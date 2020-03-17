New Releases and More for March 17, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The House in the Cerulean Sea, Dragon Hoops, The Mountains Sing, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann
Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
Mrs. Mohr Goes Missing by Maryla Szymiczkowa, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)
Beheld by TaraShea Nesbit
Stand Up, Yumi Chung! by Jessica Kim
Umma’s Table by Yeon-sik Hong, Janet Hong (translator)
The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore
Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park by Andy Mulvihill and Jake Rossen
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Red Lotus: A Novel by Chris Bohjalian
Why Writing Matters by Nicholas Delbanco
My Shadow Is My Skin: Voices from the Iranian Diaspora by Katherine Whitney (Editor), Leila Emery (Editor)
A Certain Clarity: Selected Poems by Lawrence Joseph
Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them by Adrienne Raphel
All My Friends Are Ghosts by S.M. Vidaurri, Hannah Krieger
Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA by Neil Shubin
Future Minds: The Rise of Intelligence, from the Big Bang to the End of the Universe by Richard Yonck
Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera, Elle Power
ApocalyptiGirl: An Aria for the End Times by Andrew MacLean
Are Snakes Necessary? by Brian De Palma and Susan Lehman
The Lady’s Handbook for Her Mysterious Illness: A Memoir by Sarah Ramey
Ride the Devil’s Herd: Wyatt Earp’s Epic Battle Against the West’s Biggest Outlaw Gang by John Boessenecker
Don’t You Know I Love You by Laura Bogart
The Woman in the Mirror: A Novel by Rebecca James
How to Be an Artist by Jerry Saltz
When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife by Meena Kandasamy
Stay: threads, conversations, collaborations by Nick Flynn
break your glass slippers (you are your own fairy tale) by Amanda Lovelace
Sparrow by Mary Cecilia Jackson
Cowboy by Rikke Villadsen
Dressed: A Philosophy of Clothes by Shahidha Bari
All the Pretty Things by Emily Arsenault
The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben
The Breach by M.T. Hill
Suncatcher: A Novel by Romesh Gunesekera
Child of Light: A Biography of Robert Stone by Madison Smartt Bell
Sutherland Springs: God, Guns, and Hope in a Texas Town by Joe Holley
Later: My Life at the Edge of the World by Paul Lisicky
The Shape of Family: A Novel by Shilpi Somaya Gowda
Broken Glass: Mies van der Rohe, Edith Farnsworth, and the Fight Over a Modernist Masterpiece by Alex Beam
Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story by Bess Kalb
Crush the King (A Crown of Shards Novel Book 3) by Jennifer Estep
Pride of Eden by Taylor Brown
All Your Twisted Secrets by Diana Urban
88 Names: A Novel by Matt Ruff
Frozen Beauty by Lexa Hillyer
That Hair by Djaimilia Pereira de Almeida, Eric M B Becker (translator)
My Meteorite: Or, Without the Random There Can Be No New Thing by Harry Dodge
Last Couple Standing: A Novel by Matthew Norman
The Electric Heir (Feverwake) by Victoria Lee
Hearts of Oak by Eddie Robson
Free Thinker: Sex, Suffrage, and the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener by Kimberly A. Hamlin
Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel
The Eighth Girl: A Novel by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung
Whiteout Conditions by Tariq Shah
Little Wonders: A Novel by Kate Rorick
After Me Comes the Flood: A Novel by Sarah Perry
Girls with Razor Hearts by Suzanne Young
A Radically Practical Guide to Conscious Eating: Making Food Choices That Are Good for You, Others, and the Planet by Sophie Egan
Super Adjacent by Crystal Cestari
How to Be Fine: What We Learned from Living by the Rules of 50 Self-Help Books by Jolenta Greenberg, Kristen Meinzer
The Dream Universe: How Fundamental Physics Lost Its Way by David Lindley
Charles Darwin’s Barnacle and David Bowie’s Spider: How Scientific Names Celebrate Adventurers, Heroes, and Even a Few Scoundrels by Stephen B. Heard, illus. by Emily S. Damstra
Let the People Pick the President The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College by Jesse Wegman
A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs
Losing Earth: A Recent History by Nathaniel Rich
The Runaways by Fatima Bhutto
Take it Back by Kia Abdullah
Compact Disc (Object Lessons) by Robert Barry
Bird (Object Lessons) by Erik Anderson
Ocean (Object Lessons) by Steve Mentz
Cell Tower (Object Lessons) by Steven E. Jones