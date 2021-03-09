New Releases and More for March 9, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss How Beautiful We Were, Women and Other Monsters, The Ghost Variations, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue

Women and Other Monsters: Building a New Mythology by Jess Zimmerman

The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories by Kevin Brockmeier

Decoding Despacito: An Oral History of Latin Music by Leila Cobo

Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science by Erika Engelhaupt

Once Upon a Quinceañera by Monica Gomez-Hira

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green

Fragile Remedy by Maria Ingrande Mora

Fatal Fried Rice: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien

Her Here by Amanda Dennis

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson

Children of Chicago by Cynthia Pelayo

My Old Home: A Novel of Exile by Orville Schell

The Impudent Ones by Marguerite Duras, Kelsey L. Haskett (Translator)

I Had a Miscarriage: A Memoir, a Movement by Jessica Zucker

The Darkest Glare: A True Story of Murder, Blackmail, and Real Estate Greed in 1979 Los Angeles by Chip Jacobs

The Plum Trees by Victoria Shorr

Off the Wild Coast of Brittany by Juliet Blackwell

Search for Her by Rick Mofina

Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans

Hungry Hearts: Essays on Courage, Desire, and Belonging by Jennifer Rudolph Walsh

Bedside Matters by Richard Alther

The Ultimate Evil: The Search for the Sons of Sam by Maury Terry

The Western Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918 by Nick Lloyd

All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter

Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan

Life’s Edge: The Search for What It Means to Be Alive by Carl Zimmer

Who Will Pay Reparations on My Soul?: Essays by Jesse McCarthy

The Arsonists’ City by Hala Alyan

Things That Grow by Meredith Goldstein

Her Dark Lies by J.T. Ellison

Edie Richter is Not Alone by Rebecca Handler

Tethered to Stars: Poems by Fady Joudah

The Recent East by Thomas Grattan

The Second Bell by Gabriela Houston

Wonderworks: The 25 Most Powerful Inventions in the History of Literature by Angus Fletcher

American Betiya by Anuradha D. Rajurkar

The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

Demos: An American Multitude by Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley

The Bone Maker by Sarah Beth Durst

The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World by Laura Imai Messina

Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction by Michelle Nijhuis

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn

The Salt Fields by Stacy D. Flood

Tono Monogatari by Shigeru Mizuki, Zack Davisson (translator)

Abby, Tried and True by Donna Gephart

The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town by Brian Alexander

Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water by Kazim Ali

Sweet & Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley

New Yorkers: A City and Its People in Our Time by Craig Taylor

Cloudmaker by Malcolm Brooks

When We Were Infinite by Kelly Loy Gilbert

Amber and Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz, Julia Iredale

Love Like That: Stories by Emma Duffy-Comparone

The Girls Are All So Nice Here by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn

My Heart by Semezdin Mehmedinovic, Celia Hawkesworth

Model Citizen: A Memoir by Joshua Mohr

The Fourth Child by Jessica Winter

Maniac: The Bath School Disaster and the Birth of the Modern Mass Killer by Harold Schechter

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales

Starfish by Lisa Fipps

A Rogue to Remember (League of Scoundrels) by Emily Sullivan

Brood by Jackie Polzin

Say Your Word, Then Leave: The Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and the Power of the Truth by Karen Attiah

Cosmogony: Stories by Lucy Ives

A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Murder in Ancient Rome by Emma Southon

Tell Me My Name by Amy Reed

Dear Black Girl: Letters From Your Sisters on Stepping Into Your Power by Tamara Winfrey Harris

The Wild Huntsboys by Martin Stewart

Sarahland by Sam Cohen

Absentees: On Variously Missing Persons by Daniel Heller-Roazen

The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett

Can’t Take That Away by Steven Salvatore

Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson

Martian Ghost Centaur by Mat Heagerty, Steph Mided

Light Chaser by Peter F. Hamilton and Gareth L. Powell

The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill

Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution by John Archibald

Ravage the Dark by Tara Sim

Acts of Desperation by Megan Nolan

Reality and Other Stories: And Other Stories by John Lanchester

Midnight in Cairo: The Divas of Egypt’s Roaring 20s by Raphael Cormack

Olive by Emma Gannon

Double Plays and Double Crosses: The Black Sox and Baseball in 1920 by Don Zminda

In Search of Mycotopia : Citizen Science, Fungi Fanatics, and the Untapped Potential of Mushrooms by Doug Bierend