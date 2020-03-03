New Releases and More for March 3, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Deacon King Kong, We Ride Upon Sticks, The Story of More, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
We Ride Upon Sticks: A Novel by Quan Barry
The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here by Hope Jahren
This Town Sleeps: A Novel by Dennis E. Staples
Be Not Far from Me by Mindy McGinnis
Deacon King Kong: A Novel by James McBride
Spirit Run: A 6000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land by Noé Álvarez
Writers & Lovers by Lily King
Only Mostly Devastated: A Novel by Sophie Gonzales
WHAT WE’RE READING:
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
Feast Your Eyes by Myla Goldberg
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Anger Is My Middle Name: A Memoir by Lisbeth Zornig Andersen, Mark Mussari (translator)
Hide Away by Jason Pinter
This Terrible Beauty by Katrin Schumann
A Drop of Midnight: A Memoir by Jason Diakité and Rachel Willson-Broyles
And The Stars Were Burning Brightly by Danielle Jawando
Help Wanted, Must Love Books by Janet Sumner Johnson
Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe
Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry by John Murillo
The Chaos Curse (Kiranmala and the Kingdom Beyond) by Sayantani DasGupta
On the Corner of Hope and Main: A Blessings Novel by Beverly Jenkins
Docile by K.M. Szpara
The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas Illustrated by Gertrude Stein, Maira Kalman (Illustrator)
The Magnificent Conman of Cairo: A Novel (Hoopoe Fiction) by Adel Kamel, Waleed Almusharaf (translator)
The Back Roads to March: The Unsung, Unheralded, and Unknown Heroes of a College Basketball Season by John Feinstein
The Love Story of the Century by Märta Tikkanen, Stina Katchadourian (Translator)
How to Be a Pirate by Isaac Fitzgerald and Brigette Barrager
Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space (Exploded Views) by Amanda Leduc
The Age of Phillis (Wesleyan Poetry Series) by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Longing for an Absent God: Faith and Doubt in Great American Fiction by Nick Ripatrazone
Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel by Kawai Strong Washburn
Trace Elements (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 29) by Donna Leon
Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life by Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez
Blame the Dead by Ed Ruggero
Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed
Pale Colors in a Tall Field: Poems by Carl Phillips
The God Child by Nana Oforiatta Ayim
The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism by Katherine Stewart
Open Fire by Amber Lough
The Rabbit Hunter by Lars Kepler
Without Sanction (Matt Drake) by Don Bentley
Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit by Eliese Colette Goldbach
John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father’s Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial by Dan Abrams, David Fisher
Moment of Truth by Kasie West
Land of Wondrous Cold: The Race to Discover Antarctica and Unlock the Secrets of Its Ice by Gillen D’Arcy Wood
Foreign Bodies: Poems by Kimiko Hahn
Beautiful by Massimo Cuomo, Will Schutt (translator)
Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen by Dan Heath
Manor Black by Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt, Tyler Crook
The Lonely Heart of Maybelle Lane by Kate O’Shaughnessy
The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League by Anika Orrock
Journey: A Novel by Andrew Zimmerman
Tower of Skulls: A History of the Asia-Pacific War, Volume I: July 1937-May 1942 by Richard B. Frank
The Eye You See With: Selected Nonfiction by Robert Stone, edited by Madison Smartt Bell
82 Days on Okinawa: One American’s Unforgettable Firsthand Account of the Pacific War’s Greatest Battle by Art Shaw and Robert L. Wise
Somebody’s Gotta Do It: Why Cursing at the News Won’t Save the Nation, But Your Name on a Local Ballot Can by Adrienne Martini
Salty, Bitter, Sweet by Mayra Cuevas
The First 7 (The Last 8) by Laura Pohl
The Vanishing Girl (Daphne and Velma YA Novel) by Josephine Ruby
Lost At Sea by Erica Boyce
The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron
Footprints: In Search of Future Fossils by David Farrier
You Are Not Alone: A Novel by Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen
Witches of Ash and Ruin by E Latimer
Chain of Gold (1) (The Last Hours) by Cassandra Clare
The Vanishing Deep by Astrid Scholte
House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City) by Sarah J. Maas
Stop at Nothing: A Novel by Michael Ledwidge
Sting by Cindy R. Wilson
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir by Callum Roberts
The Night of Your Life by Lydia Sharp
