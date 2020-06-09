Episode 263
New Releases and More for June 9, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Pizza Girl, The Boyfriend Project, The Distant Dead, and more great books.
This episode was sponsored by TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift; Grand Central Publishing and The Persuasion by Iris Johansen; and Little, Brown and Company and Fair Warning by Michael Connelly.
Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier
The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon
The Distant Dead: A Novel by Heather Young
Rebel Chef: In Search of What Matters by Dominique Crenn and Emma Brockes
The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An Intimate Journey Across Our Largest Organ by Monty Lyman
The Secret Women: A Novel by Sheila Williams
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab
White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color by Ruby Hamad
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat
The Turnover by Mike Lupica
Sweet Time by Pixin Weng
The Worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien: The Places That Inspired Middle-earth by John Garth
People of the City by Cyprian Ekwensi
Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels by Hannah Ross
You Can’t Do It Alone: A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief and Life After by Maria Quiban Whitesell
For Now by James Richardson
American as Paneer Pie by Supriya Kelkar
You Brought Me The Ocean: An Aqualad Graphic Novel by Alex Sanchez, Julie Maroh (Illustrator)
Red Noise by John P. Murphy
Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America by Stacey Abrams
The Blue Sky: A Novel by Galsan Tschinag, Katharina Rout (translator)
Curse of the Night Witch (Emblem Island #1) by Alex Aster
A Fish Growing Lungs by Alysia Sawchyn
The Multifarious Mr. Banks: From Botany Bay to Kew, The Natural Historian Who Shaped the World by Toby Musgrave
Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World by Chris Wallace
Catalyst by Sarah Beth Durst
I Belong to Vienna: A Jewish Family’s Story of Exile and Return by Anna Goldenberg, Alta L. Price (Translator)
Seven Clues to Home by Gae Polisner, Nora Raleigh Baskin
Stranger in the Lake: A Novel by Kimberly Belle
Awestruck: How Embracing Wonder Can Make You Happier, Healthier, and More Connected by Jonah Paquette
Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers by Doug J. Swanson
The Lost Diary of Venice: A Novel by Margaux DeRoux
Rage Against the Minivan: Learning to Parent Without Perfection by Kristen Howerton
The Unicorn Handbook : A Spellbinding Collection of Literature, Lore, Art, Recipes, and Projects by Carolyn Turgeon
Doodleville by Chad Sell
Perfect Happiness: A Novel by Kristyn Kusek Lewis
Dance Away with Me: A Novel by Susan Elizabeth Phillips
Honey and Venom: Confessions of an Urban Beekeeper by Andrew Coté
The Daughters of Erietown: A Novel by Connie Schultz
Out of My Skull: The Psychology of Boredom by James Danckert, John D. Eastwood
Brother Robert: Growing Up with Robert Johnson by Annye C. Anderson, Preston Lauterback
The Marchenoir Library by A. Degen
Ghost Road: Beyond the Driverless Car by Anthony M. Townsend
All the Way to the Tigers: A Memoir by Mary Morris
Steam by Drew Ford, Duane Leslie (Illustrator), Eva De La Cruz (Illustrator)
The Clearing: Poems by Allison Adair
Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho
Otto Tattercoat and the Forest of Lost Things by Matilda Woods
Five Things About Ava Andrews by Margaret Dilloway
Outside the Lines by Ameera Patel
Safe by S. K. Barnett
All the Things We Never Knew by Liara Tamani
Swan Song: An Odyssey by Lisa Alther
The Garden of Monsters by Lorenza Pieri, Liesl Schillinger (translator)
Belladonna by Anbara Salam
The Sight of You by Holly Miller
Sweet, Savory, Spicy: Exciting Street Market Food from Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and More by Sarah Tiong
The House of Whispers by Laura Purcell
Glitch by Laura Martin
The Marriage Game by Sara Desai
Followers by Raziel Reid
The End of Me by Alfred Hayes
Broken People by Sam Lansky
Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
Mezzanine: Poems by Zoe Hitzig
Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road by Matthew B Crawford
Echo on the Bay by Masatsugu Ono, Angus Turvill (Translator)
The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth
Neon Girls: A Stripper’s Education in Protest and Power by Jennifer Worley
Miss Cecily’s Recipes for Exceptional Ladies: A Novel by Vicky Zimmerman
Code Name Madeleine: A Sufi Spy in Nazi-Occupied Paris by Arthur J. Magida
Alaric the Goth: An Outsider’s History of the Fall of Rome by Douglas Boin
Daddy’s Girls: A Novel by Danielle Steel
You Can’t Catch Me by Catherine McKenzie
Half Life by Lillian Clark
How To Understand E =mc(2) (Little Ways to Live a Big Life) by Christophe Galfard
The Ghosts of Sherwood by Carrie Vaughn
The Bitter and Sweet of Cherry Season by Molly Fader
Seeing the Body: Poems by Rachel Eliza Griffiths
Crush and Color: Keanu Reeves: Colorful Fantasies with a Mysterious Hero by Maurizio Campidelli
Performing Jane: A Cultural History of Jane Austen Fandom by Sarah Glosson