New Releases and More for May 10, 2022

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Forbidden City, Café Con Lychee, Unfadeable, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

Café Con Lychee by Emery Lee

Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua

Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard

Unfadeable by Maurice Broaddus

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Mustique Island by Sarah McCoy

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

We Play Ourselves by Jen Silverman

Switch by A.S. King

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

I Will Die in a Foreign Land by Kalani Pickhart

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Spear by Nicola Griffith

Artie and the Wolf Moon by Olivia Stephens

A Twenty Minute Silence Followed by Applause by Shawn Wen

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Bad Girls by Camila Sosa Villada, Kit Maude (translator)

Such Big Dreams by Reema Patel

The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son, and the Legacy of a Freedom Ride by David J. Dennis Jr. and David J. Dennis Sr.

Under Fortunate Stars by Ren Hutchings

Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home by Keanon Lowe, Justin Spizman

The Crocodile Bride by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen

The Ravaged by Norman Reedus with Frank Bill

Land of Women by María Sánchez, Curtis Bauer (translator)

Hope Wins: A Collection of Inspiring Stories for Young Readers edited by Rose Brock

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

Overboard (V.I. Warshawski Book 22) by Sara Paretsky

Metaphysical Animals: How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Life by Clare Mac Cumhaill and Rachael Wiseman

Dark Stars: New Tales of Darkest Horror by John F.D. Taff

Miss Chloe: A Literary Friendship with Toni Morrison by A. J. Verdelle

Starry-Eyed Love by Helena Hunting

Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be by Marissa R. Moss

First Time for Everything by Henry Fry

I Cried to Dream Again: Trafficking, Murder, and Deliverance — A Memoir by Sara Kruzan

Geiger by Gustaf Skördeman

Mercury Rising by R.W.W. Greene

The Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan

There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World by Carlo Rovelli

The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón

A Show for Two by Tashie Bhuiyan

You Can Be the Last Leaf: Selected Poems by Maya Abu Al-Hayyat and Fady Joudah (translator)

The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian

Child Zero by Chris Holm

Set on You by Amy Lea

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo

Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp

Saint Sebastian’s Abyss by Mark Haber

Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester

Wildseed Witch (Book 1) by Marti Dumas

The Science of Being Angry by Nicole Melleby

Jameela Green Ruins Everything by Zarqa Nawaz

The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan

Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed

Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today by Craig McNamara

Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune by Keith Thomson

The Garden of Broken Things by Francesca Momplaisir

The Partition: Stories by Don Lee

From Gay to Z: A Queer Compendium by Justin Sayre

Bitter Orange Tree by Jokha Alharthi, Marilyn Booth (translator)

Dark Circles by Caite Dolan-Leach