New Releases and More for March 31, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Days of Distraction, Hurricane Season, We Want Our Bodies Back, and more great books.

This episode was sponsored by TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations; ThirdLove; and Ritual.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Days of Distraction: A Novel by Alexandra Chang

More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys

Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor, Sophie Hughes (translator)

How to Make Friends with the Sea by Tanya Guerrero

Look by Zan Romanoff

We Want Our Bodies Back: Poems by jessica Care moore

Almost, Maine: A Novel by John Cariani

Wow, No Thank You.: Essays by Samantha Irby

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World by Vivek H. Murthy

Sex and Vanity: A Novel by Kevin Kwan

Malorie: A Bird Box Novel by Josh Malerman

The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue by V.E. Schwab

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Godshot: A Novel by Chelsea Bieker

August: A Novel by Callan Wink

Hour of the Assassin: A Novel by Matthew Quirk

Young Guns: Obsession, Overwatch, and the Future of Gaming by Austin Moorhead

The Gaming Mind: A New Psychology of Videogames and the Power of Play by Alexander Kriss

Being Property Once Myself: Blackness and the End of Man by Joshua Bennett

Once & Future, Vol. 1 by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora

Come the Slumberless To the Land of Nod by Traci Brimhall

What Stars Are Made Of by Sarah Allen

A for Anonymous: How a Mysterious Hacker Collective Transformed the World by David Kushner, Koren Shadmi

Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person by Anna Mehler Paperny

Last Stop on the Red Line by Paul Maybury, Sam Lofti

The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. by Peniel E. Joseph

Repetition Nineteen by Mónica de la Torre

After Sundown: A Novel by Linda Howard, Linda Jones

Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic by Eric Eyre

Wink by Rob Harrell

Hello Now by Jenny Valentine

The Woman of a Thousand Names: A Novel by Alexandra Lapierre

Kairos by Ulysse Malassagne

Murder at the Mena House (A Jane Wunderly Mystery) by Erica Ruth Neubauer

Threshold by Rob Doyle

Code Name Hélène: A Novel by Ariel Lawhon

Swing Kings: The Inside Story of Baseball’s Home Run Revolution by Jared Diamond

Imagine Me (Shatter Me) by Tahereh Mafi

The Essence of Perfection by Nita Brooks

Sensuous Knowledge: A Black Feminist Approach for Everyone by Minna Salami

Efrén Divided by Ernesto Cisneros

Music from Another World by Robin Talley

The Sisters Grimm: A Novel by Menna van Praag

Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife by Bart D. Ehrman

The Other Bennet Sister: A Novel by Janice Hadlow

Michael Kohlhaas by Heinrich von Kleist, Michael Hofmann (translator)

Jane Goes North by Joe R Lansdale

We Are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

The Familiar Dark by Amy Engel

We Are Totally Normal by Rahul Kanakia

Hex: A Novel by Rebecca Dinerstein Knight

Devoted by Dean Koontz

The Year After You by Nina de Pass

I Want You to Know We’re Still Here: A Post-Holocaust Memoir by Esther Safran Foer

Anthropocene Rag by Alex Irvine

My Wild Garden: Notes from a Writer’s Eden by Meir Shalev, Joanna Chen (translator)

Night of the Dragon (Shadow of the Fox) by Julie Kagawa

American Animals: A True Crime Memoir by Eric Borsuk

Amelia Fang and the Rainbow Rangers by Laura Ellen Anderson

Artforum by César Aira, Katherine Silver (translator)

Always Home: A Daughter’s Recipes & Stories: Foreword by Alice Waters by Fanny Singer and Alice Waters

Valentine: A Novel by Elizabeth Wetmore

It’s Not All Downhill From Here: A Novel by Terry McMillan

You Call This Democracy?: How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People by Elizabeth Rusch

Trust Me by Richard Z. Santos

Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible by Erin Gardner

The War Went On: Reconsidering the Lives of Civil War Veterans by Brian Matthew Jordan

Cage (Reykjavik Noir trilogy Book 3) by Lilja Sigurdardottir, Quentin Bates (Translator)