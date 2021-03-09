Episode 301
New Releases and More for March 9, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss How Beautiful We Were, Women and Other Monsters, The Ghost Variations, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
Women and Other Monsters: Building a New Mythology by Jess Zimmerman
The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories by Kevin Brockmeier
Decoding Despacito: An Oral History of Latin Music by Leila Cobo
Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science by Erika Engelhaupt
Once Upon a Quinceañera by Monica Gomez-Hira
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes
Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green
Fragile Remedy by Maria Ingrande Mora
Fatal Fried Rice: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien
Her Here by Amanda Dennis
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson
Children of Chicago by Cynthia Pelayo
My Old Home: A Novel of Exile by Orville Schell
The Impudent Ones by Marguerite Duras, Kelsey L. Haskett (Translator)
I Had a Miscarriage: A Memoir, a Movement by Jessica Zucker
The Darkest Glare: A True Story of Murder, Blackmail, and Real Estate Greed in 1979 Los Angeles by Chip Jacobs
The Plum Trees by Victoria Shorr
Off the Wild Coast of Brittany by Juliet Blackwell
Search for Her by Rick Mofina
Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans
Hungry Hearts: Essays on Courage, Desire, and Belonging by Jennifer Rudolph Walsh
Bedside Matters by Richard Alther
The Ultimate Evil: The Search for the Sons of Sam by Maury Terry
The Western Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918 by Nick Lloyd
All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter
Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan
Life’s Edge: The Search for What It Means to Be Alive by Carl Zimmer
Who Will Pay Reparations on My Soul?: Essays by Jesse McCarthy
The Arsonists’ City by Hala Alyan
Things That Grow by Meredith Goldstein
Her Dark Lies by J.T. Ellison
Edie Richter is Not Alone by Rebecca Handler
Tethered to Stars: Poems by Fady Joudah
The Recent East by Thomas Grattan
The Second Bell by Gabriela Houston
Wonderworks: The 25 Most Powerful Inventions in the History of Literature by Angus Fletcher
American Betiya by Anuradha D. Rajurkar
The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson
Demos: An American Multitude by Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley
The Bone Maker by Sarah Beth Durst
The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World by Laura Imai Messina
Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction by Michelle Nijhuis
The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
The Salt Fields by Stacy D. Flood
Tono Monogatari by Shigeru Mizuki, Zack Davisson (translator)
Abby, Tried and True by Donna Gephart
The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town by Brian Alexander
Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water by Kazim Ali
Sweet & Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley
New Yorkers: A City and Its People in Our Time by Craig Taylor
Cloudmaker by Malcolm Brooks
When We Were Infinite by Kelly Loy Gilbert
Amber and Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz, Julia Iredale
Love Like That: Stories by Emma Duffy-Comparone
The Girls Are All So Nice Here by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
My Heart by Semezdin Mehmedinovic, Celia Hawkesworth
Model Citizen: A Memoir by Joshua Mohr
The Fourth Child by Jessica Winter
Maniac: The Bath School Disaster and the Birth of the Modern Mass Killer by Harold Schechter
Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales
Starfish by Lisa Fipps
A Rogue to Remember (League of Scoundrels) by Emily Sullivan
Brood by Jackie Polzin
Say Your Word, Then Leave: The Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and the Power of the Truth by Karen Attiah
Cosmogony: Stories by Lucy Ives
A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Murder in Ancient Rome by Emma Southon
Tell Me My Name by Amy Reed
Dear Black Girl: Letters From Your Sisters on Stepping Into Your Power by Tamara Winfrey Harris
The Wild Huntsboys by Martin Stewart
Sarahland by Sam Cohen
Absentees: On Variously Missing Persons by Daniel Heller-Roazen
The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett
Can’t Take That Away by Steven Salvatore
Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson
Martian Ghost Centaur by Mat Heagerty, Steph Mided
Light Chaser by Peter F. Hamilton and Gareth L. Powell
The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill
Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution by John Archibald
Ravage the Dark by Tara Sim
Acts of Desperation by Megan Nolan
Reality and Other Stories: And Other Stories by John Lanchester
Midnight in Cairo: The Divas of Egypt’s Roaring 20s by Raphael Cormack
Olive by Emma Gannon
Double Plays and Double Crosses: The Black Sox and Baseball in 1920 by Don Zminda
In Search of Mycotopia : Citizen Science, Fungi Fanatics, and the Untapped Potential of Mushrooms by Doug Bierend