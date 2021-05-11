Episode 310
New Releases and More for May 11, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss We Are Satellites, Illusionary, People We Meet On Vacation, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
We Are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker
Illusionary by Zoraida Córdova
People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry
Where the Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass
Stone Fruit by Lee Lai
Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Brat: An ’80s Story by Andrew McCarthy
Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Get Good with Money by Tiffany Aliche
Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
Cackle by Rachel Harrison
No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality by Michael J. Fox
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Thanks a Lot, Universe by Chad Lucas
Rule of Threes by Marcy Campbell
The Mothers by Genevieve Gannon
The Truth About Lies: The Illusion of Honesty and the Evolution of Deceit by Aja Raden
Top Rankin’: A Punk/Ska Noir Novel by Howard Paar
Angel & Hannah: A Novel in Verse by Ishle Yi Park
My Name Is Selma: The Remarkable Memoir of a Jewish Resistance Fighter and Ravensbrück Survivor by Selma van de Perre
Spies, Lies, and Exile: The Extraordinary Story of Russian Double Agent George Blake by Simon Kuper
How Iceland Changed the World: The Big History of a Small Island by Egill Bjarnason
Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry by Jason Schreier
All Sorrows Can Be Borne by Loren Stephens
A Complex Sentence by Marjorie Welish
Unsettled by Reem Faruqi
Why Peacocks?: An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird by Sean Flynn
Happier, No Matter What: Cultivating Hope, Resilience, and Purpose in Hard Times by Tal Ben-Shahar
Gallery of Clouds by Rachel Eisendrath
Bringing Up Bookmonsters: The Joyful Way to Turn Your Child into a Fearless, Ravenous Reader by Amber Ankowski PhD and Andy Ankowski
The Burning (Young Readers Edition): Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 by Tim Madigan and Hilary Beard
A Theater for Dreamers by Polly Samson
How Lucky by Will Leitch
Attachments by Jeff Arch
The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood by Julian Rubinstein
That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II by Daniel James Brown
Citadels of Pride: Sexual Assault, Accountability, and Reconciliation by Martha C. Nussbaum
We Need New Stories: The Myths that Subvert Freedom by Nesrine Malik
Switch by A.S. King
Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb
A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays by Marc Bookman
Incredible Doom by Matthew Bogart and Jesse Holden
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
The Other Side of Perfect by Mariko Turk
From Little Tokyo, With Love by Sarah Kuhn
Competitive Grieving by Nora Zelevansky
Hush Little Baby by R. H. Herron
Swimming Back to Trout River by Linda Rui Feng
The Taker: Book One of the Taker Trilogy by Alma Katsu
Into the Deep: A Memoir From the Man Who Found Titanic by Robert D. Ballard
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind by Barbara Becker
King Kong Theory by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)
Meeting in Positano by Goliarda Sapienza, Brian Robert Moore (translator)
Sarah and the Big Wave by Bonnie Tsui and Sophie Diao
Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice by Emily Midorikawa
Days of Steel Rain: The Epic Story of a WWII Vengeance Ship in the Year of the Kamikaze by Brent Jones
Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish
Cool for the Summer by Dahlia Adler
The House of Always (A Chorus of Dragons 4) by Jenn Lyons
The Colour of God by Ayesha S. Chaudhry
Son of the Storm (The Nameless Republic Book 1) by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
The Rock Eaters: Stories by Brenda Peynado
A Special Place for Women by Laura Hankin
Not Our Summer by Casie Bazay
There’s a Revolution Outside, My Love by Tracy K. Smith and John Freeman
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer by Steven Johnson
Letters to Camondo by Edmund de Waal
The Road to Wherever by John Ed Bradley
Mission Multiverse by Rebecca Caprara
The Shape of Thunder by Jasmine Warga
Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
The Anatomy of Desire by L. R. Dorn
Vernon Subutex 3 by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)
Camping Grounds: Public Nature in American Life from the Civil War to the Occupy Movement by Phoebe S.K. Young
New Girl in Little Cove by Damhnait Monaghan
A Good Mother by Lara Bazelon