New Releases and More for March 21, 2023

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss While You Were Dreaming, Flux, Beyond That, the Sea, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash

While You Were Dreaming by Alisha Rai

Quests Aside Vol. 1: Adventurers Anonymous by Brian Schirmer, Elena Gogou, Rebecca Nalty, Andworld Design

Bea Wolf by Zach Weinersmith and Boulet

Belle of the Ball by Mari Costa

Flux by Jinwoo Chong

Three Drops of Blood by Gretchen McNeil

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

The Witch and the Vampire by Francesca Flores

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Post-traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson

The Stowaway by James S. Murray, Darren Wearmouth

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by Maria Gainza, Thomas Bunstead (translator)

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis

Hide: The Graphic Novel by Kiersten White, adapted by Scott Peterson, Veronica and Andy Fish (illustrators)

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Trash by Sylvia Aguilar-Zéleny, J.D. Pluecker (translator)

Satellite Boy: The International Manhunt for a Master Thief That Launched the Modern Communication Age by Andrew Amelinckx

The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud

Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry

Earth’s the Right Place for Love by Elizabeth Berg

Infamous by Lex Croucher

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond

Stella Díaz Leaps to the Future by Angela Dominguez

A Broken People’s Playlist: Stories (from Songs) by Chimeka Garricks

Dear Mothman by Robin Gow

The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Invention from Cathedrals to Soda Cans by Bill Hammack

Ten Planets: Stories by Yuri Herrera, Lisa Dillman (translator)

Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State by Kerry Howley

Zara’s Rules for Living Your Best Life by Hena Khan

Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship that Saved Yosemite by Dean King

Thrillville, USA: Stories by Taylor Koekkoek

American Mermaid by Julia Langbein

The Donut Legion by Joe R. Lansdale

Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross

Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia

The Nursery by Szilvia Molnar

Muckross Abbey and Other Stories by Sabina Murray

The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix

A Flaw in the Design by Nathan Oates

The Lies of the Ajungo by Moses Ose Utomi

The Raven Thief: A Secret Staircase Mystery by Gigi Pandian

The Shoemaker’s Magician (Chicago Saga, 2) by Cynthia Pelayo

Wandering Souls by Cecile Pin

Trace Evidence: Poems by Charif Shanahan

The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War by Jeff Sharlet

Commitment by Mona Simpson

Home by Cailean Steed

The Only Game in Town by Lacie Waldon

Strangers in the Night: A Novel of Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner by Heather Webb

The Fake by Zoe Whittall

How Data Happened: A History from the Age of Reason to the Age of Algorithms by Chris Wiggins, Matthew L. Jones

Two Wars and a Wedding by Lauren Willig

The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear

Y/N by Esther Yi