New Releases and More for March 1, 2022

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Gallant, Loveless, A Thousand Steps into Night, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Gallant by V.E. Schwab

Loveless by Alice Oseman

This Golden State by Marit Weisenberg

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin

A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee

Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough

Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place by Neema Avashia

Chef’s Kiss by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine (Illustrator), Hank Jones (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather

Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Black Market: An Insider’s Journey into the High-Stakes World of College Basketball by Merl Code

The Tobacco Wives by Adele Myers

Girl In Ice by Erica Ferencik

The Republic of Violence: The Tormented Rise of Abolition in Andrew Jackson’s America by J.D. Dickey

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021 by Margaret Atwood

Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head: Poems by Warsan Shire

Run and Hide by Pankaj Mishra

On the Trail of the Jackalope: How a Legend Captured the World’s Imagination and Helped Us Cure Cancer by Michael P. Branch

Aurelia, Aurélia: A Memoir by Kathryn Davis

Let Me Count the Ways: A Memoir by Tomás Q. Morín

Customs: Poems by Solmaz Sharif

Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, Philip Wang

The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness by Meghan O’Rourke

Scattered All Over the Earth by Yoko Tawada, Margaret Mitsutani (translator)

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta

Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory by Sarah Polley

I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir by Harvey Fierstein

New from Here by Kelly Yang

The Believer: Encounters with the Beginning, the End, and our Place in the Middle by Sarah Krasnostein

Wingbearer by Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian

The Heights by Louise Candlish

Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, a Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier by Susan Jonusas

Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett

The Doloriad by Missouri Williams

Sisters of Night and Fog by Erika Robuck

Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman

The Greatest Invention: A History of the World in Nine Mysterious Scripts by Silvia Ferrara, Todd Portnowitz (translator)

Never Simple: A Memoir by Liz Scheier

Easy Beauty by Chloé Cooper Jones

Travelers Along the Way: A Robin Hood Remix by Aminah Mae Safi

Sundial by Catriona Ward

The Rumor Game by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra

The One True Me and You by Remi K. England

Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction by David George Haskell

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey

The Fell by Sarah Moss

The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found by Frank Bruni

Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, Brittney Williams, Andrew Weiner