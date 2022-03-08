New Releases and More for March 8, 2022
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Booth, Like a Sister, The Old Woman with the Knife, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
Like a Sister by Kellye Garret
The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-mo, Chi-young Kim (translator)
The World Cannot Give by Tara Isabella Burton
The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett
The Last Suspicious Holdout: Stories by Ladee Hubbard
Cinder & Glass by Melissa de la Cruz
The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill
The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba
After the Romanovs: Russian Exiles in Paris from the Belle Époque Through Revolution and War by Hellen Rappaport
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast by Kirk Wallace Johnson
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson and Dolly Parton
The Chase by Candice Fox
Last Exit by Max Gladstone
The Houseboat by Dane Bahr
Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt by Phoebe Zerwick
Hideout: An Alice Vega Novel by Louisa Luna
Girls Can Kiss Now: Essays by Jill Gutowitz
Love, Decoded by Jennifer Yen
Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery by Ira Rutkow
Smile and Look Pretty by Amanda Pellegrino
The Damage Done by Michael Landweber
Scarlet in Blue by Jennifer Murphy
Eleutheria by Allegra Hyde
Forward March by Skye Quinlan
From Dust, a Flame by Rebecca Podos
The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong
To Walk About in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Priscilla Joyner by Carole Emberton
The Suite Spot by Trish Doller
Good Intentions by Kasim Ali
And They Lived . . . by Steven Salvatore
Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times by Azar Nafisi
In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss by Amy Bloom
Those Kids from Fawn Creek by Erin Entrada Kelly
a Year & other poems by Jos Charles
Quantum Girl Theory by Erin Kate Ryan
The Kissing of Kissing: Poems by Hannah Emerson
Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk by Sasha LaPointe
The Way Spring Arrives and Other Stories: A Collection of Chinese Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation by Yu Chen and Regina Kanyu Wang
The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet by Leah Thomas
All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown
Diamond Park by Phillippe Diederich
One for All by Lillie Lainoff
The Last Confessions of Sylvia P. by Lee Kravetz
A Far Wilder Magic by Allison Saft
The Best Liars in Riverview by Lin Thompson
The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen
Daughter by Kate McLaughlin
The Truth About White Lies by Olivia A Cole
Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore
In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial by Mona Chollet, Sophie R. Lewis (translator)
Real Phonies and Genuine Fakes by Nicky Beer
Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American by Laura Gao