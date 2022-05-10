New Releases and More for May 10, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Forbidden City, Café Con Lychee, Unfadeable, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris
Café Con Lychee by Emery Lee
Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua
Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard
Unfadeable by Maurice Broaddus
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Mustique Island by Sarah McCoy
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
We Play Ourselves by Jen Silverman
Switch by A.S. King
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
I Will Die in a Foreign Land by Kalani Pickhart
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Spear by Nicola Griffith
Artie and the Wolf Moon by Olivia Stephens
A Twenty Minute Silence Followed by Applause by Shawn Wen
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Bad Girls by Camila Sosa Villada, Kit Maude (translator)
Such Big Dreams by Reema Patel
The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son, and the Legacy of a Freedom Ride by David J. Dennis Jr. and David J. Dennis Sr.
Under Fortunate Stars by Ren Hutchings
Hometown Victory: A Coach’s Story of Football, Fate, and Coming Home by Keanon Lowe, Justin Spizman
The Crocodile Bride by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen
The Ravaged by Norman Reedus with Frank Bill
Land of Women by María Sánchez, Curtis Bauer (translator)
Hope Wins: A Collection of Inspiring Stories for Young Readers edited by Rose Brock
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
Overboard (V.I. Warshawski Book 22) by Sara Paretsky
Metaphysical Animals: How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Life by Clare Mac Cumhaill and Rachael Wiseman
Dark Stars: New Tales of Darkest Horror by John F.D. Taff
Miss Chloe: A Literary Friendship with Toni Morrison by A. J. Verdelle
Starry-Eyed Love by Helena Hunting
Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be by Marissa R. Moss
First Time for Everything by Henry Fry
I Cried to Dream Again: Trafficking, Murder, and Deliverance — A Memoir by Sara Kruzan
Geiger by Gustaf Skördeman
Mercury Rising by R.W.W. Greene
The Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan
There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World by Carlo Rovelli
The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón
A Show for Two by Tashie Bhuiyan
You Can Be the Last Leaf: Selected Poems by Maya Abu Al-Hayyat and Fady Joudah (translator)
The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian
Child Zero by Chris Holm
Set on You by Amy Lea
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp
Saint Sebastian’s Abyss by Mark Haber
Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester
Wildseed Witch (Book 1) by Marti Dumas
The Science of Being Angry by Nicole Melleby
Jameela Green Ruins Everything by Zarqa Nawaz
The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan
Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed
Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today by Craig McNamara
Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune by Keith Thomson
The Garden of Broken Things by Francesca Momplaisir
The Partition: Stories by Don Lee
From Gay to Z: A Queer Compendium by Justin Sayre
Bitter Orange Tree by Jokha Alharthi, Marilyn Booth (translator)
Dark Circles by Caite Dolan-Leach