New Releases and More for May 14, 2024

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Road to Ruin, Oye, Challenger, and more great new releases!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Road to Ruin (Magebike Courier Book 1) by Hana Lee

Oye by Melissa Mogollon

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham

Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal

Spitting Gold by Carmella Lowkis

The Honey Witch by Sidney J. Shields

Woodworm by Layla Martinez, Sophie Hughes and Annie McDermott (translators)

Tales from Cabin 23: The Boo Hag Flex by Justina Ireland

Paperback Releases:

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera

The Lost Journals of Sacajewea by Debra Magpie Earling

And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode Somtochukwu

The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord

Paper Names by Susie Luo

Excavations by Kate Myers

Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page

Did You Hear About Kitty Karr? by Crystal Smith Paul

What We’re Reading:

When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips

The Least of My Scars by Stephen Graham Jones

In Defence of the Act by Effie Black

More Books Out This Week:

I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle

The Dangerous Ones by Lauren Blackwood

Rednecks by Taylor Brown

Fifty-Three Days on Starvation Island: The World War II Battle That Saved Marine Corps Aviation by John R Bruning

A Salty Piece of Land: 20th Anniversary Edition by Jimmy Buffett

It Waits in the Forest by Sarah Dass

Vladivostok Circus by Elisa Shua Dusapin, Aneesa Abbas Higgins (Translator)

The Red Grove by Tessa Fontaine

10 Things I Hate About Prom by Elle Gonzalez Rose

Yule Island by Johana Gustawsson, David Warriner (translator)

Thirsty by Jas Hammonds

Samira’s Worst Best Summer by Nina Hamza

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk by Kathleen Hanna

Long After We Are Gone by Terah Shelton Harris

April May June July by Alison B. Hart

The House That Horror Built by Christina Henry

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur

A Fatal Inheritance: How a Family Misfortune Revealed a Deadly Medical Mystery by Lawrence Ingrassia

The Infernal Machine: A True Story of Dynamite, Terror, and the Rise of the Modern Detective by Steven Johnson

The Witches of Bellinas by J. Nicole Jones

All Fours by Miranda July

Summer Vamp by Violet Chan Karim

The Struggle for Taiwan: A History of America, China, and the Island Caught Between by Sulmaan Wasif Khan

Rise of a Killah by Ghostface Killah

Blue Ruin by Hari Kunzru

The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren

The Invention of the Darling: Poems by Li-Young Lee

The Last Rhee Witch by Jenna Lee-Yun

Finn and Ezra’s Bar Mitzvah Time Loop by Joshua S. Levy

But You Look So Normal: Lost and Found in a Hearing World by Claudia Marseille

This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud

Pages of Mourning by Diego Gerard Morrison

Unladylike Rules of Attraction: A Marleigh Sisters Novel by Amita Murray

The City Beyond the Stars (The Kingdom Over the Sea) by Zohra Nabi and Federica Frenna

The Blue Maiden by Anna Noyes

We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons

Very Bad Company by Emma Rosenblum

When Among Crows by Veronica Roth

The Blast from the Past: A Riley Thorn Novel by Lucy Score

The Girl in Question by Tess Sharpe

Last House by Jessica Shattuck

The Hunter’s Daughter by Nicola Solvinic

Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts) by Serj Tankian

My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen

The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History by John Vasquez Mejias

Another Word for Love: A Memoir by Carvell Wallace

Flying through Water by Mamle Wolo