Mahmood
Strange Children by Sadie Hoagland
Made in Korea by Sarah Suk
The Window Seat: Notes from a Life in Motion by Aminatta Forna
Day Zero by C. Robert Cargill
The Summer Job by Lizzy Dent
Shipped by Meredith Tate
Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend: Advice on Queer Dating, Love, and Friendship by Maddy Court, Kelsey Wroten
Water: A Biography by Giulio Boccaletti
The Vanishing Point by Elizabeth Brundage
The Quiet Boy by Ben H. Winters
How to Save a Life by Eva Carter
Mister Impossible by Maggie Stiefvater
Don’t Breathe a Word by Jordyn Taylor
Tante Eva by Paula Bomer
The Betrayals by Bridget Collins
On the Hook by Francisco X. Stork
Fat and Queer: An Anthology of Trans and Queer Bodies and Lives edited by by Miguel M. Morales, Bruce Owens Grimm, and Tiff Ferentini
Off the Record by Camryn Garrett
Highway Blue by Ailsa McFarlane
May the Best Man Win by ZR Ellor
Shards of Earth (The Final Architects Trilogy Book 1) by Adrian Tchaikovsky
The Atmospherians by Alex McElroy
Dead Souls by Sam Riviere
Full Spectrum: How the Science of Color Made Us Modern by Adam Roger
The Stars We Share by Rafe Posey
The Lights of Prague by Nicole Jarvis
Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP, New York, 1987-1993 by Sarah Schulman
The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir by Brian Broome
Happy Endings by Thien-Kim Lam
Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas by Josh Malerman
The Hunting Wives by May Cobb
On Violence and On Violence Against Women by Jacqueline Rose
Last Summer at the Golden Hotel by Elyssa Friedland
It Goes Like This by Miel Moreland
Nervous System by Lina Meruane, Megan McDowell (translator)
Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller
Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey
That Thing about Bollywood by Supriya Kelkar
America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s by Elizabeth Hinton