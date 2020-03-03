New Releases and More for March 3, 2020

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Deacon King Kong, We Ride Upon Sticks, The Story of More, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

We Ride Upon Sticks: A Novel by Quan Barry

The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here by Hope Jahren

This Town Sleeps: A Novel by Dennis E. Staples

Be Not Far from Me by Mindy McGinnis

Deacon King Kong: A Novel by James McBride

Spirit Run: A 6000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land by Noé Álvarez

Writers & Lovers by Lily King

Only Mostly Devastated: A Novel by Sophie Gonzales

WHAT WE’RE READING:

We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

Feast Your Eyes by Myla Goldberg

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Anger Is My Middle Name: A Memoir by Lisbeth Zornig Andersen, Mark Mussari (translator)

Hide Away by Jason Pinter

This Terrible Beauty by Katrin Schumann

A Drop of Midnight: A Memoir by Jason Diakité and Rachel Willson-Broyles

And The Stars Were Burning Brightly by Danielle Jawando

Help Wanted, Must Love Books by Janet Sumner Johnson

Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe

Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry by John Murillo

The Chaos Curse (Kiranmala and the Kingdom Beyond) by Sayantani DasGupta

On the Corner of Hope and Main: A Blessings Novel by Beverly Jenkins

Docile by K.M. Szpara

The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas Illustrated by Gertrude Stein, Maira Kalman (Illustrator)

The Magnificent Conman of Cairo: A Novel (Hoopoe Fiction) by Adel Kamel, Waleed Almusharaf (translator)

The Back Roads to March: The Unsung, Unheralded, and Unknown Heroes of a College Basketball Season by John Feinstein

The Love Story of the Century by Märta Tikkanen, Stina Katchadourian (Translator)

How to Be a Pirate by Isaac Fitzgerald and Brigette Barrager

Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space (Exploded Views) by Amanda Leduc

The Age of Phillis (Wesleyan Poetry Series) by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

Longing for an Absent God: Faith and Doubt in Great American Fiction by Nick Ripatrazone

Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel by Kawai Strong Washburn

Trace Elements (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 29) by Donna Leon

Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life by Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez

Blame the Dead by Ed Ruggero

Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed

Pale Colors in a Tall Field: Poems by Carl Phillips

The God Child by Nana Oforiatta Ayim

The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism by Katherine Stewart

Open Fire by Amber Lough

The Rabbit Hunter by Lars Kepler

Without Sanction (Matt Drake) by Don Bentley

Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit by Eliese Colette Goldbach

John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father’s Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial by Dan Abrams, David Fisher

Moment of Truth by Kasie West

Land of Wondrous Cold: The Race to Discover Antarctica and Unlock the Secrets of Its Ice by Gillen D’Arcy Wood

Foreign Bodies: Poems by Kimiko Hahn

Beautiful by Massimo Cuomo, Will Schutt (translator)

Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen by Dan Heath

Manor Black by Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt, Tyler Crook

The Lonely Heart of Maybelle Lane by Kate O’Shaughnessy

The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League by Anika Orrock

Journey: A Novel by Andrew Zimmerman

Tower of Skulls: A History of the Asia-Pacific War, Volume I: July 1937-May 1942 by Richard B. Frank

The Eye You See With: Selected Nonfiction by Robert Stone, edited by Madison Smartt Bell

82 Days on Okinawa: One American’s Unforgettable Firsthand Account of the Pacific War’s Greatest Battle by Art Shaw and Robert L. Wise

Somebody’s Gotta Do It: Why Cursing at the News Won’t Save the Nation, But Your Name on a Local Ballot Can by Adrienne Martini

Salty, Bitter, Sweet by Mayra Cuevas

The First 7 (The Last 8) by Laura Pohl

The Vanishing Girl (Daphne and Velma YA Novel) by Josephine Ruby

Lost At Sea by Erica Boyce

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

Footprints: In Search of Future Fossils by David Farrier

You Are Not Alone: A Novel by Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen

Witches of Ash and Ruin by E Latimer

Chain of Gold (1) (The Last Hours) by Cassandra Clare

The Vanishing Deep by Astrid Scholte

House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City) by Sarah J. Maas

Stop at Nothing: A Novel by Michael Ledwidge

Sting by Cindy R. Wilson

Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir by Callum Roberts

The Night of Your Life by Lydia Sharp

Blossoms and Bones: Drawing a Life Back Together by Kim Krans

The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson

If These Wings Could Fly by Kyrie McCauley

The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Bartlett

Actress by Anne Enright

Serenade for Nadia: A Novel by Zülfü Livaneli, Brendan Freely (translator)

