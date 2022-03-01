New Releases and More for March 1, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Gallant, Loveless, A Thousand Steps into Night, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Loveless by Alice Oseman
This Golden State by Marit Weisenberg
Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin
A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee
Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough
Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place by Neema Avashia
Chef’s Kiss by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine (Illustrator), Hank Jones (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather
Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Black Market: An Insider’s Journey into the High-Stakes World of College Basketball by Merl Code
The Tobacco Wives by Adele Myers
Girl In Ice by Erica Ferencik
The Republic of Violence: The Tormented Rise of Abolition in Andrew Jackson’s America by J.D. Dickey
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021 by Margaret Atwood
Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head: Poems by Warsan Shire
Run and Hide by Pankaj Mishra
On the Trail of the Jackalope: How a Legend Captured the World’s Imagination and Helped Us Cure Cancer by Michael P. Branch
Aurelia, Aurélia: A Memoir by Kathryn Davis
Let Me Count the Ways: A Memoir by Tomás Q. Morín
Customs: Poems by Solmaz Sharif
Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, Philip Wang
The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness by Meghan O’Rourke
Scattered All Over the Earth by Yoko Tawada, Margaret Mitsutani (translator)
The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley
I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir by Harvey Fierstein
New from Here by Kelly Yang
The Believer: Encounters with the Beginning, the End, and our Place in the Middle by Sarah Krasnostein
Wingbearer by Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian
The Heights by Louise Candlish
Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, a Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier by Susan Jonusas
Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett
The Doloriad by Missouri Williams
Sisters of Night and Fog by Erika Robuck
Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman
The Greatest Invention: A History of the World in Nine Mysterious Scripts by Silvia Ferrara, Todd Portnowitz (translator)
Never Simple: A Memoir by Liz Scheier
Easy Beauty by Chloé Cooper Jones
Travelers Along the Way: A Robin Hood Remix by Aminah Mae Safi
Sundial by Catriona Ward
The Rumor Game by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra
The One True Me and You by Remi K. England
Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction by David George Haskell
The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey
The Fell by Sarah Moss
The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found by Frank Bruni
Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, Brittney Williams, Andrew Weiner