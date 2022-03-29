New Releases and More for March 29, 2022
This week, all the ATB hosts have a special chat and then Liberty and Patricia discuss A House Between Earth and the Moon, Ten Steps to Nanette, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm
Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby
A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) by Judy I. Lin
A Quick & Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab
The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus
The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn
Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai by Matti Friedman
Conversations with People Who Hate Me: 12 Things I Learned from Talking to Internet Strangers by Dylan Marron
Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien
Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton
Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson
The Temps by Andrew DeYoung
How Strange a Season: Fiction by Megan Mayhew Bergman
Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens