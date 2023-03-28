New Releases and More for March 28, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Great Reclamation, Chlorine, A House with Good Bones, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
Chlorine by Jade Song
A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond
Community Board by Tara Conklin
Into the Light by Mark Oshiro
Seventy Times Seven: A True Story of Murder and Mercy by Alex Mar
In Nightfall by Suzanne Young
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
White Cat, Black Dog: Stories by Kelly Link
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby
The It Girl by Ruth Ware
Queen of the Tiles by Hanna Alkaf
Playlist for the Apocalypse: Poems by Rita Dove
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm
Little Thieves by Margaret Owen
Hanging with Vampires: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural by Insha Fitzpatrick
Sea Change by Gina Chung
OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why by Matt Kracht
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Her Good Side by Rebekah Weatherspoon
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Wolfwood by Marianna Baer
Right Girl, Wrong Side by Ginny Baird
Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope by Sarah Bakewell
Spoken Word: A Cultural History by Joshua Bennett
Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller
Keep Dancing, Lizzie Chu by Maisie Chan
Play the Fool: A Mystery by Lina Chern
Miracle by Karen S. Chow
The Last Carolina Girl by Meagan Church
Birdgirl: Looking to the Skies in Search of a Better Future by Mya-Rose Craig
Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them by Tove Danovich
Chaos & Flame by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland
In Search of a Beautiful Freedom by Farah Jasmine Griffin
Skinfolk: A Memoir by Matthew Pratt Guterl
Hel’s Eight by Stark Holborn
The Last Catastrophe: Stories by Allegra Hyde
A Brief History of Living Forever by Jaroslav Kalfar
Carmageddon: How Cars Make Life Worse and What to Do About It by Daniel Knowles
The Ten Percent Thief by Lavanya Lakshminarayan
Loki’s Ring by Stina Leicht
Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu
The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise by Colleen Oakley
Last Sunrise in Eterna by Amparo Ortiz
Ada’s Room by Sharon Dodua Otoo, Jon Cho-Polizzi (translator)
The Human Origins of Beatrice Porter & Other Essential Ghosts by Soraya Palmer
The Build Up by Tati Richardson
The New Earth by Jess Row
Calling the Moon: 16 Period Stories from BIPOC Authors by Aida Salazar and Yamile Saied Mendez
Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline
Above Ground by Clint Smith
The Fawn by Magda Szabó, Len Rix (translator)
Her Lost Words: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft and Mary Shelley by Stephanie Marie Thornton
Saints of the Household by Ari Tison
Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
Greymist Fair by Francesca Zappia