New Releases and More for March 24, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Return, The Empress of Salt and Fortune, The Glass Hotel, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations; Libro.fm; and Orbit Books, publisher of N.K. Jemisin’s new novel The City We Became.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Return by Rachel Harrison
The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life by Jen Gotch
The Only Black Girls in Town by Brandy Colbert
A Wish in the Dark by Christina Soontornvat
The Glass Hotel: A novel by Emily St. John Mandel
Bring Yourself: How to Harness the Power of Connection to Negotiate Fearlessly by Mori Taheripour
Save Yourself by Cameron Esposito
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Legend of the Fire Princess (She-Ra) by Gigi D.G., Noelle Stevenson, Ganucheau Paulina
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Grown-Up Pose by Sonya Lalli
All Heathens by Marianne Chan
The Fortress by S.A. Jones
The Incredible Journey of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, Gregory Conti (translator)
Umma’s Table by Yeon-sik Hong and Janet Hong
A Bond Undone by Jin Yong, Gigi Chang (translator)
Offerings: A Novel by Michael ByungJu Kim
Tyrannosaurus Wrecks by Stuart Gibbs
For Love and Country: A Novel by Candace Waters
The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin
A Wonderful Life: Insights on Finding a Meaningful Existence by Frank Martela PhD
Everyday Activist: A Guided Journal for Engaging Your Community, Finding Your Voice, and Changing the World by Jessica Jollie, Camila Rosa
More: A History of the World Economy from the Iron Age to the Information Age by Philip Coggan
No One Left to Fight by Aubrey Sitterson, Fico Ossio (Illustrator)
The Last Tourist (Milo Weaver) by Olen Steinhauer
Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory by Claudio Saunt
Lola: A Ghost Story by J. Torres, Elbert Or, Jill Beaton
The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It by Robert B. Reich
The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity by Toby Ord
Island Stories: An Unconventional History of Britain by David Reynolds
Marguerite: A Novel by Marina Kemp
My Morningless Mornings by Stefany Anne Golberg
The Double Mother by Michel Bussi, Sam Taylor (translator)
We Were Promised Spotlights by Lindsay Sproul
Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between by Eric Nusbaum
If I Never Met You: A Novel by Mhairi McFarlane
The Last Human: A Novel by Zack Jordan
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
The Honey-Don’t List by Christina Lauren
The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History by Andy Greene
The Herd: A Novel by Andrea Bartz
The Edge of Anything by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
Kenzie Kickstarts a Team (The Derby Daredevils) by Kit Rosewater
Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown by Anne Glenconner
Then the Fish Swallowed Him: A Novel by Amir Ahmadi Arian
Brown Girl Ghosted by Mintie Das
Science Comics: Crows: Genius Birds by Kyla Vanderklugt
Before Anyone Else by Leslie Hooton
Bad Best Friend by Rachel Vail
How I Broke Up with My Colon: Fascinating, Bizarre, and True Health Stories by Nick Seluk, The Awkward Yeti
This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held It Together by Jon Mooallem
The Society of Reluctant Dreamers by Jose Eduardo Agualusa, Daniel Hahn (translator)
Thorn by Intisar Khanani
The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family by Bettye Kearse
We Inherit What the Fires Left: Poems by William Evans
Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living by Kris Bordessa
Lakewood: A Novel by Megan Giddings
My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Selenis Leyva and Marizol Leyva
The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home: A Welcome to Night Vale Novel by Joseph Fink, Jeffrey Cranor
American Rebels: How the Hancock, Adams, and Quincy Families Fanned the Flames of Revolution by Nina Sankovitch
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America’s Youngest Sommelier by Victoria James
Enter the Aardvark by Jessica Anthony
Like Flies from Afar: A Novel by K. Ferrari, Adrian Nathan West (translator)
Constellations: Reflections From Life by Sinéad Gleeson
The Everlasting: A Novel by Katy Simpson Smith
The K Team by David Rosenfelt
Nonsense! The Curious Story of Edward Gorey by Lori Mortensen, Chloe Bristol (Illustrator)