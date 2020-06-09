New Releases and More for June 9, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Pizza Girl, The Boyfriend Project, The Distant Dead, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon

The Distant Dead: A Novel by Heather Young

Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters by Dominique Crenn and Emma Brockes

The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An Intimate Journey Across Our Largest Organ by Monty Lyman

The Secret Women: A Novel by Sheila Williams

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab

White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color by Ruby Hamad

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

The Turnover by Mike Lupica

Sweet Time by Pixin Weng

The Worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien: The Places That Inspired Middle-earth by John Garth

People of the City by Cyprian Ekwensi

Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels by Hannah Ross

You Can’t Do It Alone: A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief and Life After by Maria Quiban Whitesell

For Now by James Richardson

American as Paneer Pie by Supriya Kelkar

You Brought Me The Ocean: An Aqualad Graphic Novel by Alex Sanchez, Julie Maroh (Illustrator)

Red Noise by John P. Murphy

Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America by Stacey Abrams

The Blue Sky: A Novel by Galsan Tschinag, Katharina Rout (translator)

Curse of the Night Witch (Emblem Island #1) by Alex Aster

A Fish Growing Lungs by Alysia Sawchyn

The Multifarious Mr. Banks: From Botany Bay to Kew, The Natural Historian Who Shaped the World by Toby Musgrave

Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World by Chris Wallace

Catalyst by Sarah Beth Durst

I Belong to Vienna: A Jewish Family’s Story of Exile and Return by Anna Goldenberg, Alta L. Price (Translator)

Seven Clues to Home by Gae Polisner, Nora Raleigh Baskin

Stranger in the Lake: A Novel by Kimberly Belle

Awestruck: How Embracing Wonder Can Make You Happier, Healthier, and More Connected by Jonah Paquette

Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers by Doug J. Swanson

The Lost Diary of Venice: A Novel by Margaux DeRoux

Rage Against the Minivan: Learning to Parent Without Perfection by Kristen Howerton

The Unicorn Handbook : A Spellbinding Collection of Literature, Lore, Art, Recipes, and Projects by Carolyn Turgeon

Doodleville by Chad Sell

Perfect Happiness: A Novel by Kristyn Kusek Lewis

Dance Away with Me: A Novel by Susan Elizabeth Phillips

Honey and Venom: Confessions of an Urban Beekeeper by Andrew Coté

The Daughters of Erietown: A Novel by Connie Schultz

Out of My Skull: The Psychology of Boredom by James Danckert, John D. Eastwood

Brother Robert: Growing Up with Robert Johnson by Annye C. Anderson, Preston Lauterback

The Marchenoir Library by A. Degen

Ghost Road: Beyond the Driverless Car by Anthony M. Townsend

All the Way to the Tigers: A Memoir by Mary Morris

Steam by Drew Ford, Duane Leslie (Illustrator), Eva De La Cruz (Illustrator)

The Clearing: Poems by Allison Adair

Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

Otto Tattercoat and the Forest of Lost Things by Matilda Woods

Five Things About Ava Andrews by Margaret Dilloway

Outside the Lines by Ameera Patel

Safe by S. K. Barnett

All the Things We Never Knew by Liara Tamani

Swan Song: An Odyssey by Lisa Alther

The Garden of Monsters by Lorenza Pieri, Liesl Schillinger (translator)

Belladonna by Anbara Salam

The Sight of You by Holly Miller

Sweet, Savory, Spicy: Exciting Street Market Food from Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and More by Sarah Tiong

The House of Whispers by Laura Purcell

Glitch by Laura Martin

The Marriage Game by Sara Desai

Followers by Raziel Reid

The End of Me by Alfred Hayes

Broken People by Sam Lansky

Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams

Mezzanine: Poems by Zoe Hitzig

Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road by Matthew B Crawford

Echo on the Bay by Masatsugu Ono, Angus Turvill (Translator)

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth

Neon Girls: A Stripper’s Education in Protest and Power by Jennifer Worley

Miss Cecily’s Recipes for Exceptional Ladies: A Novel by Vicky Zimmerman

Code Name Madeleine: A Sufi Spy in Nazi-Occupied Paris by Arthur J. Magida

Alaric the Goth: An Outsider’s History of the Fall of Rome by Douglas Boin

Daddy’s Girls: A Novel by Danielle Steel

You Can’t Catch Me by Catherine McKenzie

Half Life by Lillian Clark

How To Understand E =mc(2) (Little Ways to Live a Big Life) by Christophe Galfard

The Ghosts of Sherwood by Carrie Vaughn

The Bitter and Sweet of Cherry Season by Molly Fader

Seeing the Body: Poems by Rachel Eliza Griffiths

Crush and Color: Keanu Reeves: Colorful Fantasies with a Mysterious Hero by Maurizio Campidelli

Performing Jane: A Cultural History of Jane Austen Fandom by Sarah Glosson