New Releases and More for March 14, 2023

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Dog of the North, A Tempest at Sea, Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Dog of the North by Elizabeth McKenzie

A Tempest at Sea by Sherry Thomas

The Book That No One Wanted to Read by Richard Ayoade and Tor Freeman

Piñata by Leopoldo Gout

Bitter Medicine by Mia Tsai

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Take What You Need by Idra Novey

The Dance Tree by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel

The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra

One-Shot Harry by Gary Phillips

Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt by Phoebe Zerwick

The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller

Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse

Good Intentions by Kasim Ali

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

City on Fire by Don Winslow

Nothing but the Rain by Naomi Salman

Not That Kind of Ever After by Luci Adams

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Weyward by Emilia Hart

My Dear Henry by Kalynn Bayron

Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

A Is for Alibi by Sue Grafton

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

A Likely Story by Leigh McMullan Abramson

Island City by Laura Adamczyk

The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z by Tamar Adler

Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom by Dolly Alderton

We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian

Antimatter Blues: A Mickey7 Novel by Edward Ashton

The Lost Americans by Christopher Bollen

What Looks Like Bravery: An Epic Journey Through Loss to Love by Laurel Braitman

Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller by Oliver Darkshire

On Christopher Street: Life, Sex, and Death after Stonewall by Michael Denneny

The Sister Split by Auriane Desombre

Love and Other Scams by Philip Ellis

The Fun Widow’s Book Tour by Zoe Fishman

Turtles of the Midnight Moon by María José Fitzgerald

Red Queen by Juan Gómez-Jurado

The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery by Adam Gopnik

Still Life with Bones by Alexa Hagerty

The Flames by Sophie Haydock

Our Best Intentions by Vibhuti Jain

Red London (Red Widow) by Alma Katsu

The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom by Chrissy King

Heart Sutra by Yan Lianke, Carlos Rojas (translator)

The Last Russian Doll by Kristen Loesch

Dispatches from Puerto Nowhere: An American Story of Assimilation and Erasure by Robert Lopez

I Will Find You Again by Sarah Lyu

The Memory Eater by Rebecca Mahoney

Feed Them Silence by Lee Mandelo

Happily: A Personal History-with Fairy Tales by Sabrina Orah Mark

Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis

Walking Practice by Dolki Min, Victoria Caudle (translator)

Brother & Sister Enter the Forest by Richard Mirabella

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

God Themselves by Jae Nichelle

The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine by Ricardo Nuila

Dust Child by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

Künstlers in Paradise by Cathleen Schine

The Renaissance of Gwen Hathaway by Ashley Schumacher

Damsel by Evelyn Skye

He Said He Would Be Late by Justine Sullivan

Hoops by Matt Tavares

The Schoolhouse by Sophie Ward