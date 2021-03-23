Episode 303
New Releases and More for March 23, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Lost in the Never Woods, Ladies of the Secret Circus, Mixed Plate, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Ladies of the Secret Circus by Constance Sayers
Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas
There’s No Such Thing as an Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura
Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo by Jo Koy
When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong
Please Come Off-Book (Button Poetry) by Kevin Kantor
Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham
Something’s Wrong!: A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear by Jory John and Erin Kraan
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere by Tsedal Neeley
Matrix by Lauren Groff
Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Vietri Project by Nicola DeRobertis-Theye
Scarlet Odyssey by C. T. Rwizi
Delicates (Sheets) by Brenna Thummler
The Two-Faced Queen by Nick Martell
How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope by James Crews
Night Rooms: Essays by Gina Nutt
Wild Sweetness: Recipes Inspired by Nature by Thalia Ho
Red Rock Baby Candy by Shira Spector
Floodpath by Emily B. Martin
Heaven No Hell by Michael DeForge
Spark and the Grand Sleuth: A Novel (League of Ursus) by Robert Repino
The Fall of Koli (The Rampart Trilogy Book 3) by M. R. Carey
Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old by Andrew Steele
How to Be Animal: A New History of What It Means to Be Human by Melanie Challenger
The Vines by Shelley Nolden
On Time and Water by Andri Snær Magnason, Lytton Smith (Translator)
Francis Bacon: Revelations by Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan
Girls with Rebel Souls by Suzanne Young
Danger in Numbers by Heather Graham
Call It Horses by Jessie van Eerden
You’ll Thank Me for This: A Novel by Nina Siegal
Dostoevsky in Love: An Intimate Life by Alex Christofi
Every Vow You Break: A Novel by Peter Swanson
The Consequences of Fear: A Novel by Jacqueline Winspear
Kids on the March: 15 Stories of Speaking Out, Protesting, and Fighting for Justice by Michael Long
The Other Emily by Dean Koontz
Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World by Kimberly Nicholas PhD
Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said by Timothy Brennan
Why Labelle Matters by Adele Bertei
Slonim Woods 9: A Memoir by Daniel Barban Levin
Creative Types: and Other Stories by Tom Bissell
The Art of Losing: A Novel by Alice Zeniter, Frank Wynne (translator)
Horizontal Vertigo: A City Called Mexico by Juan Villoro, Alfred MacAdam (translator)
Mister Toebones: Poems by Brooks Haxton
Flamefall by Rosaria Munda
Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction by Kate Masur
The Nation of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, Gregory Conti (translator)
The Theft of Sunlight (Dauntless Path #2) by Intisar Khanani
The Secret Recipe for Moving On by Karen Bischer
The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Cleopatra: The Queen Who Challenged Rome and Conquered Eternity by Alberto Angela, Katherine Gregor (translator)
Fierce Poise: Helen Frankenthaler and 1950s New York by Alexander Nemerov
The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans–and How We Can Fix It by Dorothy A. Brown
Farthest South & Other Stories by Ethan Rutherford
Raft of Stars: A Novel by Andrew J. Graff
Meet Me in Paradise by Libby Hubscher
Bruised by Tanya Boteju
My Friend Natalia: A Novel by Laura Lindstedt, David Hackston (translator)
Karolina and the Torn Curtain by Maryla Szymiczkowa, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)
A Million Reasons Why by Jessica Strawser
A Question Mark Is Half a Heart by Sofia Lundberg
Half Life: A Novel by Jillian Cantor
Seasons of Terror by Richard Chizmar
The Many Mysteries of the Finkel Family by Sarah Kapit
Red Widow by Alma Katsu
The Willow Wren: A Novel by Philipp Schott
The Follower by Kate Doughty
Your Heart, My Sky: Love in a Time of Hunger by Margarita Engle
Across the Pond by Joy McCullough
Eternal by Lisa Scottoline
Missing Witches: Recovering True Histories of Feminist Magic by Risa Dickens, Amy Torok
The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle by Rob Kenner
Red Island House by Andrea Lee
The Foreign Girls by Sergio Olguín, Miranda France (translator)
A Light in the Dark: A History of Movie Directors by David Thomson
Renegade Flight by Andrea Tang
White Space: Essays on Culture, Race, & Writing (Juniper Prize for Creative Nonfiction) by Jennifer De Leon