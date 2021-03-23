New Releases and More for March 23, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Lost in the Never Woods, Ladies of the Secret Circus, Mixed Plate, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Ladies of the Secret Circus by Constance Sayers

Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas

There’s No Such Thing as an Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo by Jo Koy

When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

Please Come Off-Book (Button Poetry) by Kevin Kantor

Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham

Something’s Wrong!: A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear by Jory John and Erin Kraan

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere by Tsedal Neeley

Matrix by Lauren Groff

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Vietri Project by Nicola DeRobertis-Theye

Scarlet Odyssey by C. T. Rwizi

Delicates (Sheets) by Brenna Thummler

The Two-Faced Queen by Nick Martell

How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope by James Crews

Night Rooms: Essays by Gina Nutt

Wild Sweetness: Recipes Inspired by Nature by Thalia Ho

Red Rock Baby Candy by Shira Spector

Floodpath by Emily B. Martin

Heaven No Hell by Michael DeForge

Spark and the Grand Sleuth: A Novel (League of Ursus) by Robert Repino

The Fall of Koli (The Rampart Trilogy Book 3) by M. R. Carey

Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old by Andrew Steele

How to Be Animal: A New History of What It Means to Be Human by Melanie Challenger

The Vines by Shelley Nolden

On Time and Water by Andri Snær Magnason, Lytton Smith (Translator)

Francis Bacon: Revelations by Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan

Girls with Rebel Souls by Suzanne Young

Danger in Numbers by Heather Graham

Call It Horses by Jessie van Eerden

You’ll Thank Me for This: A Novel by Nina Siegal

Dostoevsky in Love: An Intimate Life by Alex Christofi

Every Vow You Break: A Novel by Peter Swanson

The Consequences of Fear: A Novel by Jacqueline Winspear

Kids on the March: 15 Stories of Speaking Out, Protesting, and Fighting for Justice by Michael Long

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz

Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World by Kimberly Nicholas PhD

Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said by Timothy Brennan

Why Labelle Matters by Adele Bertei

Slonim Woods 9: A Memoir by Daniel Barban Levin

Creative Types: and Other Stories by Tom Bissell

The Art of Losing: A Novel by Alice Zeniter, Frank Wynne (translator)

Horizontal Vertigo: A City Called Mexico by Juan Villoro, Alfred MacAdam (translator)

Mister Toebones: Poems by Brooks Haxton

Flamefall by Rosaria Munda

Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction by Kate Masur

The Nation of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, Gregory Conti (translator)

The Theft of Sunlight (Dauntless Path #2) by Intisar Khanani

The Secret Recipe for Moving On by Karen Bischer

The Unbroken by C. L. Clark

Cleopatra: The Queen Who Challenged Rome and Conquered Eternity by Alberto Angela, Katherine Gregor (translator)

Fierce Poise: Helen Frankenthaler and 1950s New York by Alexander Nemerov

The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans–and How We Can Fix It by Dorothy A. Brown

Farthest South & Other Stories by Ethan Rutherford

Raft of Stars: A Novel by Andrew J. Graff

Meet Me in Paradise by Libby Hubscher

Bruised by Tanya Boteju

My Friend Natalia: A Novel by Laura Lindstedt, David Hackston (translator)

Karolina and the Torn Curtain by Maryla Szymiczkowa, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)

A Million Reasons Why by Jessica Strawser

A Question Mark Is Half a Heart by Sofia Lundberg

Half Life: A Novel by Jillian Cantor

Seasons of Terror by Richard Chizmar

The Many Mysteries of the Finkel Family by Sarah Kapit

Red Widow by Alma Katsu

The Willow Wren: A Novel by Philipp Schott

The Follower by Kate Doughty

Your Heart, My Sky: Love in a Time of Hunger by Margarita Engle

Across the Pond by Joy McCullough

Eternal by Lisa Scottoline

Missing Witches: Recovering True Histories of Feminist Magic by Risa Dickens, Amy Torok

The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle by Rob Kenner

Red Island House by Andrea Lee

The Foreign Girls by Sergio Olguín, Miranda France (translator)

A Light in the Dark: A History of Movie Directors by David Thomson

Renegade Flight by Andrea Tang

White Space: Essays on Culture, Race, & Writing (Juniper Prize for Creative Nonfiction) by Jennifer De Leon