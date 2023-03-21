New Releases and More for March 21, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss While You Were Dreaming, Flux, Beyond That, the Sea, and more great books.
Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash
While You Were Dreaming by Alisha Rai
Quests Aside Vol. 1: Adventurers Anonymous by Brian Schirmer, Elena Gogou, Rebecca Nalty, Andworld Design
Bea Wolf by Zach Weinersmith and Boulet
Belle of the Ball by Mari Costa
Flux by Jinwoo Chong
Three Drops of Blood by Gretchen McNeil
Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
The Witch and the Vampire by Francesca Flores
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Post-traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson
The Stowaway by James S. Murray, Darren Wearmouth
Portrait of an Unknown Lady by Maria Gainza, Thomas Bunstead (translator)
Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis
Hide: The Graphic Novel by Kiersten White, adapted by Scott Peterson, Veronica and Andy Fish (illustrators)
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Trash by Sylvia Aguilar-Zéleny, J.D. Pluecker (translator)
Satellite Boy: The International Manhunt for a Master Thief That Launched the Modern Communication Age by Andrew Amelinckx
The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud
Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry
Earth’s the Right Place for Love by Elizabeth Berg
Infamous by Lex Croucher
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
Stella Díaz Leaps to the Future by Angela Dominguez
A Broken People’s Playlist: Stories (from Songs) by Chimeka Garricks
Dear Mothman by Robin Gow
The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Invention from Cathedrals to Soda Cans by Bill Hammack
Ten Planets: Stories by Yuri Herrera, Lisa Dillman (translator)
Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State by Kerry Howley
Zara’s Rules for Living Your Best Life by Hena Khan
Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship that Saved Yosemite by Dean King
Thrillville, USA: Stories by Taylor Koekkoek
American Mermaid by Julia Langbein
The Donut Legion by Joe R. Lansdale
Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross
Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia
The Nursery by Szilvia Molnar
Muckross Abbey and Other Stories by Sabina Murray
The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix
A Flaw in the Design by Nathan Oates
The Lies of the Ajungo by Moses Ose Utomi
The Raven Thief: A Secret Staircase Mystery by Gigi Pandian
The Shoemaker’s Magician (Chicago Saga, 2) by Cynthia Pelayo
Wandering Souls by Cecile Pin
Trace Evidence: Poems by Charif Shanahan
The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War by Jeff Sharlet
Commitment by Mona Simpson
Home by Cailean Steed
The Only Game in Town by Lacie Waldon
Strangers in the Night: A Novel of Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner by Heather Webb
The Fake by Zoe Whittall
How Data Happened: A History from the Age of Reason to the Age of Algorithms by Chris Wiggins, Matthew L. Jones
Two Wars and a Wedding by Lauren Willig
The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear
Y/N by Esther Yi