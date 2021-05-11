New Releases and More for May 11, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss We Are Satellites, Illusionary, People We Meet On Vacation, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

We Are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker

Illusionary by Zoraida Córdova

People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

Where the Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass

Stone Fruit by Lee Lai

Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Brat: An ’80s Story by Andrew McCarthy

Black Water Sister by Zen Cho

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Get Good with Money by Tiffany Aliche

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality by Michael J. Fox

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Thanks a Lot, Universe by Chad Lucas

Rule of Threes by Marcy Campbell

The Mothers by Genevieve Gannon

The Truth About Lies: The Illusion of Honesty and the Evolution of Deceit by Aja Raden

Top Rankin’: A Punk/Ska Noir Novel by Howard Paar

Angel & Hannah: A Novel in Verse by Ishle Yi Park

My Name Is Selma: The Remarkable Memoir of a Jewish Resistance Fighter and Ravensbrück Survivor by Selma van de Perre

Spies, Lies, and Exile: The Extraordinary Story of Russian Double Agent George Blake by Simon Kuper

How Iceland Changed the World: The Big History of a Small Island by Egill Bjarnason

Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry by Jason Schreier

All Sorrows Can Be Borne by Loren Stephens

A Complex Sentence by Marjorie Welish

Unsettled by Reem Faruqi

Why Peacocks?: An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird by Sean Flynn

Happier, No Matter What: Cultivating Hope, Resilience, and Purpose in Hard Times by Tal Ben-Shahar

Gallery of Clouds by Rachel Eisendrath

Bringing Up Bookmonsters: The Joyful Way to Turn Your Child into a Fearless, Ravenous Reader by Amber Ankowski PhD and Andy Ankowski

The Burning (Young Readers Edition): Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 by Tim Madigan and Hilary Beard

A Theater for Dreamers by Polly Samson

How Lucky by Will Leitch

Attachments by Jeff Arch

The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood by Julian Rubinstein

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II by Daniel James Brown

Citadels of Pride: Sexual Assault, Accountability, and Reconciliation by Martha C. Nussbaum

We Need New Stories: The Myths that Subvert Freedom by Nesrine Malik

Switch by A.S. King

Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb

A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays by Marc Bookman

Incredible Doom by Matthew Bogart and Jesse Holden

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

The Other Side of Perfect by Mariko Turk

From Little Tokyo, With Love by Sarah Kuhn

Competitive Grieving by Nora Zelevansky

Hush Little Baby by R. H. Herron

Swimming Back to Trout River by Linda Rui Feng

The Taker: Book One of the Taker Trilogy by Alma Katsu

Into the Deep: A Memoir From the Man Who Found Titanic by Robert D. Ballard

Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind by Barbara Becker

King Kong Theory by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)

Meeting in Positano by Goliarda Sapienza, Brian Robert Moore (translator)

Sarah and the Big Wave by Bonnie Tsui and Sophie Diao

Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice by Emily Midorikawa

Days of Steel Rain: The Epic Story of a WWII Vengeance Ship in the Year of the Kamikaze by Brent Jones

Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish

Cool for the Summer by Dahlia Adler

The House of Always (A Chorus of Dragons 4) by Jenn Lyons

The Colour of God by Ayesha S. Chaudhry

Son of the Storm (The Nameless Republic Book 1) by Suyi Davies Okungbowa

The Rock Eaters: Stories by Brenda Peynado

A Special Place for Women by Laura Hankin

Not Our Summer by Casie Bazay

There’s a Revolution Outside, My Love by Tracy K. Smith and John Freeman

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer by Steven Johnson

Letters to Camondo by Edmund de Waal

The Road to Wherever by John Ed Bradley

Mission Multiverse by Rebecca Caprara

The Shape of Thunder by Jasmine Warga

Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau

The Anatomy of Desire by L. R. Dorn

Vernon Subutex 3 by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)

Camping Grounds: Public Nature in American Life from the Civil War to the Occupy Movement by Phoebe S.K. Young

New Girl in Little Cove by Damhnait Monaghan

A Good Mother by Lara Bazelon