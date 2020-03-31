New Releases and More for March 31, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Days of Distraction, Hurricane Season, We Want Our Bodies Back, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Days of Distraction: A Novel by Alexandra Chang
More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys
Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor, Sophie Hughes (translator)
How to Make Friends with the Sea by Tanya Guerrero
Look by Zan Romanoff
We Want Our Bodies Back: Poems by jessica Care moore
Almost, Maine: A Novel by John Cariani
Wow, No Thank You.: Essays by Samantha Irby
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World by Vivek H. Murthy
Sex and Vanity: A Novel by Kevin Kwan
Malorie: A Bird Box Novel by Josh Malerman
The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue by V.E. Schwab
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Godshot: A Novel by Chelsea Bieker
August: A Novel by Callan Wink
Hour of the Assassin: A Novel by Matthew Quirk
Young Guns: Obsession, Overwatch, and the Future of Gaming by Austin Moorhead
The Gaming Mind: A New Psychology of Videogames and the Power of Play by Alexander Kriss
Being Property Once Myself: Blackness and the End of Man by Joshua Bennett
Once & Future, Vol. 1 by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora
Come the Slumberless To the Land of Nod by Traci Brimhall
What Stars Are Made Of by Sarah Allen
A for Anonymous: How a Mysterious Hacker Collective Transformed the World by David Kushner, Koren Shadmi
Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person by Anna Mehler Paperny
Last Stop on the Red Line by Paul Maybury, Sam Lofti
The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. by Peniel E. Joseph
Repetition Nineteen by Mónica de la Torre
After Sundown: A Novel by Linda Howard, Linda Jones
Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic by Eric Eyre
Wink by Rob Harrell
Hello Now by Jenny Valentine
The Woman of a Thousand Names: A Novel by Alexandra Lapierre
Kairos by Ulysse Malassagne
Murder at the Mena House (A Jane Wunderly Mystery) by Erica Ruth Neubauer
Threshold by Rob Doyle
Code Name Hélène: A Novel by Ariel Lawhon
Swing Kings: The Inside Story of Baseball’s Home Run Revolution by Jared Diamond
Imagine Me (Shatter Me) by Tahereh Mafi
The Essence of Perfection by Nita Brooks
Sensuous Knowledge: A Black Feminist Approach for Everyone by Minna Salami
Efrén Divided by Ernesto Cisneros
Music from Another World by Robin Talley
The Sisters Grimm: A Novel by Menna van Praag
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife by Bart D. Ehrman
The Other Bennet Sister: A Novel by Janice Hadlow
Michael Kohlhaas by Heinrich von Kleist, Michael Hofmann (translator)
Jane Goes North by Joe R Lansdale
We Are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
The Familiar Dark by Amy Engel
We Are Totally Normal by Rahul Kanakia
Hex: A Novel by Rebecca Dinerstein Knight
Devoted by Dean Koontz
The Year After You by Nina de Pass
I Want You to Know We’re Still Here: A Post-Holocaust Memoir by Esther Safran Foer
Anthropocene Rag by Alex Irvine
My Wild Garden: Notes from a Writer’s Eden by Meir Shalev, Joanna Chen (translator)
Night of the Dragon (Shadow of the Fox) by Julie Kagawa
American Animals: A True Crime Memoir by Eric Borsuk
Amelia Fang and the Rainbow Rangers by Laura Ellen Anderson
Artforum by César Aira, Katherine Silver (translator)
Always Home: A Daughter’s Recipes & Stories: Foreword by Alice Waters by Fanny Singer and Alice Waters
Valentine: A Novel by Elizabeth Wetmore
It’s Not All Downhill From Here: A Novel by Terry McMillan
You Call This Democracy?: How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People by Elizabeth Rusch
Trust Me by Richard Z. Santos
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible by Erin Gardner
The War Went On: Reconsidering the Lives of Civil War Veterans by Brian Matthew Jordan
Cage (Reykjavik Noir trilogy Book 3) by Lilja Sigurdardottir, Quentin Bates (Translator)