Blossoms and Bones: Drawing a Life Back Together by Kim Krans
The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson
If These Wings Could Fly by Kyrie McCauley
The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Bartlett
Actress by Anne Enright
Serenade for Nadia: A Novel by Zülfü Livaneli, Brendan Freely (translator)
The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner
The Girl Who Speaks Bear by Sophie Anderson
The Midnight Hour by Benjamin Read, Laura Trinder
The Ice Cream Man and Other Stories by Sam Pink
We Are Blood And Thunder by Kesia Lupo
All the Invisible Things by Orlagh Collins
The Velvet Rope Economy: How Inequality Became Big Business by Nelson D. Schwartz
The Forgotten Home Child by Genevieve Graham
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski
The Last Taxi Driver by Lee Durkee
Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte
Mañanaland by Pam Muñoz Ryan
Eight Perfect Murders: A Novel by Peter Swanson
Havenfall by Sara Holland
The Phantom Twin by Lisa Brown
Lost Autumn by Mary-Rose MacColl
Every Reason We Shouldn’t by Sara Fujimura
Thin Places: Essays from In Between by Jordan Kisner
Otaku by Chris Kluwe
Every Drop of Blood: Hatred and Healing at Lincoln’s Second Inauguration Edward Achorn
Once Upon a Sunset by Tif Marcelo
The Exhibition of Persephone Q: A Novel by Jessi Jezewska Stevens
The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are by Libby Copeland
Apology to the Young Addict: A Memoir by James Brown
In Five Years: A Novel by Rebecca Serle
Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar, Tim Heitz
Please See Us by Caitlin Mullen
Frying Plantain by Zalika Reid-Benta
The Companions by Katie M. Flynn
I’ve Been Wrong Before: Essays by Evan James
A Pale Light in the Black: A Novel (NeoG Book 1) by K. B. Wagers
City of Margins: A Novel by William Boyle
Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park
Separation Anxiety by Laura Zigman
Under the Rainbow: A Novel by Celia Laskey
That Left Turn at Albuquerque by Scott Philips
Fly Like a Girl: One Woman’s Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front by Mary Jennings Hegar
Frida in America: The Creative Awakening of a Great Artist by Celia Stahr
Blackwood by Michael Farris Smith
They Are Already Here: UFO Culture and Why We See Saucers by Sarah Scoles
Mermaid Moon by Susann Cokal
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu
Anna K: A Love Story by Jenny Lee
Temporary (Emily Books) by Hilary Leichter
The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver
Hannah’s War by Jan Eliasberg
Wicked As You Wish (A Hundred Names for Magic) by Rin Chupeco
Postcolonial Love Poem: Poems by Natalie Diaz
The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh
Santa Fe Noir (Akashic Noir Series) by Ariel Gore
Re-Coil by J.T. Nicholas
Girl at the Edge by Karen Dietrich
Columbus Noir (Akashic Noir Series) by Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Don’t Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life by Anne Bogel
Everything Is Beautiful, and I’m Not Afraid: A Baopu Collection by Yao Xiao
The Grace Kelly Dress: A Novel by Brenda Janowitz
The Body Double: A Novel by Emily Beyda
The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
These Ghosts Are Family: A Novel by Maisy Card
Pretty Bitches: On Being Called Crazy, Angry, Bossy, Frumpy, Feisty, and All the Other Words That Are Used to Undermine Women by Lizzie Skurnick
The Body Politic: A Novel by Brian Platzer
Collected Stories (Everyman’s Library Contemporary Classics Series) by Lorrie Moore
We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance by Linda Sarsour
Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission by Stephen Puleo
When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey
If We Were Giants by Dave Matthews, Clete Barrett Smith
To Fly Among the Stars: The Hidden Story of the Fight for Women Astronauts (Scholastic Focus) by Rebecca Siegel
Resistance Reborn (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by Rae Carson
Dorothy Day: Dissenting Voice of the American Century by John Loughery, Blythe Randolph
The Numbers Game: A Novel by Danielle Steel
The Sea of Lost Girls: A Novel by Carol Goodman
Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter
The Evil Men Do by John McMahon
Barn 8: A Novel by Deb Olin Unferth
Love Your Body by Jessica Sanders, Carol Rossetti (Illustrator)
Coo by Kaela Noel
Not to Scale : How the Small Becomes Large, the Large Becomes Unthinkable, and the Unthinkable Becomes Possible by Jamer Hunt
Glass Town: The Imaginary World of the Brontës by Isabel Greenberg
The Princess and the Prophet: The Secret History of Magic, Race, and Moorish Muslims in America by Jacob S. Dorman
Pain Studies by Lisa Olstein
Operation Dimwit: A Penelope Lemon Novel by Inman Majors
Fiebre Tropical: A Novel by Juliana Delgado Lopera
The Love Hypothesis by Laura Steven
Dangerous Remedy by Kat Dunn