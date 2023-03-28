New Releases and More for March 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Great Reclamation, Chlorine, A House with Good Bones, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng

Chlorine by Jade Song

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond

Community Board by Tara Conklin

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Seventy Times Seven: A True Story of Murder and Mercy by Alex Mar

In Nightfall by Suzanne Young

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

White Cat, Black Dog: Stories by Kelly Link

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby

The It Girl by Ruth Ware

Queen of the Tiles by Hanna Alkaf

Playlist for the Apocalypse: Poems by Rita Dove

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen

Hanging with Vampires: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural by Insha Fitzpatrick

Sea Change by Gina Chung

OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why by Matt Kracht

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Her Good Side by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Wolfwood by Marianna Baer

Right Girl, Wrong Side by Ginny Baird

Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope by Sarah Bakewell

Spoken Word: A Cultural History by Joshua Bennett

Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller

Keep Dancing, Lizzie Chu by Maisie Chan

Play the Fool: A Mystery by Lina Chern

Miracle by Karen S. Chow

The Last Carolina Girl by Meagan Church

Birdgirl: Looking to the Skies in Search of a Better Future by Mya-Rose Craig

Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them by Tove Danovich

Chaos & Flame by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland

In Search of a Beautiful Freedom by Farah Jasmine Griffin

Skinfolk: A Memoir by Matthew Pratt Guterl

Hel’s Eight by Stark Holborn

The Last Catastrophe: Stories by Allegra Hyde

A Brief History of Living Forever by Jaroslav Kalfar

Carmageddon: How Cars Make Life Worse and What to Do About It by Daniel Knowles

The Ten Percent Thief by Lavanya Lakshminarayan

Loki’s Ring by Stina Leicht

Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu

The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise by Colleen Oakley

Last Sunrise in Eterna by Amparo Ortiz

Ada’s Room by Sharon Dodua Otoo, Jon Cho-Polizzi (translator)

The Human Origins of Beatrice Porter & Other Essential Ghosts by Soraya Palmer

The Build Up by Tati Richardson

The New Earth by Jess Row

Calling the Moon: 16 Period Stories from BIPOC Authors by Aida Salazar and Yamile Saied Mendez

Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline

Above Ground by Clint Smith

The Fawn by Magda Szabó, Len Rix (translator)

Her Lost Words: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft and Mary Shelley by Stephanie Marie Thornton

Saints of the Household by Ari Tison

Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls

Greymist Fair by Francesca Zappia