Episode 300
New Releases and More for March 2, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss In the Quick, Infinity Reaper, Infinite Country, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
In the Quick by Kate Hope Day
I Think I Love You by Auriane Desombre
Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
Follow Your Arrow by Jessica Verdi
Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
Infinite Country by Patricia Engel
Infinity Reaper (Infinity Cycle) by Adam Silvera
The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Space Battle Lunchtime Vol 3 by Natalie Riess
The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science by Erika Engelhaupt
The Kitchen without Borders: Recipes and Stories from Refugee and Immigrant Chefs by The Eat Offbeat Chefs, Siobhan Wallace Penny De Los Santos (Photographer)
The Lowering Days by Gregory Brown
The Speed of Light by Elissa Grossell Dickey
Rice (Savor the South Cookbooks) by Michael W. Twitty
The Snatch Racket: The Kidnapping Epidemic That Terrorized 1930s America by Carolyn Cox
Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir by Hari Ziyad
Catalogue Baby: A Memoir of (In)fertility by Myriam Steinberg, Christache
Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding by Larry Olmsted
Vera by Carol Edgarian
The Queen’s Secret by Melissa de la Cruz
The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir by Sherry Turkle
Abundance by Jakob Guanzon
Too Small by Tola Atinuke, Onyinye Iwu
But You’re Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood by Kayleen Schaefer
Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again: Women and Desire in the Age of Consent by Katherine Angel
One Step to You by Federico Moccia, Antony Shugaar (translator)
Mirror Lake by Andrée A. Michaud, J. C. Sutcliffe (translator)
Laxmi’s Mooch by Shelly Anand and Nabi H. Ali
A Window to Heaven: The Daring First Ascent of Denali: America’s Wildest Peak by Patrick Dean
Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria’s Missing Schoolgirls by Joe Parkinson, Drew Hinshaw
The Memory Thief: Thirteen Witches by Jodi Lynn Anderson
An Unexpected Peril (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery ) by Deanna Raybourn
Spilt Milk by Courtney Zoffness
Men Who Hate Women: From Incels to Pickup Artists: The Truth about Extreme Misogyny and How it Affects Us All by Laura Bates
Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine by Olivia Campbell
Winterborne Home for Mayhem and Mystery by Ally Carter
Decoding “Despacito”: An Oral History of Latin Music by Leila Cobo
Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am by Julia Cooke
frank: sonnets by Diane Seuss
The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer by Liza Rodman, Jennifer Jordan
The Bright and the Pale by Jessica Rubinkowski
Bridge of Souls (City of Ghosts #3) by Victoria Schwab
The Life of the Mind by Christine Smallwood
AMORALMAN: A True Story and Other Lies by Derek DelGaudio
We Are Bellingcat: Global Crime, Online Sleuths, and the Bold Future of News by Eliot Higgins
Covet (Crave 3) by Tracy Wolff
Later by Stephen King
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Home is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo
Machinehood by S.B. Divya
The Girl Explorers: The Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew, and Fought Their Way Around the World by Jayne Zanglein
The Scapegoat by Sara Davis
A History of Scars: A Memoir by Laura Lee
The Salt in Our Blood by Ava Morgyn
Flight: A Novel of a Daring Escape During World War II by Vanessa Harbour
A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me―and You by Leslie Lehr
Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape, and Home by Alexander Wolff
The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
Every Last Fear by Alex Finlay
Float Plan by Trish Doller
Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft
The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free by Paulina Bren
Foregone by Russell Banks
Justine by Forsyth Harmon
The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Band of Sisters by Lauren Willig
Oslo, Maine by Marcia Butler
The Stolen Kingdom by Jillian Boehme
Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi
More Than You Can Handle: A Rare Disease, A Family in Crisis, and the Cutting-Edge Medicine That Cured the Incurable by Miguel Sancho
The Castle School (for Troubled Girls) by Alyssa Sheinmel
Antonio by Beatriz Bracher, Adam Morris (translator)
The High-Rise Diver by Julia von Lucadou, Sharmila Cohen (translator)
The Northern Reach by W.S. Winslow
You’re Leaving When?: Adventures in Downward Mobility by Annabelle Gurwitch
Brother, Sister, Mother, Explorer by Jamie Figueroa
A Desolation Called Peace (Teixcalaan Book 2) by Arkady Martine
Forget Me Not by Alexandra Oliva
Once Upon a Quinceañera by Monica Gomez-Hira
The Conductors by Nicole Glover
Dead Space by Kali Wallace
Lightseekers by Femi Kayode
The Restoration of Celia Fairchild by Marie Bostwick
Feelings: A Story in Seasons by Manjit Thapp
A Game of Cones (An Ice Cream Parlor Mystery) by Abby Collette
Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi
Good Eggs by Rebecca Hardiman
The Soul of a Woman by Isabel Allende
Burning Girls and Other Stories by Veronica Schanoes
We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
The Postscript Murders by Elly Griffiths