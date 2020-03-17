New Releases and More for March 17, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The House in the Cerulean Sea, Dragon Hoops, The Mountains Sing, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

Mrs. Mohr Goes Missing by Maryla Szymiczkowa, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translator)

Beheld by TaraShea Nesbit

Stand Up, Yumi Chung! by Jessica Kim

Umma’s Table by Yeon-sik Hong, Janet Hong (translator)

The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore

Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park by Andy Mulvihill and Jake Rossen

