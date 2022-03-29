New Releases and More for March 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, all the ATB hosts have a special chat and then Liberty and Patricia discuss A House Between Earth and the Moon, Ten Steps to Nanette, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm

Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby

A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) by Judy I. Lin

A Quick & Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus

The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn

Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai by Matti Friedman

Conversations with People Who Hate Me: 12 Things I Learned from Talking to Internet Strangers by Dylan Marron

Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien

Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton

Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson

The Temps by Andrew DeYoung

How Strange a Season: Fiction by Megan Mayhew Bergman

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May

So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens