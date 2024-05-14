New Releases and More for May 14, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Road to Ruin, Oye, Challenger, and more great new releases!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18! Head to mytbr.co to subscribe.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Road to Ruin (Magebike Courier Book 1) by Hana Lee
Oye by Melissa Mogollon
Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham
Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal
Spitting Gold by Carmella Lowkis
The Honey Witch by Sidney J. Shields
Woodworm by Layla Martinez, Sophie Hughes and Annie McDermott (translators)
Tales from Cabin 23: The Boo Hag Flex by Justina Ireland
Paperback Releases:
The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
The Lost Journals of Sacajewea by Debra Magpie Earling
And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode Somtochukwu
The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord
Paper Names by Susie Luo
Excavations by Kate Myers
Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page
Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? by Crystal Smith Paul
What We’re Reading:
When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips
The Least of My Scars by Stephen Graham Jones
In Defence of the Act by Effie Black
More Books Out This Week:
I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle
The Dangerous Ones by Lauren Blackwood
Rednecks by Taylor Brown
Fifty-Three Days on Starvation Island: The World War II Battle That Saved Marine Corps Aviation by John R Bruning
A Salty Piece of Land: 20th Anniversary Edition by Jimmy Buffett
It Waits in the Forest by Sarah Dass
Vladivostok Circus by Elisa Shua Dusapin, Aneesa Abbas Higgins (Translator)
The Red Grove by Tessa Fontaine
10 Things I Hate About Prom by Elle Gonzalez Rose
Yule Island by Johana Gustawsson, David Warriner (translator)
Thirsty by Jas Hammonds
Samira’s Worst Best Summer by Nina Hamza
Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk by Kathleen Hanna
Long After We Are Gone by Terah Shelton Harris
April May June July by Alison B. Hart
The House That Horror Built by Christina Henry
A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
A Fatal Inheritance: How a Family Misfortune Revealed a Deadly Medical Mystery by Lawrence Ingrassia
The Infernal Machine: A True Story of Dynamite, Terror, and the Rise of the Modern Detective by Steven Johnson
The Witches of Bellinas by J. Nicole Jones
All Fours by Miranda July
Summer Vamp by Violet Chan Karim
The Struggle for Taiwan: A History of America, China, and the Island Caught Between by Sulmaan Wasif Khan
Rise of a Killah by Ghostface Killah
Blue Ruin by Hari Kunzru
The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren
The Invention of the Darling: Poems by Li-Young Lee
The Last Rhee Witch by Jenna Lee-Yun
Finn and Ezra’s Bar Mitzvah Time Loop by Joshua S. Levy
But You Look So Normal: Lost and Found in a Hearing World by Claudia Marseille
This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud
Pages of Mourning by Diego Gerard Morrison
Unladylike Rules of Attraction: A Marleigh Sisters Novel by Amita Murray
The City Beyond the Stars (The Kingdom Over the Sea) by Zohra Nabi and Federica Frenna
The Blue Maiden by Anna Noyes
We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons
Very Bad Company by Emma Rosenblum
When Among Crows by Veronica Roth
The Blast from the Past: A Riley Thorn Novel by Lucy Score
The Girl in Question by Tess Sharpe
Last House by Jessica Shattuck
The Hunter’s Daughter by Nicola Solvinic
Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts) by Serj Tankian
My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen
The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History by John Vasquez Mejias
Another Word for Love: A Memoir by Carvell Wallace
Flying through Water by Mamle Wolo