New Releases and More for March 14, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Dog of the North, A Tempest at Sea, Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Dog of the North by Elizabeth McKenzie
A Tempest at Sea by Sherry Thomas
The Book That No One Wanted to Read by Richard Ayoade and Tor Freeman
Piñata by Leopoldo Gout
Bitter Medicine by Mia Tsai
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Take What You Need by Idra Novey
The Dance Tree by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel
The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra
One-Shot Harry by Gary Phillips
Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt by Phoebe Zerwick
The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller
Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse
Good Intentions by Kasim Ali
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
City on Fire by Don Winslow
Nothing but the Rain by Naomi Salman
Not That Kind of Ever After by Luci Adams
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Weyward by Emilia Hart
My Dear Henry by Kalynn Bayron
Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury
Starter Villain by John Scalzi
A Is for Alibi by Sue Grafton
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
A Likely Story by Leigh McMullan Abramson
Island City by Laura Adamczyk
The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z by Tamar Adler
Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom by Dolly Alderton
We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian
Antimatter Blues: A Mickey7 Novel by Edward Ashton
The Lost Americans by Christopher Bollen
What Looks Like Bravery: An Epic Journey Through Loss to Love by Laurel Braitman
Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller by Oliver Darkshire
On Christopher Street: Life, Sex, and Death after Stonewall by Michael Denneny
The Sister Split by Auriane Desombre
Love and Other Scams by Philip Ellis
The Fun Widow’s Book Tour by Zoe Fishman
Turtles of the Midnight Moon by María José Fitzgerald
Red Queen by Juan Gómez-Jurado
The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery by Adam Gopnik
Still Life with Bones by Alexa Hagerty
The Flames by Sophie Haydock
Our Best Intentions by Vibhuti Jain
Red London (Red Widow) by Alma Katsu
The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom by Chrissy King
Heart Sutra by Yan Lianke, Carlos Rojas (translator)
The Last Russian Doll by Kristen Loesch
Dispatches from Puerto Nowhere: An American Story of Assimilation and Erasure by Robert Lopez
I Will Find You Again by Sarah Lyu
The Memory Eater by Rebecca Mahoney
Feed Them Silence by Lee Mandelo
Happily: A Personal History-with Fairy Tales by Sabrina Orah Mark
Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis
Walking Practice by Dolki Min, Victoria Caudle (translator)
Brother & Sister Enter the Forest by Richard Mirabella
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
God Themselves by Jae Nichelle
The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine by Ricardo Nuila
Dust Child by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai
Künstlers in Paradise by Cathleen Schine
The Renaissance of Gwen Hathaway by Ashley Schumacher
Damsel by Evelyn Skye
He Said He Would Be Late by Justine Sullivan
Hoops by Matt Tavares
The Schoolhouse by Sophie Ward