The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner

The Girl Who Speaks Bear by Sophie Anderson

The Midnight Hour by Benjamin Read, Laura Trinder

The Ice Cream Man and Other Stories by Sam Pink

We Are Blood And Thunder by Kesia Lupo

All the Invisible Things by Orlagh Collins

The Velvet Rope Economy: How Inequality Became Big Business by Nelson D. Schwartz

The Forgotten Home Child by Genevieve Graham

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski

The Last Taxi Driver by Lee Durkee

Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte

Mañanaland by Pam Muñoz Ryan

Eight Perfect Murders: A Novel by Peter Swanson

Havenfall by Sara Holland

The Phantom Twin by Lisa Brown

Lost Autumn by Mary-Rose MacColl

Every Reason We Shouldn’t by Sara Fujimura

Thin Places: Essays from In Between by Jordan Kisner

Otaku by Chris Kluwe

Every Drop of Blood: Hatred and Healing at Lincoln’s Second Inauguration Edward Achorn

Once Upon a Sunset by Tif Marcelo

The Exhibition of Persephone Q: A Novel by Jessi Jezewska Stevens

The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are by Libby Copeland

Apology to the Young Addict: A Memoir by James Brown

In Five Years: A Novel by Rebecca Serle

Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar, Tim Heitz

Please See Us by Caitlin Mullen

Frying Plantain by Zalika Reid-Benta

The Companions by Katie M. Flynn

I’ve Been Wrong Before: Essays by Evan James

A Pale Light in the Black: A Novel (NeoG Book 1) by K. B. Wagers

City of Margins: A Novel by William Boyle

Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park

Separation Anxiety by Laura Zigman

Under the Rainbow: A Novel by Celia Laskey

That Left Turn at Albuquerque by Scott Philips

Fly Like a Girl: One Woman’s Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front by Mary Jennings Hegar

Frida in America: The Creative Awakening of a Great Artist by Celia Stahr

Blackwood by Michael Farris Smith

They Are Already Here: UFO Culture and Why We See Saucers by Sarah Scoles

Mermaid Moon by Susann Cokal

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu

Anna K: A Love Story by Jenny Lee

Temporary (Emily Books) by Hilary Leichter

The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver

Hannah’s War by Jan Eliasberg

Wicked As You Wish (A Hundred Names for Magic) by Rin Chupeco

Postcolonial Love Poem: Poems by Natalie Diaz

The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh

Santa Fe Noir (Akashic Noir Series) by Ariel Gore

Re-Coil by J.T. Nicholas

Girl at the Edge by Karen Dietrich

Columbus Noir (Akashic Noir Series) by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Don’t Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life by Anne Bogel

Everything Is Beautiful, and I’m Not Afraid: A Baopu Collection by Yao Xiao

The Grace Kelly Dress: A Novel by Brenda Janowitz

The Body Double: A Novel by Emily Beyda

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

These Ghosts Are Family: A Novel by Maisy Card

Pretty Bitches: On Being Called Crazy, Angry, Bossy, Frumpy, Feisty, and All the Other Words That Are Used to Undermine Women by Lizzie Skurnick

The Body Politic: A Novel by Brian Platzer

Collected Stories (Everyman’s Library Contemporary Classics Series) by Lorrie Moore

We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance by Linda Sarsour

Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission by Stephen Puleo

When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey

If We Were Giants by Dave Matthews, Clete Barrett Smith

To Fly Among the Stars: The Hidden Story of the Fight for Women Astronauts (Scholastic Focus) by Rebecca Siegel

Resistance Reborn (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by Rae Carson

Dorothy Day: Dissenting Voice of the American Century by John Loughery, Blythe Randolph

The Numbers Game: A Novel by Danielle Steel

The Sea of Lost Girls: A Novel by Carol Goodman

Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter

The Evil Men Do by John McMahon

Barn 8: A Novel by Deb Olin Unferth

Love Your Body by Jessica Sanders, Carol Rossetti (Illustrator)

Coo by Kaela Noel

Not to Scale : How the Small Becomes Large, the Large Becomes Unthinkable, and the Unthinkable Becomes Possible by Jamer Hunt

Glass Town: The Imaginary World of the Brontës by Isabel Greenberg

The Princess and the Prophet: The Secret History of Magic, Race, and Moorish Muslims in America by Jacob S. Dorman

Pain Studies by Lisa Olstein

Operation Dimwit: A Penelope Lemon Novel by Inman Majors

Fiebre Tropical: A Novel by Juliana Delgado Lopera

The Love Hypothesis by Laura Steven

Dangerous Remedy by Kat Dunn