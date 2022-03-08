New Releases and More for March 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Booth, Like a Sister, The Old Woman with the Knife, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

Like a Sister by Kellye Garret

The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-mo, Chi-young Kim (translator)

The World Cannot Give by Tara Isabella Burton

The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett

The Last Suspicious Holdout: Stories by Ladee Hubbard

Cinder & Glass by Melissa de la Cruz

The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill

The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba

After the Romanovs: Russian Exiles in Paris from the Belle Époque Through Revolution and War by Hellen Rappaport

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast by Kirk Wallace Johnson

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson and Dolly Parton

The Chase by Candice Fox

Last Exit by Max Gladstone

The Houseboat by Dane Bahr

Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt by Phoebe Zerwick

Hideout: An Alice Vega Novel by Louisa Luna

Girls Can Kiss Now: Essays by Jill Gutowitz

Love, Decoded by Jennifer Yen

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye

Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery by Ira Rutkow

Smile and Look Pretty by Amanda Pellegrino

The Damage Done by Michael Landweber

Scarlet in Blue by Jennifer Murphy

Eleutheria by Allegra Hyde

Forward March by Skye Quinlan

From Dust, a Flame by Rebecca Podos

The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong

To Walk About in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Priscilla Joyner by Carole Emberton

The Suite Spot by Trish Doller

Good Intentions by Kasim Ali

And They Lived . . . by Steven Salvatore

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times by Azar Nafisi

In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss by Amy Bloom

Those Kids from Fawn Creek by Erin Entrada Kelly

a Year & other poems by Jos Charles

Quantum Girl Theory by Erin Kate Ryan

The Kissing of Kissing: Poems by Hannah Emerson

Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk by Sasha LaPointe

The Way Spring Arrives and Other Stories: A Collection of Chinese Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation by Yu Chen and Regina Kanyu Wang

The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet by Leah Thomas

All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown

Diamond Park by Phillippe Diederich

One for All by Lillie Lainoff

The Last Confessions of Sylvia P. by Lee Kravetz

A Far Wilder Magic by Allison Saft

The Best Liars in Riverview by Lin Thompson

The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen

Daughter by Kate McLaughlin

The Truth About White Lies by Olivia A Cole

Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore

In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial by Mona Chollet, Sophie R. Lewis (translator)

Real Phonies and Genuine Fakes by Nicky Beer

Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American by Laura Gao