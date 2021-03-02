New Releases and More for March 2, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss In the Quick, Infinity Reaper, Infinite Country, and more great books.

Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

I Think I Love You by Auriane Desombre

Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi

Follow Your Arrow by Jessica Verdi

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews

What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster

Infinite Country by Patricia Engel

Infinity Reaper (Infinity Cycle) by Adam Silvera

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Space Battle Lunchtime Vol 3 by Natalie Riess

The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science by Erika Engelhaupt

The Kitchen without Borders: Recipes and Stories from Refugee and Immigrant Chefs by The Eat Offbeat Chefs, Siobhan Wallace Penny De Los Santos (Photographer)

The Lowering Days by Gregory Brown

The Speed of Light by Elissa Grossell Dickey

Rice (Savor the South Cookbooks) by Michael W. Twitty

The Snatch Racket: The Kidnapping Epidemic That Terrorized 1930s America by Carolyn Cox

Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir by Hari Ziyad

Catalogue Baby: A Memoir of (In)fertility by Myriam Steinberg, Christache

Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding by Larry Olmsted

Vera by Carol Edgarian

The Queen’s Secret by Melissa de la Cruz

The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir by Sherry Turkle

Abundance by Jakob Guanzon

Too Small by Tola Atinuke, Onyinye Iwu

But You’re Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood by Kayleen Schaefer

Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again: Women and Desire in the Age of Consent by Katherine Angel

One Step to You by Federico Moccia, Antony Shugaar (translator)

Mirror Lake by Andrée A. Michaud, J. C. Sutcliffe (translator)

Laxmi’s Mooch by Shelly Anand and Nabi H. Ali

A Window to Heaven: The Daring First Ascent of Denali: America’s Wildest Peak by Patrick Dean

Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria’s Missing Schoolgirls by Joe Parkinson, Drew Hinshaw

The Memory Thief: Thirteen Witches by Jodi Lynn Anderson

An Unexpected Peril (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery ) by Deanna Raybourn

Spilt Milk by Courtney Zoffness

Men Who Hate Women: From Incels to Pickup Artists: The Truth about Extreme Misogyny and How it Affects Us All by Laura Bates

Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine by Olivia Campbell

Winterborne Home for Mayhem and Mystery by Ally Carter

Decoding “Despacito”: An Oral History of Latin Music by Leila Cobo

Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am by Julia Cooke

frank: sonnets by Diane Seuss

The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer by Liza Rodman, Jennifer Jordan

The Bright and the Pale by Jessica Rubinkowski

Bridge of Souls (City of Ghosts #3) by Victoria Schwab

The Life of the Mind by Christine Smallwood

AMORALMAN: A True Story and Other Lies by Derek DelGaudio

We Are Bellingcat: Global Crime, Online Sleuths, and the Bold Future of News by Eliot Higgins

Covet (Crave 3) by Tracy Wolff

Later by Stephen King

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Home is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo

Machinehood by S.B. Divya

The Girl Explorers: The Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew, and Fought Their Way Around the World by Jayne Zanglein

The Scapegoat by Sara Davis

A History of Scars: A Memoir by Laura Lee

The Salt in Our Blood by Ava Morgyn

Flight: A Novel of a Daring Escape During World War II by Vanessa Harbour

A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me―and You by Leslie Lehr

Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape, and Home by Alexander Wolff

The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

Every Last Fear by Alex Finlay

Float Plan by Trish Doller

Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft

The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free by Paulina Bren

Foregone by Russell Banks

Justine by Forsyth Harmon

The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Band of Sisters by Lauren Willig

Oslo, Maine by Marcia Butler

The Stolen Kingdom by Jillian Boehme

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi

More Than You Can Handle: A Rare Disease, A Family in Crisis, and the Cutting-Edge Medicine That Cured the Incurable by Miguel Sancho

The Castle School (for Troubled Girls) by Alyssa Sheinmel

Antonio by Beatriz Bracher, Adam Morris (translator)

The High-Rise Diver by Julia von Lucadou, Sharmila Cohen (translator)

The Northern Reach by W.S. Winslow

You’re Leaving When?: Adventures in Downward Mobility by Annabelle Gurwitch

Brother, Sister, Mother, Explorer by Jamie Figueroa

A Desolation Called Peace (Teixcalaan Book 2) by Arkady Martine

Forget Me Not by Alexandra Oliva

Once Upon a Quinceañera by Monica Gomez-Hira

The Conductors by Nicole Glover

Dead Space by Kali Wallace

Lightseekers by Femi Kayode

The Restoration of Celia Fairchild by Marie Bostwick

Feelings: A Story in Seasons by Manjit Thapp

A Game of Cones (An Ice Cream Parlor Mystery) by Abby Collette

Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi

Good Eggs by Rebecca Hardiman

The Soul of a Woman by Isabel Allende

Burning Girls and Other Stories by Veronica Schanoes

We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker

The Postscript Murders by Elly Griffiths