New Releases and More for March 29, 2022

This week, all the ATB hosts have a special chat and then Liberty and Patricia discuss A House Between Earth and the Moon, Ten Steps to Nanette, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm

Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby

A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) by Judy I. Lin

A Quick & Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Wondrous Wonders by Camille Jourdy

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus

The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn

Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai by Matti Friedman 

Conversations with People Who Hate Me: 12 Things I Learned from Talking to Internet Strangers by Dylan Marron

Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien 

Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton

Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson

The Temps by Andrew DeYoung

How Strange a Season: Fiction by Megan Mayhew Bergman 

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May

So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens